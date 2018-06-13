The Die-In Caption Contest

This is the 178th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: A “die-in” in a grocery store on June 12, 2018, National Die-in Day, to protest against the NRA and advocate gun control in honor of the “hundreds of countless lives lost to gun violence in this country each year.”

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

What if they staged a die-in and nobody cared?

~Eowyn