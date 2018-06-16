Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is sick of being humble about being rich and beautiful

Is it any wonder why more and more Americans don’t go to movies any more?
In an interview with the UK Mirror, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says she’s sick of being humble about her beauty, her husband Michael Douglas, and her £200 million fortune:
“One thing I’m not is humble any more. I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ No sorrys. Enough!
All that is important to me now is my work. That’s what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either….
If you were a sports star and won an award you would go, ‘Shit yeah, that was the best work I’ve ever done, I rocked!’ Whereas actors are like, ‘Oh I’m so sorry and thanks, can I say thanks?’”
But Mirror points out that Zeta-Jones had never been humble:
She famously said a million pounds wasn’t a lot of money and boasted of collecting houses like other people collect art.
Zeta-Jones has sunken so low that she is reduced to acting in a Facebook video series, the 10-episode Queen America, which will be streamed on Facebook’s new video platform Facebook Watch.
~Eowyn
Screw these Hollyweirds! Who cares?
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
Fame and fortune are only temporary but stupid is forever.
Cathy Zitty who???
Dear Hollywood, the only reason you exist is for my entertainment and I’m not laughing.
She’s now acting on a Facebook vid series? According to her QVC line, she’s a “celebrated actress.” LOL…
http://www.qvc.com/casa-zeta-jones/_/N-1z12pnk/c.html
Ms. Zeta-Jones, May I remind you that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. The picture of you shown, partially dressed in all black for the Golden Globe Awards for 2018, is, in my opinion, portrays you as very unattractive. I won’t say ugly, but it is definitely on the verge thereof. Sadly, you do not realize that the only important issue is not your wealth, fame or a collection of houses, it is where you will spend eternity. I pray you figure this out before it is to late.
I think she was a lot prettier BEFORE she was “made beautiful”. Now-if she’d just develop some character and a BRAIN…..
truck . . . . I can only say Amen to that!
Hollywood died in the mid 70s. There are no stars today, only celebrities. All of them are not the kind of people you’d want in your home, well perhaps a few of them. Most are crazy and unstable, and we have ample evidence of that.
Satan hates humility.
When I was much younger I used to worry about things like that. I used to ask why some people have it all, beauty, fame and fortune etc. After living 86 years it doesn’t bother me anymore. I think about one of Jesus’ parables. It all belongs to God. We are just stewards of the things that we have been given. The beautiful Ms. Zeta-Jones is the one who will have to account for what she has done with the gifts that she has been entrusted with not I. I will have to account for the gifts that I have been given. In our own special way we have all been given unique gifts from God. Let us pray that we handle our talents wisely because someday God will expect a return on his investments.
