A Time For Judgement

High Noon coming for Rosenstein
And I saw something else under the sun:
In the place of judgment—wickedness was there,
in the place of justice—wickedness was there.
I said to myself,
“God will bring into judgment
both the righteous and the wicked,
for there will be a time for every activity,
a time to judge every deed.”
– Ecclesiastes 3:16-17
Breitbart: The Nuclear Option: Rod Rosenstein the Face of the Swamp
by Charles Hurt – 13 Jun 2018
However bad you thought it was, it really is so much worse.
However rotten and ungovernable you thought the federal swamp was, it really is so much worse…
…Behold, Rod Rosenstein, the very face of the swamp Leviathan.
…Mr. Rosenstein, one of the most powerful men in the Department of Justice, threatened to investigate members of Congress and their staff if Congress continued to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to oversee the increasingly rogue federal department.
Move over J. Edgar Hoover. Rod Rosenstein has officially taken your place as the most power-drunk, nefarious, crooked blight on justice to ever preside in the Department of “justice…”
Read at: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/13/the-nuclear-option-rod-rosenstein-the-face-of-the-swamp/
To Everything There is a Season
To every thing there is a season,
and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
A time to be born, and a time to die;
a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
A time to kill, and a time to heal;
a time to break down, and a time to build up;
A time to weep, and a time to laugh;
a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones,
and a time to gather stones together;
a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
A time to get, and a time to lose;
a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
A time to rend, and a time to sew;
a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
A time to love, and a time to hate;
a time of war, and a time of peace.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
Mr. Rosenstein, as surely as the sun rises,
your time of judgement will come.
♞
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
Just think what damage these people have done to our country and its laws.
A good example is when we have a Constitution and then states have to pass another law to guarantee “FREE SPEECH” on college campuses. This tells you the administration and the President of those colleges are not doing their job and need to be FIRED.
All of this starts at the top of our government when liberals Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell were participating in the CULT government of Obama and are not performing their duties and should be fired from their jobs.
We must make examples by arresting these people who are not abiding by the Constitution. States should not have to double up on the laws to make them applicable.
kommonsentsjane
Let us pray that there will be justice here on earth. At least the swamp dwellers will be judged at the end of the day.
Traildust, I have been praying every day that justice will be brought to these people who have so flagrantly broken our laws. A nation cannot survive as a republic when those who hold the highest offices in our land are corrupt and unlawful. It’s not enough for the OIG report to reveal the abuses against us; the guilty must be punished for their crimes. If a murderer is tried and found guilty, they must be punished. Anything less merely emboldens others to do the same.
The last time I spoke on the phone with my mom before she died in February, we talked about all this information coming out about the crimes committed by Obama and Hillary and the utter corruption that was going on. She was very ill and weak, but she was keeping up with all of this. She was so distraught because she was afraid nothing would ever be done. I reassured her that I believed that the truth was coming out, and that the guilty will pay. I’ve thought about that conversation with her a lot lately, and I am still holding out for justice. She is away from the cares of this world now, but I know it would make her very happy to see that justice is finally done.
Thank you for these verses, they remind us of how much the Word of God has to say about judgment and justice.
Maryaha . . . Thank you for such a wonderful comment. My Father passed away in 2012, and he also was extremely sorrowful for the things that were going on in the O’Bummer White House. I have no doubt that our families on the other side are aware of our struggles and that they cheer when they become aware that things are being made right on this side of the veil.
I read the above verses and posts, I tremble inside. I ask myself is this really happening? What an injustice done to our beautiful land and our Constitution. Our forefathers are crying at such infamy, yes JUSTICE PREVAILS, let’s bring down those that have hurt us so much, right now I am crying for all of us because they prefer that we perish instead, I demand that those guilty are given the stiffest penalties, we have to show our future generations that this will not ever happen again, God we beg you to make us stronger than before. GOD BLESS AMERICA, MY HOME SWEET HOME.
Alma . . . That was such an endearing comment. I can only agree.
