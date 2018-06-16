US diplomats in China afflicted with same mysterious illness as in Cuba

On July 20, 2015, three months after the Obama administration removed Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, the United States and Cuba normalized their relations by reestablishing diplomatic relations and reopening embassies in their respective capitals, Washington , D.C. and Havana.

Beginning in late 2016, U.S. diplomats in Havana, Cuba, complained about neurological symptoms, including hearing loss, nausea, headaches and balance disorders. Some U.S. government employees had their assignments cut short due to the severity of the symptoms. In October 2017, the State Department ordered non-essential embassy personnel and the families of all staff to leave Havana. Some Canadian embassy employees also reported headaches and hearing loss.

The Trump administration accused the Cuban government, but Havana flatly rejected instigating the attacks and suggested the attacks might be from a third party.

FBI and Cuban investigators couldn’t find any devices or anything suspicious on surveillance tape. After months of investigation, the Trump administration concluded that the American diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences.

The AP obtained a recording of what U.S. embassy workers in Havana heard, akin to very high-pitched metallic crickets.

Now the same mystery illness has afflicted U.S. diplomats stationed in Guangzhou, southern China.

Edmund DeMarche reports for Fox News, June 6, 2018, that a group of U.S. diplomats stationed in China have been brought back to the states for evaluation after being inflicted by a mystery illness resembling the brain injuries previously suffered by 24 U.S. government employees in Cuba.

The New York Times reported that at least two U.S. employees removed from China experienced unusual noises while there. U.S. officials are suspicious that China or Russia may be involved.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month that the symptoms being reported in China were “entirely consistent with the medical indications that have taken place to Americans working in Cuba.” Pompeo said the precise nature of the injuries suffered has not been determined and promised a “multi-agency response to the unexplained health incidents.”

