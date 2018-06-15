PC Madness: Netflix bans employees from looking at anyone for more than 5 seconds

Stephen Moyers reports for The Sun, June 12, 2018, that in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo sex abuse scandals, Netflix has instituted new no-flirting rules:

Film crews are banned from looking at anyone for over five seconds.

No asking for workpals’ phone numbers.

Avoid lingering hugs and asking people out more than once.

Steer clear if they say no.

Staff who feel pestered are to yell: “Stop! Don’t do that again!”

A “runner” on the set of Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror, which is being shot in West London and on location, said:

“Everyone was spoken to about #MeToo. Senior staff went to a harassment meeting to learn what is and isn’t appropriate. Looking at anyone longer than five seconds is considered creepy. You mustn’t ask for someone’s number unless they have given permission for it to be distributed. And if you see any unwanted behaviour, report it immediately. It has sparked jokes, with people looking at each other, counting to five, then diverting their eyes.”

Netflix said in a statement:

We’re proud of the anti-harassment training we offer to our productions. We want every Netflix production to be a safe and respectful working environment. We believe the resources we offer empower people on our sets to speak up, and shouldn’t be trivialized.

