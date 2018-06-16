Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is sick of being humble about being rich and beautiful

Is it any wonder why more and more Americans don’t go to movies any more?

In an interview with the UK Mirror, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says she’s sick of being humble about her beauty, her husband Michael Douglas, and her £200 million fortune:

“One thing I’m not is humble any more. I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ No sorrys. Enough! All that is important to me now is my work. That’s what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either…. If you were a sports star and won an award you would go, ‘Shit yeah, that was the best work I’ve ever done, I rocked!’ Whereas actors are like, ‘Oh I’m so sorry and thanks, can I say thanks?’”

But Mirror points out that Zeta-Jones had never been humble:

She famously said a million pounds wasn’t a lot of money and boasted of collecting houses like other people collect art.

Zeta-Jones has sunken so low that she is reduced to acting in a Facebook video series, the 10-episode Queen America, which will be streamed on Facebook’s new video platform Facebook Watch.

~Eowyn