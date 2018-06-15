Really cool cat

Posted on June 15, 2018 by | 7 Comments

This black cat is the epitome of cool.

Can’t you just hear him say:

“My name is Bond. James Bond.”

~Eowyn

7 responses to “Really cool cat

  1. DCG | June 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Reply

    Funny stuff!

  2. Christian Zionist | June 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:

    Who says our 4-legged creatures aren’t smart…I know they are, in fact smarter than a lot of 2-legged creatures.

  3. Glenn47 | June 15, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Reply

    That is one focused cat. Loved the video.

  4. Anonymous | June 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Reply

    Definitely!

  5. myforever77 | June 15, 2018 at 3:06 pm | Reply

    “My name is Bond, James Bond” ,,,
    Perfect 6-word story

  6. Auntie Lulu | June 15, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Reply

    That cat certainly is cool. That he could not break his attention on the other cat, and turn the Rooba around—that’s what I call amazing.

  7. marblenecltr | June 15, 2018 at 5:11 pm | Reply

    Leaves one both stirred and shaken.

