WarOnWomen: Quentin Tarantino signs on actor who assaulted female executive for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino wrote and is directing a new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which is due out August 2019. About the movie, from IMDb:

“A TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.”

You know who was murdered? Shannon Tate, who was 8 ½ months pregnant at the time of her grisly murder.

Now, 49 years later, Quentin Tarantino feels the need to make yet another movie about these horrific murders.

Here’s a list of some of the better-known actors who have signed on for this movie:

Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie

Leonardo DiCaprio

Dakota Fanning

Kurt Russell

Al Pacino

Luke Perry

Burt Reynolds

Emile Hirsch

That last name may not be familiar to you. I’ve never heard of him.

Emile Hirsch has a past of assaulting a woman. Here’s what I found out about Mr. Hirsch, from Wikipedia:

“Emile Davenport Hirsch (born March 13, 1985) is an American actor. He starred in Into the Wild (2007) and the A&E network simulcast miniseries Bonnie & Clyde (2013). Other films include The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys (2002), The Girl Next Door (2004), Lords of Dogtown (2005), Alpha Dog (2006), Speed Racer (2008), Milk (2008), The Darkest Hour (2011), The Motel Life (2012), Lone Survivor (2013), and Vincent N Roxxy (2016).

On February 12, 2015, Hirsch was charged with aggravated assault after initiating an altercation with, and then strangling, Paramount Pictures executive Daniele Bernfeld on January 25, 2015 at the Tao Nightclub in Park City, Utah. On August 17, 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, and was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He was also fined $4,750, received 90 days of probation, and ordered to undergo 50 hours of community service.”

Apparently Hirsch was intoxicated at a party and doesn’t remember grabbing Daniele from behind, throwing her to the floor and putting her in a chokehold until she blacked out. It took two men to remove Hirsch from his victim.

Fun Fact: Quentin Tarantino knew of Harvey Weinstein’s bad behavior. Back in October 2017 he said the following (from USA Today):

“Quentin Tarantino has spoken out on his longtime and close working relationship with producer Harvey Weinstein, acknowledging that he’s ashamed he was aware of some of Weinstein’s abhorrent acts but did not take a stand against them.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” the director told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday.

Tarantino cited several Weinstein episodes involving prominent actresses.

“There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things,” Tarantino said. “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard.”

So a man (Tarantino) who ignored Weinstein’s behavior has signed on a convicted assault offender (Hirsch) to star in a movie about the murder of a pregnant woman?

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

DCG