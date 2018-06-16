Tourists shocked by what they see on San Francisco streets

Did nobody bother to Google the city they were about to visit? Before you make a trip to San Francisco, see the following:
- Public defecation, urination & drug use: San Francisco drug users shooting up in BART station
- Infectious disease expert warns that San Francisco is becoming dirtier than slums in India and Brazil
- San Francisco goes down the toilet. Public health hazard!
- BART hopes “I’m not a bathroom” courtesy poster will stop public defecation
From SF Gate: It’s something many San Franciscans see on a daily basis, outside their homes or offices and during their commutes. For better or for worse, locals are used to walking by crime scenes, have seen open injection drug use, and have witnessed mental health episodes firsthand.
But when a tourist lands at SFO, guidebook in hand, that reality can be shocking.
“Is this normal or am I in a ‘bad part of town?’ Just walked past numerous homeless off their faces, screaming and running all over the sidewalk near Twitter HQ and then a murder scene. Wife is scared to leave hotel now,” wrote an Australian Reddit user Wednesday.
That person isn’t alone. On Sunday, another tourist from Canada asked the San Francisco Reddit community, “Why is this city so terrifying?”
“I’d been there for probably less than a day, just wandering around the center, and already seen more than enough poverty and suffering to cause me wanting to leave desperately,” wrote another visitor from London in 2017. “I saw many people talking to themselves, or to things that weren’t there. Even in a Macy’s, and there weren’t any police officers to help them or do anything about it.”
Anyone who has hosted friends or family from out of town may have had to field similar questions.
Just those three Reddit posts garnered more than 650 comments, many of which were helpful suggestions (other neighborhoods to explore, safety tips, and more).
But the city’s own visitors’ bureau is struggling to come up with a good explanation for horrified tourists.
“The streets are filthy. There’s trash everywhere. It’s disgusting,” Joe D’Alessandro, president of S.F. Travel told the Chronicle’s Heather Knight in April. “I’ve never seen any other city like this — the homelessness, dirty streets, drug use on the streets, smash-and-grabs.”
“You see things on the streets that are just not humane,” Kevin Carroll, executive director of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, also told Knight. “People come into hotels saying, ‘What is going on out there?’ They’re just shocked. … People say, ‘I love your city, I love your restaurants, but I’ll never come back.'”
Liberals destroy every single thing they touch. Entire cities, and if allowed to continue, entire countries…like ours.😑
Case in point about the destruction of entire countries: Venezuela. Before the country elected a socialist president, Venezuela was one of the wealthiest countries in the western hemisphere. Now it’s in a state of famine.
All the more reason to quit traveling. If the tourist dollars dry up, they will take action and solve some of these problems. Those dollars have to dry up first. Since no part of the country can assure anyone’s safety any more, not traveling is the best solution.
Don’t travel to downtown Seattle. A homeless person raped a women in the restroom of car dealership and they are harassing tourists by the Space Needle:
http://mynorthwest.com/1021089/dori-homeless-person-attacks-tourist/
Cabin 1954-I’d like to think that,but the fools in “control” of this are hardwired to think this way. When the Tourist Dollars dry up,they’ll just Tax the working class MORE,working class will flee to other States,and Ca. will continue to become MORE Ca-Ca.. I sincerely WISH there was a humane cure for their foolhardy plan,but if there is,it’s gonna require “Divine Intervention” on a colossal scale.
Sad but true.
We were once a light on a hill; may we stop the process of becoming a trough in a sty.
Twice in San Fran’s history the populace got so fed up with the city’s crime and corruption that they literally rose up in armed rebellion against the government and the criminals and fought to take their city back.
Sadly, this was when Californians still had ‘huevos’ and ‘testicular fortitude.’ Now the subjects of that sad city walk with blinders on, not seeing or commenting on all the horrid things going on.
Welcome to El Sanfransisco! The newest 3rd world blighted nation.
