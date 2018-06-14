Frustrated AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence

A bunch of feel-good policies that do nothing but infringe upon our Constitutional rights.
From Yahoo: (Chicago [oh, the irony starts right there]) – With frustration mounting over lawmakers’ inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday pressed for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers as a way to fight what it calls a public health crisis.
At its annual policymaking meeting, the nation’s largest physicians group bowed to unprecedented demands from doctor-members to take a stronger stand on gun violence — a problem the organizations says is as menacing as a lethal infectious disease.
The action comes against a backdrop of recurrent school shootings, everyday street violence in the nation’s inner cities, and rising U.S. suicide rates.
“We as physicians are the witnesses to the human toll of this disease,” Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency-medicine specialist at Brown University, said at the meeting.
AMA delegates voted to adopt several of nearly a dozen gun-related proposals presented by doctor groups that are part of the AMA’s membership. They agreed to:
- Support any bans on the purchase or possession of guns and ammunition by people under 21.
- Back laws that would require licensing and safety courses for gun owners and registration of all firearms.
- Press for legislation that would allow relatives of suicidal people or those who have threatened imminent violence to seek court-ordered removal of guns from the home.
- Encourage better training for physicians in how to recognize patients at risk for suicide.
- Push to eliminate loopholes in laws preventing the purchase or possession of guns by people found guilty of domestic violence, including expanding such measures to cover convicted stalkers.
Many AMA members are gun owners or supporters, including a doctor from Montana who told delegates of learning to shoot at a firing range in the basement of her middle school as part of gym class. But support for banning assault weapons was overwhelming, with the measure adopted in a 446-99 vote.
“There’s a place to start and this should be it,” Dr. Jim Hinsdale, a San Jose, California, trauma surgeon, said before the vote.
Gun violence is not a new issue for the AMA; it has supported past efforts to ban assault weapons; declared gun violence a public health crisis; backed background checks, waiting periods and better funding for mental health services; and pressed for more research on gun violence prevention.
But Dr. David Barbe, whose one-year term as AMA president ended Tuesday, called the number of related measures on this year’s agenda extraordinary and said recent violence, including the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and the Las Vegas massacre, “spurred a new sense of urgency … while Congress fails to act.”
“It has been frustrating that we have seen so little action from either state or federal legislators,” he said. “The most important audience for our message right now is our legislators, and second most important is the public, because sometimes it requires public pressure on the legislators.”
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
How about searching for the cure of major diseases ? While you’re at it, stop poisoning people with your damn vaccination program.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cures are bad for business. If you cure someone, it’s bad business. The medical establishment wants people to be sick, feed big pharma, be enslaved on a never ending disease, pain and suffering management program; that pays! Curing people does not bring in the cash! Follow the money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/05/01/goldman-sachs-no-profit-in-curing-diseases/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing listed about mental illnesses or the over use of mind altering drugs. Just guns, guns are the problem, well it takes a person to use the gun. Just doctors on the big pharma payroll pushing the deep state narrative. 🤬
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I greatly suspect that they won’t push for bans on the drugs, since the pharmacidal corps they’re in partnership with are the reason behind the epidemic in the first place… remember bayer corp (who recently assimilated monsanto, and now stands a giant monstrosity corporation, poisoning plants as well as people.) was directly responsible for flooding the public with heroin. The drugs, when not produced by lowlife independent agents, likely come from the pharmaceutical company labs, can’t have that getting traced back and leading to links with organized crime etc. it would ruin their plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMA – American Mafiosi Association. Doctors, with honorable but increasgly rare exceptions, are sicarios for big pharma, and many, are just plain criminals, so this does not astonish me at all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recently I was handed some sheets from a doctor’s office for a new patient sign up, the questions became prying, pointless, and included asking about gun ownership, not just of myself but others in the household, now what business does a doc have getting that information, hm? Needless to say I was repulsed, and did not bother with the paperwork. (this was last year, which shows they’ve probably been planning to implement this, and worse, for a while.)
Cutting through the bolshevik boo-hoo tactic, this is about profiling the citizenry, and encouraging, not preventing suicide, using the medical sector as a pretext, and probably with a threat of withholding care, eventually, for firearms owners. Also for an industry which promotes suicide (such as in Oregon and other states for “doctor assisted”, pushing a ban on “conversion therapy” for homosexuals, thus preventing them from getting proper care & leaving the lifestyle, and putting them at a greater risk for suicide, as well as enabling transgender surgeries which are fake promises, that should be properly recognized as quackery, that simply mutilate a person for life, and also causing greater risk for suicide, etc.) their pretext of caring about people trying to kill themselves doesn’t hold up. Who do they think they’re fooling?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw the young female doctor in the news conference… Idealist Millennial.
Didn’t hear her mention criminals’ access to guns (nor other vehicles of their illegal acts).
So, prevent law-abiding citizens from legally obtaining guns to protect themselves, but leave the actual criminals to their dirty deeds unchecked. Great idea!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
They never stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure they would support EXEMPTING government agents and private security companies from these gun control. And they do NOT want schools to have the same armed protection that government buildings, sports and entertainment venues have. Think about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since the government now has access to all your medical files, supposedly so that better medical care can be given, by the swift transfer of files to other doctors in case of emergency. I am sure that if every doctor were to start asking patients about gun ownership — that information can be accessed by the Federal government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is only one correct answer to the doc asking you if you own a firearm…
LikeLike
Corruption has descended to the lowest it has contaminated the American Medical Association, some doctors are more concerned with paying their malpractice insurance than taking care of patients, mind you, there are those physicians that love their professions, they have been chosen to see what ails and cures us, but some have been so enamoured with money they don’t care. I love my doctors because with God’s help and their knowledge cured my cancer, but it’s best they use their knowledge saving people and leave the lawmakers do what they have been chosen to do best, legislate.
LikeLiked by 2 people