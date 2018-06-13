Wednesday Funny

Posted on June 13, 2018 by | 9 Comments
The downside to having a short temper…..

 

Subject:  TEXT TO NEIGHBOR:

TEXT TO NEIGHBOR:

Hi, Fred, this is Richard, next door. I’ve got a confession to make.

I’ve been riddled with guilt for a few months and have been trying to get up the courage to tell you face-to-face. At least I’m telling you in this text and
I can’t live with myself a minute longer without you knowing about this.

The truth is that when you’re not around I’ve been sharing your wife, day and night. In fact, probably much more than you. I haven’t been getting it at home
recently and I know that that’s no excuse. The temptation was just too great.  I can’t live with the guilt and hope you’ll accept my sincere apology and forgive me.

Please suggest a fee for usage and I’ll pay you.

Regards, Richard

NEIGHBOR’S RESPONSE:

Fred, feeling so angered and betrayed, grabbed his gun and shot Richard killing him. He went back home and poured himself a stiff drink and sat down on the sofa.
Fred then looked at his phone and discovered a second Text message from Richard.

SECOND TEXT MESSAGE:

Hi, Fred. Richard here again. Sorry about the typo on my last text. I expect you figured it out and noticed that the damned Auto-Spell Correct had changed “wi-fi” to “wife”.

Technology, huh? It’ll be the death of us all.

Regards, Richard

-Dave

(H/t: My NB bud Michael)

This entry was posted in Humor. Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “Wednesday Funny

  1. Auntie Lulu | June 13, 2018 at 10:58 am | Reply

    Dave . . . Thanks for the great laugh.

    Liked by 4 people

  4. kommonsentsjane | June 13, 2018 at 11:38 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Wednesday funny.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Brian Heinz | June 13, 2018 at 11:56 am | Reply

    That one was really good and scary as well. How many times on the go do we text and not proof read before send? I am the worst in the world better look before I leap again for fear of losing something I might want to keep.☻
    Has anyone heard the 4 some golfers?

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Disgusted | June 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm | Reply

    Pic of the day

    Liked by 1 person

  8. traildustfotm | June 13, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Reply

    gasp!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Margo Moore | June 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    Not funny.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s