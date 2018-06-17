CNN celebrates Father’s Day with a father who gave birth to a son

Today is Father’s Day.

CNN celebrates Father’s Day by publishing an article extolling a father who gave birth to his son.

By this time, your eyebrows probably are raised high as you exclaim: “But how can a man conceive and give birth?”

Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s immortal creation, famously said: “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”

And so it is with CNN’s father who gave birth to a son, which is a biological impossibility because only females can conceive and give birth.

It turns out that the “father” whom CNN honors on Father’s Day is a mentally-ill woman who conceived and gave birth to a son, but who imagines herself to be “transgender”. So, she changed her name to Sabastian, had her breasts surgically excised, and takes massive doses of testosterone to “transition” into a man — which, of course, is a biological impossibility.

Hank Berrien reports for The Daily Wire, June 15, 2018, that “Just in time for Father’s Day, CNN brings you the story of” a very confused and confusing couple in suburban Atlanta — Sabastian Sparks, 24, a biological female who calls herself a transgender man, and Angel Sparks, 33, a biological male who calls himself a transgender woman. Angel is a “multi-faith minister”.

After Sabastian began taking “gender-transition” testosterone, she conceived a child with Angel, who was already “transitioning” into a “transgender” woman but stopped taking hormones long enough that they could conceive a son.

Below are excerpts from Kendall Trammell’s CNN article, “He gave birth. He breastfed. Now, he wants his son to see him as a man”:

Sabastion, 24, is a transgender man who lives with his wife Angel in suburban Atlanta. Assigned the female gender at birth, he began transitioning five years ago. It’s a process that felt more complete last month when he had surgery to remove his breasts. Sabastion Sparks gave birth to son Jaxen in October 2016. With Father’s Day approaching, Sabastion finds himself thinking about gender roles and what it means to be a dad. He wants Jaxen, their 20-month-old son, to have as normal a childhood as possible…. By the time Sabastion met Angel five years ago at a convention for transgender people, he identified as a man. Angel, 33, was designated male at birth but had transitioned years earlier. They both knew they wanted to be parents. After they were married in 2016, they agreed that Sabastion would carry their child — a decision, Angel Sparks says, that wasn’t taken lightly. Like many transgender men and women, they had been taking medication to increase the testosterone or estrogen in their bodies. So to make a baby, they briefly stopped taking their hormone pills…. After breastfeeding his son, Sabastion Sparks had his breasts removed in May…. [T]here are some things Sabastion wants to teach Jaxen, father to son. One of them is how to pee standing up — something Sabastion does with the help of a detachable prosthetic…. “People think trans people can’t be good parents, and that’s not true,” Sabastion adds. “Trans parents are just like any other parents.”

The world has gone mad . . . .

