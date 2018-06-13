When vileness is exalted among the sons of men

Was CNN in business during King David’s time?

Help, LORD, for the godly man ceases to be,
For the faithful disappear from among the sons of men.

They speak falsehood to one another;
With flattering lips and with a double heart they speak.

May the LORD cut off all flattering lips,
The tongue that speaks great things;

Who have said, “With our tongue we will prevail; Our lips are our own; who is lord over us?”

“Because of the devastation of the afflicted, because of the groaning of the needy,
Now I will arise,” says the LORD; “I will set him in the safety for which he longs.”

The words of the LORD are pure words;
As silver tried in a furnace on the earth, refined seven times.

You, O LORD, will keep them;
You will preserve him from this generation forever.

The wicked strut about on every side
When vileness is exalted among the sons of men.

– Psalm 12 (NIV)

6 responses to “When vileness is exalted among the sons of men

  1. Cabin 1954 | June 13, 2018 at 5:16 am | Reply

    Amen.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Dr. Eowyn | June 13, 2018 at 5:53 am | Reply

    Psalm 12: What a perfect description of the Fake News media!

    Liked by 2 people

  4. kommonsentsjane | June 13, 2018 at 8:41 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    kommonsentsjane

    Like

  5. Brian Heinz | June 13, 2018 at 8:53 am | Reply

    unfolding in front of us in today’s society they are all coming to pass as The Lord said it would.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Alma | June 13, 2018 at 9:23 am | Reply

    Alma 1: Burn in the cauldrons of Hell.

    Liked by 1 person

