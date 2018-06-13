The Die-In Caption Contest

This is the 178th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: A “die-in” in a grocery store on June 12, 2018, National Die-in Day, to protest against the NRA and advocate gun control in honor of the “hundreds of countless lives lost to gun violence in this country each year.”
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
What if they staged a die-in and nobody cared?
~Eowyn
Clean-up, in the fresh fruits please
Today’s definition of “Rug Rats”. Quick – Call the exterminator to eliminate the vermin!
haha “rug rats” 🙂
When Robert de Niro “cuts the cheese”…….
Women at woman shopper’s feet: “Well, I see YOU’RE one of those Concealed Carry People”
These nuts and flakes are in the wrong place! They’re not supposed to be scattered on the floor here with the fruits and veggies. They have their own aisle. Besides, it looks like they’ve expired. Time to dump ’em.
School’s out, fools out.
Do that at a grocery I plan to shop in, I will just move on down the road.
How appropriate…fruits and vegetables laying with fruits and vegetables!
👏
Kind of reminds me of walking the streets of San Francisco, where you have to be careful not to step in all the crap lying around.
Just ignore them, they don’t even know if they are men or women anymore.
The limburger recently delivered was particulary strong.
And then I realized that it wasn’t a bad wheel making the shopping cart hard to roll.
Guys lying on the floor, “Darn, I wish her dress was shorter……………”.
it’s a shame she stepped over people wearing that dress and all those brats had to do was look up…the store should have locked the doors and let them protest on the hot asphalt.
At least they don’t have to do this…
🙂
“Clean up needed on the produce aisle, please, clean up on aisle one!”
Is that a cucumber in the black guy’s trousers, or is he just happy that women stepped over him.
Expired meats in aisle 6 !
Romaine lettuce casualties for our young people are high. But you don’t even want to see the Tide Pod aisle!
Is this what passes for gainful employment these days?
They can have my protest sign when they pry it from my cold dead hands.
“Hey lady, watch where you are stepping, we (the NRA) didn’t kill’m, they are bacteria found in produce, let us know how it was done!
Loud speaker: “millennial buffer on isle three. millennial buffer on isle three. take a garbage can with you”.☻
Where’s the part where the store Manager says, “You protesters can leave the store VERTICALLY or HORIZONTALLY but you ARE leaving.”
which one is the freshest?
none…..they are all spoiled.
Oh, thank you David Hogg for showing me the store to go to “Where shopping is a pleasure”!
Calling all health inspectors. No wonder there was a salmonella outbreak found in pre-cut fruits, particularly melons, around the country that week.
Must be Saturday night in Chicago by the looks of bodies everywhere.
Fools think they are going to win people over by protesting at family vacations…
Drag them back to the meat cooler for the next crisis actor staged event. The brain dead store well there.
“Clean up on Aisle Three. Bring the floor buffer”.
