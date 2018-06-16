Theory of Evolution Debunked

Chuck Missler dismantles the sacred cow of Evolution
It’s time we challenge the pseudo-scientific religion of Darwin
The lies of what’s falsely called “Science” have been the devil’s chief vector of attack on our culture for more than a century. By attacking the Book of Genesis, the enemy has separated generations from the legitimate basis for the Christian faith. The first 13 chapters of Genesis form the foundation of our understanding of the need for the Messiah, and for God to provide the Lamb of sacrifice.
Just one more reason evolution can’t be truth. In fact Chuck Missler makes a joke out of evolution more than once…
I will never cease to be astonished at The Universe’s and Nature’s power to take basic elements and time to turn them into human beings! What an amazement, the creation of human beings in such a fashion. I am even more astounded about that having taken place for the creation of every flora and fauna, every living thing. Finally, I am most amazed that intelligent human beings believe the theory I just wrote.
Outward Doubt & Inward Self Doubt, mis-leadings taught in school, & deliberately instituted “Ignorance” are the “tools” of the Liberal Leftist.. A Dumbed Down Population is Easier to Govern & Control.. The Leftist cannot “control” a properly Educated – self-thinking Citizen.. Dumb down the Mind & “they” can totally control the Body..
BTW = If those Dumb Beef in my back pasture Knew my Plan, & what the final “destiny” for them was, = do You think they would stick around for the slaughter..?? Yes, because like the Dumbed-Down Sheeple we’ve become, = our “slaughter” of every sort – by the Leftist Liberals = is already well under way.. “Jump the Fence Folks, & flee while You Can..!!”
Or take the ranch back to its rightful owners.
I’d like to watch this but I can’t because both my hearing and the video’s audio is so bad. If someone wouldn’t mind paraphrasing how he dismantles evolution, I’d really appreciate it.
Sorry, TD, but I too would like a transcript or at least a summary of the video’s main points because I simply don’t have the time for a video that’s 55+ minutes long.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
