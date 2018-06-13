The Die-In Caption Contest

Posted on June 13, 2018 by | 34 Comments

This is the 178th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: A “die-in” in a grocery store on June 12, 2018, National Die-in Day, to protest against the NRA and advocate gun control in honor of the “hundreds of countless lives lost to gun violence in this country each year.”

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

What if they staged a die-in and nobody cared?

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Humor, Idiots, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Millennials, NRA, United States and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

34 responses to “The Die-In Caption Contest

  1. kjf | June 13, 2018 at 4:31 am | Reply

    Clean-up, in the fresh fruits please

    Liked by 5 people

  2. Zip-ped-e-doda | June 13, 2018 at 4:31 am | Reply

    Today’s definition of “Rug Rats”. Quick – Call the exterminator to eliminate the vermin!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Paladin | June 13, 2018 at 4:52 am | Reply

    When Robert de Niro “cuts the cheese”…….

    Liked by 3 people

  4. gysgt1 | June 13, 2018 at 5:06 am | Reply

    Women at woman shopper’s feet: “Well, I see YOU’RE one of those Concealed Carry People”

    Liked by 3 people

  5. GregB | June 13, 2018 at 5:06 am | Reply

    These nuts and flakes are in the wrong place! They’re not supposed to be scattered on the floor here with the fruits and veggies. They have their own aisle. Besides, it looks like they’ve expired. Time to dump ’em.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. rick | June 13, 2018 at 5:13 am | Reply

    School’s out, fools out.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Cabin 1954 | June 13, 2018 at 5:24 am | Reply

    Do that at a grocery I plan to shop in, I will just move on down the road.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Smokie | June 13, 2018 at 5:28 am | Reply

    How appropriate…fruits and vegetables laying with fruits and vegetables!

    Liked by 2 people

  9. Collie D | June 13, 2018 at 6:15 am | Reply

    Kind of reminds me of walking the streets of San Francisco, where you have to be careful not to step in all the crap lying around.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. myforever77 | June 13, 2018 at 6:23 am | Reply

    Just ignore them, they don’t even know if they are men or women anymore.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. YouKnowWho | June 13, 2018 at 6:28 am | Reply

    The limburger recently delivered was particulary strong.

    And then I realized that it wasn’t a bad wheel making the shopping cart hard to roll.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Marlin Savage | June 13, 2018 at 6:32 am | Reply

    Guys lying on the floor, “Darn, I wish her dress was shorter……………”.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. MyBrainHurts | June 13, 2018 at 7:14 am | Reply

    “Clean up needed on the produce aisle, please, clean up on aisle one!”

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Smokie | June 13, 2018 at 7:17 am | Reply

    Is that a cucumber in the black guy’s trousers, or is he just happy that women stepped over him.

    Liked by 2 people

  15. cdalereed | June 13, 2018 at 7:53 am | Reply

    Expired meats in aisle 6 !

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Bill | June 13, 2018 at 7:55 am | Reply

    Romaine lettuce casualties for our young people are high. But you don’t even want to see the Tide Pod aisle!

    Liked by 2 people

  18. clownzilla | June 13, 2018 at 8:13 am | Reply

    Is this what passes for gainful employment these days?

    Liked by 2 people

  19. christy | June 13, 2018 at 8:33 am | Reply

    They can have my protest sign when they pry it from my cold dead hands.

    Liked by 3 people

  20. Alma | June 13, 2018 at 8:43 am | Reply

    “Hey lady, watch where you are stepping, we (the NRA) didn’t kill’m, they are bacteria found in produce, let us know how it was done!

    Liked by 2 people

  21. Brian Heinz | June 13, 2018 at 8:47 am | Reply

    Loud speaker: “millennial buffer on isle three. millennial buffer on isle three. take a garbage can with you”.☻

    Liked by 3 people

  22. truckjunkie | June 13, 2018 at 9:13 am | Reply

    Where’s the part where the store Manager says, “You protesters can leave the store VERTICALLY or HORIZONTALLY but you ARE leaving.”

    Liked by 3 people

  23. MomOfIV | June 13, 2018 at 9:37 am | Reply

    which one is the freshest?
    none…..they are all spoiled.

    Liked by 2 people

  24. Kathryn T Day | June 13, 2018 at 9:48 am | Reply

    Oh, thank you David Hogg for showing me the store to go to “Where shopping is a pleasure”!

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Alexa | June 13, 2018 at 10:56 am | Reply

    Calling all health inspectors. No wonder there was a salmonella outbreak found in pre-cut fruits, particularly melons, around the country that week.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. Silhouette | June 13, 2018 at 12:28 pm | Reply

    Must be Saturday night in Chicago by the looks of bodies everywhere.

    Liked by 2 people

  27. DCG | June 13, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Reply

    Fools think they are going to win people over by protesting at family vacations…

    Like

  28. AvaJ | June 13, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Reply

    Drag them back to the meat cooler for the next crisis actor staged event. The brain dead store well there.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. lophatt | June 13, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Reply

    “Clean up on Aisle Three. Bring the floor buffer”.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s