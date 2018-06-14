A Time For Judgement

High Noon coming for Rosenstein

And I saw something else under the sun:

In the place of judgment—wickedness was there,

in the place of justice—wickedness was there. I said to myself,

“God will bring into judgment

both the righteous and the wicked,

for there will be a time for every activity,

a time to judge every deed.” – Ecclesiastes 3:16-17

Breitbart: The Nuclear Option: Rod Rosenstein the Face of the Swamp

by Charles Hurt – 13 Jun 2018

However bad you thought it was, it really is so much worse.

However rotten and ungovernable you thought the federal swamp was, it really is so much worse…

…Behold, Rod Rosenstein, the very face of the swamp Leviathan.

…Mr. Rosenstein, one of the most powerful men in the Department of Justice, threatened to investigate members of Congress and their staff if Congress continued to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to oversee the increasingly rogue federal department.

Move over J. Edgar Hoover. Rod Rosenstein has officially taken your place as the most power-drunk, nefarious, crooked blight on justice to ever preside in the Department of “justice…”

Read at: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/13/the-nuclear-option-rod-rosenstein-the-face-of-the-swamp/

To Everything There is a Season To every thing there is a season,

and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die;

a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal;

a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh;

a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones,

and a time to gather stones together;

a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose;

a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew;

a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate;

a time of war, and a time of peace. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

Mr. Rosenstein, as surely as the sun rises,

your time of judgement will come.

♞