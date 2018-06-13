Sick art exhibit features naked monster embracing little girl on bed

There really is a concerted effort to “normalize” pedophilia — to make adults’ sexual predation of children “normal” and acceptable.

Here’s the latest.

LifeSiteNews reports, June 8, 2018, that the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane, Australia, is hosting an exhibit titled “Curious Affection”.

Among the exhibits is an “art” installation of a naked smiling male humanoid with blade-like hands and feet, embracing a young girl on top of a rumpled bed.

Standing on the bed’s headboard is a large peacock — a symbol of paradise — conferring its approval.

The display’s creator is Patricia Piccinini, 53, who said in a 2015 video interview that children are featured in her work “because it is easier for us to empathize with them” in that “we feel their vulnerability.”

Many of Piccinini’s works are of little children with naked creatures, including:

An installation of a clothed little boy cradling a naked elderly female who appears to be half human, half walrus.

In a Piccinini soft sculpture installation, a boy puts his finger in a creature’s genital-looking mouth.

Piccinini’s film, “The Gathering,” has a little girl lying asleep on the floor, who is approached by an increasing number of furry animals, one of whom rears up and pulls open her human female genitalia.

Part of Piccinini’s exhibit includes a “film program” which showcases films selected by the artist, among which is Guillermo del Toro’s bestialist movie, The Shape of Water

Piccinini clearly intends her artwork as propaganda. She said the “Curious Affection” exhibit shows many kinds of “love”:

“My work is actually about ideas. One of the main ideas in the work — actually it’s in all my work — is the changing definition for us of what we consider natural.”

Bernard Gaynor, a conservative Catholic Australian, criticized Piccinini’s artwork for promoting “deviant practices.” Gaynor points out that the “love is love” slogan used by LGBTs to legitimate same-sex marriage is now being used to justify “every deviant practice that lurks in the shadows.”

Contact information for Gallery of Modern Art:

Address: Stanley Place, South Brisbane, Queensland 4101, Australia

Phone: +61 (0)7 3840 7303

Email: gallery@qagoma.qld.gov.au

Online form to send complaints

