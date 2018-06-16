Saturday funny: Colorado demorat candidate douses his eyes w/pepper spray to push for gun control

This is the type of people Obama had working for him.
About this fool, from Wikipedia:
“Levi Mills Tillemann-Dick is an American businessman, academic, and author. Currently managing partner at Valence Strategic, LLC and a fellow at the New America Foundation, he is also the author of the 2015 book, The Great Race: The Global Quest For The Car Of The Future (Simon and Schuster). Levi was also the lead author of the report Revolution Now, which he published while working in President Barack Obama‘s Department of Energy. After forming an exploratory committee in May 2017 to examine the feasibility of a congressional bid in Colorado’s 6th congressional district, Levi officially announced his candidacy in late June.”
Levi calls himself unapologetically progressive. To cure gun violence, he wants to ban assault weapons, get “warfare” ammo off the street, address “toxic masculinity” and end global arms trade.
Ya got me Levi with this little stunt. I’m surrendering all my firearms now after seeing that!
NOT.
h/t Twitchy
DCG
Above and beyond levi the cuck, just think of the whole video production team, the financial backers, etc…licking they’re chops…all knowingly aware of what they’re true intent is…hang em high for unamerican activities. Another perfect example of government sponsored propaganda for the masses.
As Bugs Bunny would say, “What a mar—rooon!!!”
I was pepper-sprayed once, from an angle, and at from about three feet. (I was in a bar). Needless to say, it didn’t get directly in my eyes. But it was debilitating. This guy’s a delta male, and he’s a jerk. HIS “masculinity” is toxic! This fellow should study the Holy Shroud of Turin and find out what REAL masculinity is!
So pepper spray in classrooms is why Coloradans should send Levi Tillemann-Dick to Congress? LOL
What a dick.
Sulphuric Acid would have sufficed. That way he could make a double statement and include his Moslem buddies.
Another idiot! Where do they keep these guys? This one goes beyond libtard. This one’s in a new class of libturd!
Pepper spray range…3-6 feet.
Rifle/pistol range….oh, forgetaboutit!!
His voice alone is enough to send normal people running and screaming into the streets! He might do well to remember that the people with those 300 million guns don’t take advice from morons, and people like him are really trying our patience.😎
I did not watch the video. The picture and caption were enough for me. “toxic masculinity” what does this fairy know about it? These asshats are only interested in control. If they were truly interested in saving lives, they would be railing against abortion, medical malpractice, cell phones, illegal narcotics, and general dickheadery……… Commie Fook!
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
I love how this sub-genius uses the Obama banner at the end… yeah.
Um, why not push for a bucket of river rocks in each classroom? Or hey, what about pea shooters, or even spitballs and a Bic pen? (“Dang, foiled my attempt at a mass shooting… with spitballs!”)
I can imagine the mass hysteria that would then result when the MSM jumped onto the story of a student who accidentally inhaled a spitball in the process of defending his classmates. They’d then work to immediately outlaw spitballs. And Bic pens.
Immediately, after reading this post, I wanted to watch this guy do his schtick.
It was a pleasure to watch this clown put on his make-up. This is one stunt that this politician will never do again. I still can’t stop laughing.
Liberalisim is truely a mental disorder.
