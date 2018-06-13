The demasculinization of men rolls on: Male models wear pregnant bellies on the runway

I won’t celebrate fakery.
From Yahoo: It’s men’s fashion week over in London right now, so there are lots of runway images hitting the wire, but the ones from designer Xander Zhou‘s show on Monday really have people talking. That’s because he had many of his male models walk the catwalk with fake pregnant bellies.
Some wore tight T-shirts lifted up so the prosthetic stomach was in full view, and others clutched their covered gut region with nurturing arms, which, as Fashionista pointed out, helped distinguish their fake preggo stomachs from, like, beer bellies. At least one model wore a shirt that said, “New World Baby.”
As far as the meaning behind the prosthetics, the brand had this to say post-show on Instagram: “At Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co., we’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy.”
Isn’t this gender appropriation?
Hahaha
Another form of desensitization. I can see where the “powers-that-be” would want to eliminate male and female procreation functions and go test tube; controlling genetics and establishing a eugenics program which will provide them with a balanced and controllable population. (Test tube = New World Babies). Coming soon to a town near you.
In the year 2525 if man is still alive. You’ll pick your child from a long line of test tubes. And we laughed when that song came out.
If you look at this “designers” instagram page, it’s immediately clear what’s going on:
https://www.instagram.com/xanderzhou/?hl=en
Young male models with kneepads?
Homosexual to the max!
naked male “model” angled to see his butt with dildos surrounding him and headless naked male “models” totem pole…it’s clear that “fashion designers” are just hedonists/sadists/satanists who abuse youth…so sad.
Human trafficking / pedophilia.
How do these fashion weirdos get big $$$?
Never seen anyone wear any of their “edgy” runway creations.
I think it’s more like parading cattle around to be used & abused by elite sickos. Like Epstein.
Any male human who would submit to this, for any reason, is not worthy of the title “Man”.
It could be a crude attempt to imitate men with big pot or bear bellies…
His intent is clear in saying, “we’re prepared to welcome the future of male pregnancy.”
FREAK SHOW!
This is INSANE.
All part of the original attack from satan on the basic plan God set up, so same old same old, its just starting to take hold on the world scene. So how can he get at God break down the family and separate them from God. Once he has done this they are easy pickings as no support from the family that turns to God for his support. And the beat goes on.
OMG, so STUPID!
I just love it!!! Think, if they can get pregnant, child birth will be a ”pipi” rocket blast, hahahahahaha! Push, push, push.
I’ll just call them beer bellies…bunch of misogynists.
This is how its done. By proposing the most outlandish things, they set up a dynamic of “you’re either for it or agin it”. “Kool” or “not Kool”. In this way they introduce total, abject destruction of the culture. By creating a “conflict” they can introduce a “movement” or, at least a “compromise”. Where before no one would pay any attention, now it’s an “item”.
They want chaos. They want absolutely no unity. When the smoke clears you will have Mao’s vision. More precisely, you will have the Jewish vision of what it means to be Goy. There will be laughter. It won’t be ours.
