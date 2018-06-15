h/t @CloydRivers
DCG
h/t @CloydRivers
DCG
|Seumas on California university’s websit…
|Anonymous on Vogue magazine asks, “Sh…
|Seumas on California university’s websit…
|ioan palcau on Friday funnies!
|ioan palcau on Beware: Proposal to split Cali…
|traildustfotm on Friday funnies!
|YouKnowWho on American Politicians: Traitors…
|YouKnowWho on American Politicians: Traitors…
|YouKnowWho on Beware: Proposal to split Cali…
|Cabin 1954 on Friday funnies!
|Mad Celt on Vogue magazine asks, “Sh…
|Brian Heinz on Friday funnies!
|Dr. Eowyn on Friday funnies!
|Stovepipe on Vogue magazine asks, “Sh…
|John Kernkamp on Beware: Proposal to split Cali…
Love the Stars & Stripes sun tan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Good DGC here is a friday funny for ya.
WORST FOURSOME IN GOLF HISTORY
1. STORMY DANIELS
2. O. J. SIMPSON
3. TED KENNEDY
4. BILL CLINTON
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the Friday laughs. Good ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite is the LooneyTune with the rooster, “…we weren’t complete morons back then.”
LikeLike
My favorite?Hillary the octopus woman,e1 can b a politician,but theres only one Donald J Trump!God Bless him!WWG1WGA!
LikeLike