WarOnWomen: Quentin Tarantino signs on actor who assaulted female executive for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino wrote and is directing a new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which is due out August 2019. About the movie, from IMDb:
“A TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.”
You know who was murdered? Shannon Tate, who was 8 ½ months pregnant at the time of her grisly murder.
Now, 49 years later, Quentin Tarantino feels the need to make yet another movie about these horrific murders.
Here’s a list of some of the better-known actors who have signed on for this movie:
- Brad Pitt
- Margot Robbie
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Dakota Fanning
- Kurt Russell
- Al Pacino
- Luke Perry
- Burt Reynolds
- Emile Hirsch
That last name may not be familiar to you. I’ve never heard of him.
Emile Hirsch has a past of assaulting a woman. Here’s what I found out about Mr. Hirsch, from Wikipedia:
“Emile Davenport Hirsch (born March 13, 1985) is an American actor. He starred in Into the Wild (2007) and the A&E network simulcast miniseries Bonnie & Clyde (2013). Other films include The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys (2002), The Girl Next Door (2004), Lords of Dogtown (2005), Alpha Dog (2006), Speed Racer (2008), Milk (2008), The Darkest Hour (2011), The Motel Life (2012), Lone Survivor (2013), and Vincent N Roxxy (2016).
On February 12, 2015, Hirsch was charged with aggravated assault after initiating an altercation with, and then strangling, Paramount Pictures executive Daniele Bernfeld on January 25, 2015 at the Tao Nightclub in Park City, Utah. On August 17, 2015, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, and was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He was also fined $4,750, received 90 days of probation, and ordered to undergo 50 hours of community service.”
Apparently Hirsch was intoxicated at a party and doesn’t remember grabbing Daniele from behind, throwing her to the floor and putting her in a chokehold until she blacked out. It took two men to remove Hirsch from his victim.
Fun Fact: Quentin Tarantino knew of Harvey Weinstein’s bad behavior. Back in October 2017 he said the following (from USA Today):
“Quentin Tarantino has spoken out on his longtime and close working relationship with producer Harvey Weinstein, acknowledging that he’s ashamed he was aware of some of Weinstein’s abhorrent acts but did not take a stand against them.
“I knew enough to do more than I did,” the director told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday.
Tarantino cited several Weinstein episodes involving prominent actresses.
“There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things,” Tarantino said. “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard.”
So a man (Tarantino) who ignored Weinstein’s behavior has signed on a convicted assault offender (Hirsch) to star in a movie about the murder of a pregnant woman?
Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.
DCG
Excellent article DCG seem to me he said that he know of Harvey’s miss deeds with other actresses so if he knew and didn’t say anything isn’t that obstruction of justice for not reporting it? Just saying if he knew and didn’t then its the same as condoning it. So why isn’t he under investigation?
Brian . . . . You are correct in that view. Let’s face it, in Hollywood, they adhere to the good ‘ol boys way of doing things.
That could be Obstruction of Justice,or it could be Complicity in Committing a Crime (or 20 or 30)…(Protecting the offender from investigation).
DCG . . . thank you for being on top of such a ludicrous article such as this. I can think that Tarantino really does not care on iota about women, women being attacked. He is from that old school where women are fair game for anything, and that nothing that can be perpetrated against a woman is out of bounds. Yes, we heard his rhetoric regarding Weinstein, but let’s face it, he has to at least look like he is part of the group trying to clean things up.
As far as the list of actors who have signed up to participate in this yet another film regarding the murder of Sharon Tate and her unborn child . . . you will not when perusing the list that the vast majority of those listed are actor’s who are getting “very long in the tooth.” Their heyday has come and gone, and I cannot imagine other than that this is an effort to grab the brass ring–in order that they may once again be seen as relevant in the Hollywood society. Shame on Hollywood, and shame on these individual actors.
Am I crazy, it seems like the best and brightest stars are coming out of New Zealand, England, Australia, Wales, Ireland . . . our homegrown male actors are far and away too much like “Pajama Boy.”
When one thinks about all the newer movies coming out . . . there is nothing but trash, shock & awe, and downright awful films being made. I with you, DCG, I won’t be giving Mr Tarantino so much as a dime to see this kind of garbage. I just cannot understand why with all the writing talent in the world, the folks in the film industry cannot come up with better story lines, most of us are just sick and tired of all this filthy trash.
Not only does Tarantino not care about women, it just proves Hollywood really doesn’t care one iota about the #MeToo movement.
The movie is being produced by Sony Pictures, which had dealt in the past with Weinstein. The new CEO of Sony is Tony Vinciquerra. From LA Times in May 2017:
“He’s not a studio boss from central casting. Tony Vinciquerra is a low-key executive with unflappable style and lack of pretension in an industry known for big egos. Those are precisely the qualities that made Vinciquerra an appealing candidate to run Sony Pictures Entertainment as it looks to dial down the drama at its Culver City studio.
He’s measured, smart and thoughtful.”
Wrong way, Vinciquerra, to “dial down the drama” by producing a Tarantino film that features a convicted assaulter. Smooth move…
http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-tony-vinciquerra-sony-20170511-story.html
Same old stuff, different day…
