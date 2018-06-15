Beware: Proposal to split California into 3 will create 3 liberal states!

A proposal to split California into three states will be on the ballot this November.
Backers of CAL 3, led by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.
The proposal is to split California into these three new states:
- Northern California
- California
- Southern California
Conservatives should vote “No” for this reason: Instead of giving Conservatives a voice in state government, CAL 3 will make things worse because the way the proposed state lines are drawn will create two, if not three, Democrat-dominant states.
As things are today, California’s one-party Democrat government is the result of the state’s pattern of population distribution, wherein heavily-populated “liberal” metropolitan cities on the coast determine the outcome of elections. Instead of creating a new state of those “liberal” coastal cities, CAL 3 distributes the “liberal” cities to each of the three new states, thereby ensuring that they will dominate election outcomes in the new states.
Here’s the map of the proposed CAL 3:
- Northern California will contain these big cities:
- San Francisco: the 13th most populous city in the U.S., with a population of 884,363 in 2017.
- San Jose: the 10th most populous city in the U.S., with a population of 1,035,317 in 2017.
- Sacramento: the state capital; 35th largest city in the U.S., with a population of 501,334 in 2018.
- California will contain these big cities:
- Los Angeles: the 2nd largest city in the U.S. (after New York), with a population estimated at 3.98 million.
- Santa Barbara: with a population of 91,196 in 2014.
- Long Beach: the 39th largest city in the U.S., with a population of 462,257 in 2010.
- Southern California will contain these big cities:
- San Diego: the 8th largest city in the U.S., with a population of 1,419,516 in 2017.
- Anaheim: the 10th largest city in California, with a population of 336,265 in 2010.
In the 2016 presidential election, California voted:
- Hillary Clinton: 61.6%
- Donald Trump: 32.8%
Here’s a map of how California voted in the 2016 presidential election
Now let’s compare California’s 2016 election results map with a map of CAL 3:
To conclude, the proposed CAL 3 will only split “liberal” California into three “liberal” states. Each of the three states will get to send two senators each to the U.S. Senate, as well as representatives to the House of Representatives. Since each new California state will be dominated by “liberal” heavily-populated cities, that means we’ll end up having even more Democrats elected to both houses of Congress.
Vote “No” on CAL 3 !!!
~Eowyn
Are they going to get more electoral votes? or do they split what they have?
Of course they will. Just as each of the 3 new California states will get their own US senators and representatives, each will have their electoral votes.
That was my first reaction when I saw the boundaries, putting the bad guys in the majority within each area. I do think the state should be divided, but in a way that allows reasonable people to have a voice in their own state and future instead of multiplyimg the crazies.
So what started out as something to help the conservative people in the state is now going to become a nightmare if it happens. Seems no matter what, nothing good is coming out of that state. I hope people are paying attention to what is really happening. God help us if they get more power, as it is we are fighting tooth and nail just to keep our nation afloat.
Four more liberal Senators! Not a good idea!
Wht don’t they just seecede? Or better yet let’s throw them out and build the wall there instead. Maybe they could go to a ‘state’ electorial collage. and smooth the vote out a little. After all if it wern’t for the EC we’d be stuck with hitliary.
MAGA! &this ,,liberal,,world a thing of past,we only have one life
