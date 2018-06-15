This black cat is the epitome of cool.
Can’t you just hear him say:
“My name is Bond. James Bond.”
~Eowyn
This black cat is the epitome of cool.
Can’t you just hear him say:
“My name is Bond. James Bond.”
~Eowyn
|marblenecltr on Really cool cat
|Norman L. Wherrett,… on Beware: Proposal to split Cali…
|Disgusted on #WarOnWomen: Quentin Tarantino…
|True George on PC Madness: Netflix bans emplo…
|Auntie Lulu on Vogue magazine asks, “Sh…
|Auntie Lulu on Friday funnies!
|Cabin 1954 on PC Madness: Netflix bans emplo…
|Auntie Lulu on #WarOnWomen: Quentin Tarantino…
|lophatt on California university’s websit…
|myforever77 on The Francis Effect: Sharp drop…
|Auntie Lulu on Really cool cat
|lophatt on #WarOnWomen: Quentin Tarantino…
|chemtrailssuck on California university’s websit…
|lophatt on The Francis Effect: Sharp drop…
|chemtrailssuck on California university’s websit…
Funny stuff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:
Who says our 4-legged creatures aren’t smart…I know they are, in fact smarter than a lot of 2-legged creatures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is one focused cat. Loved the video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My name is Bond, James Bond” ,,,
Perfect 6-word story
LikeLiked by 2 people
That cat certainly is cool. That he could not break his attention on the other cat, and turn the Rooba around—that’s what I call amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leaves one both stirred and shaken.
LikeLike