Theory of Evolution Debunked

The lies of what’s falsely called “Science” have been the devil’s chief vector of attack on our culture for more than a century. By attacking the Book of Genesis, the enemy has separated generations from the legitimate basis for the Christian faith. The first 13 chapters of Genesis form the foundation of our understanding of the need for the Messiah, and for God to provide the Lamb of sacrifice.

H/t – soldier4prophesy

Just one more reason evolution can’t be truth. In fact Chuck Missler makes a joke out of evolution more than once…

