White Genocide Looming in South Africa

Move over self loathing white socialist professors Noel Ignatiev and James Livingston.
There’s another Genocidal Marxist in town.
SOVEREIGN MAN
The Hitler of South Africa tells white people he won’t kill them. . . yet
Simon Black – June 15, 2018 Santiago, Chile
Earlier this week while most of the world was transfixed on the World Cup, the Trump/Kim handshake, or a multitude of other sundry events, Julius Malema, aka the Hitler of South Africa, was busy telling white people in his country that he’s not going wage genocide against them. Yet.
In an interview with TRT World News published this week, Malema said, “We have not called for the killing of white people. At least for now. I can’t guarantee the future.”
When the reporter mentioned that some people might view these remarks as a call to genocide, Malema responded, “Crybabies. Crybabies,” but later warned white South Africans that “the masses are on board” for “an un-led revolution and anarchy.”
READ HERE: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/the-hitler-of-south-africa-tells-white-people-he-wont-kill-them-yet-23774/
While the politically correct main stream media felt satisfied they had saved South Africa from its Apartheid government, they slept as another monster loomed in plain sight.
Pray for South Africa. Pray fervently for level heads and Christian values to prevail there; for the honest and peaceful cooperation of the races and ethnicities in that great nation.
♞
frankly,the best bet is just to get out and not look back
The whites in South Africa need to leave. I know it may be their homeland but they need to leave. Of course, the question is “where would they go?” If America falls there is no where else to go. Maybe America should swap Blacks, that think America is so awful, for White South Africans. Make it an even 1:1 ratio, starting with Kapernick, Jesse Jackson, Al Franken, Jeremiah Wright, Bill Clinton – the first Black President, etc.
The argument isn’t even rational there:
Anonymous . . . . this film is just about as demoralizing as possible. America should be giving priority in taking in the white farmers. Unfortunately, many of the black residents of South Africa are not as educated, and if given land no doubt will allow it to lay fallow, as we have seen in other parts of Africa — then America and the other civilized countries will need to step up and export foodstuffs to feed the people in these countries. One might say that whole ill advised scheme is like a person shooting himself in the foot.
Sadly the whites in South Africa should leave their homeland because it is not their homeland anymore. They must either leave on their own two feet or in a body bag. I predict once the whites leave in 10 years that country will be nothing but death, rape and destruction. Where is the UN? I can tell you the UN is a Communist front and they are happy to see this happening and wouldn’t be surprised if they were not assisting in the eventual murder of whites.
brackenkaren . . . . I must say I agree wholeheartedly with everything in your comments. Just wait until the land is not farmed, and everything goes to the dogs . . . then you can bet your money on other people being expected to “pick up the pieces.”
Trade our blacks for their whites. Make sure our whites get the whites farms. End of story. Africa is going back to the jungle its time to recognize it for what it is.
You mean blacks like HUD secretary neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson?
The American blacks themselves may want to go after Dr. Ben. He was in the news in recent months for three things:
1_Plans to increase Section-8 rent x 3. If a HUD Public Housing recipient currently pays $50/month, Ben wants them to start paying $150.
2_Anyone 60 & under must work at a job at least so many hours. (Does not apply to disabled & seniors 65+.)
3_HUD dropped the “non-discriminatory” & “inclusive” language on their site to a message of “self-sufficiency.” It’s much shorter & sounds so much better. The former message was longer & wearying as are all bleeding-heart PC-messages.
The lefties, naturally, went bonkers over all of those changes/proposals.
“The American blacks themselves may want to go after Dr. Ben.”
Is that a recommendation?
They’ve already been killing S.A. white farmers off & on, though not via an all-out genocide/en masse.
Recent California Senate candidate Patrick Little said the African-mine-owning-(((bad guys)))-behind-the-local-bad-guys there use electronic jamming equiptment so the farmers cannot call out for help, then they move in for the kill. It’s too graphic to describe how, but they force the men’s eyes to stay open so they have to watch their wives & children being killed first, then they kill the men.
Other alt-headlines have said the farmers have been forming their own militias & were getting training on how better to fight back & protect themselves as a group. I hope they succeed at that if they can’t or won’t leave.
I’ve also seen alt-headlines of Australia being agreeable to receiving at least some of the S.A. farmers/families. Why can’t they come here? Not much “white love” here either but it’s not as bad as there … at least not yet.
There’s a lot going on here. Clearly, this is the definition of “racist”. So, they are basically saying that they can’t coexist with whites. I suppose the same could be extended here. Maybe all the blacks should leave.
We have only two choices here. We either give up the whole “racist” dialog and base our interactions with each other on people’s actions, not race, or we decide that we are two separate species and we cannot live in peace.
The Jewish argument is similar, but more subtle. They are the only “race” (cough!) that counts. I don’t think anyone has to stretch their imagination too far to see how this works. By forcing disparate groups into unnatural territories they create discord. While those groups are fighting each other the manipulators finish the job of stealing everything.
Those who are old enough remember all the hand-wringing and bitter tears wept for those poor, oppressed black africans. Many are not aware that Nelson Mandela was the inventor of the flaming tire. Somehow, he became a “saint”.
The one thing we can depend upon is that there will be paid propagandists to dish up gobs of putrid lies and false premises about these events. Meanwhile their owners circle the herd, ready for the kill.
