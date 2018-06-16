Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” struggling to regain advertisers after vile attack on Ivanka Trump

Imagine my distress.
From Fox News: A new report shows Samantha Bee’s late night show “Full Frontal” hasn’t been able to regain its advertisers after the host called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” on her show in May.
The liberal comedian came under fire when she used an extreme vulgarity to slam Ivanka Trump in her monologue on May 30 over a photograph the first daughter shared on social media.
“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child…But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—. He listens to you,” Bee said.
Bee apologized on a June 6 episode, but the damage was done as her advertisers dropped her.
Before the vulgar remark, Bee’s TBS show had 19 advertisers but when she apologized on the June 6 episode, she was down to a mere six and has been unable to gain them back weeks later, a new Newsbusters report shows.
In her June 6 opening monologue, Bee told viewers that her insult directed at the first daughter “crossed a line.”
“It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it,” Bee said. “This time, I used it as an insult. I crossed a line. I regret it and I do apologize.”
Her on-air apology came after she tweeted she was sorry.
Both Bee and TBS issued apologies the following day, with the network tweeting the “vile” comment was “our mistake too, and we regret it.”
DCG
It would be beneficial and Very Effective if all the Sponsors who bailed on her Vulgarity Show were listed here so that Us Patriots can call and contact them with “Thanks.”
An effective tactic used by the Leftist Liberal = can also be effective for the Rightous Right..!!
The Left, who call themselves feminists and champions of women, have been doing this for years to conservative women:
TBS and every sponsor that didn’t leave her and TBS should be boycotted. The writers & editors who allowed the script should be fired and blacklisted. In fact, deport them to Mexico… somewhere squalid.
After a certain age, when someone tells the world that they are vile and vulgar, they should be believed. To think that someone has used poor judgment is to be reserved for the unworldly high school or college student.
A television program or personality is the reflection of the advertiser. If I were an advertiser, my money would have stopped flowing immediately.
What wonderful news. At least the majority of her advertisers have some decency and aren’t buying her and the network’s “so sorry” excuse. It would be wonderful if this vile show is canceled as a result and Bee flies back to her oh-so-wacky pc native country, once-proud Canada.
