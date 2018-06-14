Elton John calls for social media boycott over homophobic hate speech

Posted on June 14, 2018 by | 3 Comments

elton john

The Queen has spoken.

From Hollywood Reporter: Elton John has no tolerance for homophobia, and now the legend has blamed social media for allowing hate speech to slide on their platforms. In an interview with BBC News on Friday (June 8), John said that major social media companies “haven’t done anything to try to stem the flow of hate on the internet,” and proposed that a boycott could make them take action.

“I don’t know why they allow it. It’s supposed to be free speech, but the things that are on social media are so disgusting that there has to be action taken by the people who own these companies. ... People say, ‘Well, what about my freedom of speech?’ Well, sod your freedom of speech,” he said.

John explained that a boycott would make social media giants “sit up” and take a stance against homophobic hate speech on their platforms.

The interview followed shortly after John gave the Diana, Princess of Wales lecture on HIV, where he also demanded social media companies take more aggressive action.

“Companies like Facebook and Instagram cannot pretend they are purely private enterprises. I believe they have a public role and responsibility,” he said. “But if we found ways to automatically respond to hatred with fact, good could be all the way around the world before falsehood even got its boots on.”

DCG

This entry was posted in Media, Culture War, Constitution, United States, Liberals/Democrats/Left, First Amendment, LGBT, Fear Mongers, social media and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Elton John calls for social media boycott over homophobic hate speech

  1. filia.aurea | June 14, 2018 at 4:34 am | Reply

    Elton should have stuck to singing…

    Like

  2. Gilles | June 14, 2018 at 4:48 am | Reply

    As a born redhead I will ask for a boycott against social media and prosecution against those who make joke upon us !! 🙂

    Like

  3. Dan | June 14, 2018 at 4:59 am | Reply

    In regards to Elton John, he’s a fine one to talk concerning hate speech considering the amount of profanity and obscenities that come out of his mouth during many other his neurotic rants towards other celebrities.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s