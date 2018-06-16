White Genocide Looming in South Africa

Move over self loathing white socialist professors Noel Ignatiev and James Livingston.

There’s another Genocidal Marxist in town.

The Hitler of South Africa tells white people he won’t kill them. . . yet

Simon Black – June 15, 2018 Santiago, Chile

Earlier this week while most of the world was transfixed on the World Cup, the Trump/Kim handshake, or a multitude of other sundry events, Julius Malema, aka the Hitler of South Africa, was busy telling white people in his country that he’s not going wage genocide against them. Yet.

In an interview with TRT World News published this week, Malema said, “We have not called for the killing of white people. At least for now. I can’t guarantee the future.”

When the reporter mentioned that some people might view these remarks as a call to genocide, Malema responded, “Crybabies. Crybabies,” but later warned white South Africans that “the masses are on board” for “an un-led revolution and anarchy.”

While the politically correct main stream media felt satisfied they had saved South Africa from its Apartheid government, they slept as another monster loomed in plain sight.

Pray for South Africa. Pray fervently for level heads and Christian values to prevail there; for the honest and peaceful cooperation of the races and ethnicities in that great nation.

