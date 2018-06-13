Wednesday funny.

Subject: TEXT TO NEIGHBOR:
TEXT TO NEIGHBOR:
Hi, Fred, this is Richard, next door. I’ve got a confession to make.
I’ve been riddled with guilt for a few months and have been trying to get up the courage to tell you face-to-face. At least I’m telling you in this text and
I can’t live with myself a minute longer without you knowing about this.
The truth is that when you’re not around I’ve been sharing your wife, day and night. In fact, probably much more than you. I haven’t been getting it at home
recently and I know that that’s no excuse. The temptation was just too great. I can’t live with the guilt and hope you’ll accept my sincere apology and forgive me.
Please suggest a fee for usage and I’ll pay you.
Regards, Richard
NEIGHBOR’S RESPONSE:
Fred, feeling so angered and betrayed, grabbed his gun and shot Richard killing him. He went back home and poured himself a stiff drink and sat down on the sofa.
Fred then looked at his phone and discovered a second Text message from Richard.
SECOND TEXT MESSAGE:
Hi, Fred. Richard here again. Sorry about the typo on my last text. I expect you figured it out and noticed that the damned Auto-Spell Correct had changed “wi-fi” to “wife”.
Technology, huh? It’ll be the death of us all.
Regards, Richard
-Dave
(H/t: My NB bud Michael)
Dave . . . Thanks for the great laugh.
Oops!!!
That one was really good and scary as well. How many times on the go do we text and not proof read before send? I am the worst in the world better look before I leap again for fear of losing something I might want to keep.☻
Has anyone heard the 4 some golfers?
Pic of the day
gasp!
Not funny.
