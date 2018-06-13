The demasculinization of men rolls on: Male models wear pregnant bellies on the runway

male model pregnant getty image

Celebrating the impossible: Male pregnancy/Getty Image

I won’t celebrate fakery.

From Yahoo: It’s men’s fashion week over in London right now, so there are lots of runway images hitting the wire, but the ones from designer Xander Zhou‘s show on Monday really have people talking. That’s because he had many of his male models walk the catwalk with fake pregnant bellies.

Some wore tight T-shirts lifted up so the prosthetic stomach was in full view, and others clutched their covered gut region with nurturing arms, which, as Fashionista pointed out, helped distinguish their fake preggo stomachs from, like, beer bellies. At least one model wore a shirt that said, “New World Baby.”

As far as the meaning behind the prosthetics, the brand had this to say post-show on Instagram: “At Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co., we’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy.

See all the photos here.

20 responses to “The demasculinization of men rolls on: Male models wear pregnant bellies on the runway

  1. Gary Jones | June 13, 2018 at 7:41 am | Reply

    Isn’t this gender appropriation?

  2. traildustfotm | June 13, 2018 at 7:43 am | Reply

  4. Dennis Godaire | June 13, 2018 at 8:03 am | Reply

    Another form of desensitization. I can see where the “powers-that-be” would want to eliminate male and female procreation functions and go test tube; controlling genetics and establishing a eugenics program which will provide them with a balanced and controllable population. (Test tube = New World Babies). Coming soon to a town near you.

  5. Disgusted | June 13, 2018 at 8:12 am | Reply

    If you look at this “designers” instagram page, it’s immediately clear what’s going on:

    https://www.instagram.com/xanderzhou/?hl=en

    Young male models with kneepads?

    • John Kernkamp | June 13, 2018 at 8:27 am | Reply

      Homosexual to the max!

    • MomOfIV | June 13, 2018 at 10:07 am | Reply

      naked male “model” angled to see his butt with dildos surrounding him and headless naked male “models” totem pole…it’s clear that “fashion designers” are just hedonists/sadists/satanists who abuse youth…so sad.

      • Disgusted | June 13, 2018 at 12:54 pm | Reply

        Human trafficking / pedophilia.

        How do these fashion weirdos get big $$$?

        Never seen anyone wear any of their “edgy” runway creations.

        I think it’s more like parading cattle around to be used & abused by elite sickos. Like Epstein.

  6. John Kernkamp | June 13, 2018 at 8:25 am | Reply

    Any male human who would submit to this, for any reason, is not worthy of the title “Man”.

  7. True George | June 13, 2018 at 8:34 am | Reply

    It could be a crude attempt to imitate men with big pot or bear bellies…

  8. christy | June 13, 2018 at 8:37 am | Reply

    FREAK SHOW!

  10. Brian Heinz | June 13, 2018 at 9:01 am | Reply

    All part of the original attack from satan on the basic plan God set up, so same old same old, its just starting to take hold on the world scene. So how can he get at God break down the family and separate them from God. Once he has done this they are easy pickings as no support from the family that turns to God for his support. And the beat goes on.

  11. Zigggy | June 13, 2018 at 9:26 am | Reply

    OMG, so STUPID!

  12. Alma | June 13, 2018 at 9:30 am | Reply

    I just love it!!! Think, if they can get pregnant, child birth will be a ”pipi” rocket blast, hahahahahaha! Push, push, push.

  13. MomOfIV | June 13, 2018 at 10:11 am | Reply

    I’ll just call them beer bellies…bunch of misogynists.

  14. lophatt | June 13, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Reply

    This is how its done. By proposing the most outlandish things, they set up a dynamic of “you’re either for it or agin it”. “Kool” or “not Kool”. In this way they introduce total, abject destruction of the culture. By creating a “conflict” they can introduce a “movement” or, at least a “compromise”. Where before no one would pay any attention, now it’s an “item”.

    They want chaos. They want absolutely no unity. When the smoke clears you will have Mao’s vision. More precisely, you will have the Jewish vision of what it means to be Goy. There will be laughter. It won’t be ours.

