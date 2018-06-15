PC Madness: Netflix bans employees from looking at anyone for more than 5 seconds

Stephen Moyers reports for The Sun, June 12, 2018, that in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo sex abuse scandals, Netflix has instituted new no-flirting rules:
- Film crews are banned from looking at anyone for over five seconds.
- No asking for workpals’ phone numbers.
- Avoid lingering hugs and asking people out more than once.
- Steer clear if they say no.
- Staff who feel pestered are to yell: “Stop! Don’t do that again!”
A “runner” on the set of Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror, which is being shot in West London and on location, said:
“Everyone was spoken to about #MeToo. Senior staff went to a harassment meeting to learn what is and isn’t appropriate. Looking at anyone longer than five seconds is considered creepy. You mustn’t ask for someone’s number unless they have given permission for it to be distributed. And if you see any unwanted behaviour, report it immediately. It has sparked jokes, with people looking at each other, counting to five, then diverting their eyes.”
Netflix said in a statement:
We’re proud of the anti-harassment training we offer to our productions. We want every Netflix production to be a safe and respectful working environment. We believe the resources we offer empower people on our sets to speak up, and shouldn’t be trivialized.
Kettle calling the pot black. Give me a break these people get any more PC and the people that work for them will not be able to talk to each other how do you work.
There may be a clue here:
Are they giving everyone timers to start whenever someone starts looking at them? What if you look at someone for 6 seconds, are you written up?
Freaking lunacy…
“STOP looking at me!!!! Stop touching me!!!! Are we there yet?”.
Aren’t these the same people who made fun of Mike Pence’s policy of not being alone with any woman who’s not his wife?
They act like “looking”, “speaking”, and “touching” are all the same as “rape”. Good grief. (“Teacher! He’s LOOKING at me again!”). Whatever happened to “equality”? Never mind… 😣
Yes, the actual Sexual Harassment laws are based on how you “felt”. That’s one of the reasons they should be struck down. Anybody can say “he made me feel uneasy”.
Sometimes you can only sit there and shake your head and roll your eyes. This is one of those times.
Recynd77, Yes these are the Very same people who mocked VP Pence for not going out to dinner with anyone but his wife. Very ironic that they are now following the same “rules.” What ever happened to respect, common sense, and decency. Oh I know, those things are so old-fashioned!!!!!
sexual harassment suits are expensive but is the extreme wanted?
