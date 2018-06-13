Sick art exhibit features naked monster embracing little girl on bed

There really is a concerted effort to “normalize” pedophilia — to make adults’ sexual predation of children “normal” and acceptable.
Here’s the latest.
LifeSiteNews reports, June 8, 2018, that the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane, Australia, is hosting an exhibit titled “Curious Affection”.
Among the exhibits is an “art” installation of a naked smiling male humanoid with blade-like hands and feet, embracing a young girl on top of a rumpled bed.
Standing on the bed’s headboard is a large peacock — a symbol of paradise — conferring its approval.
The display’s creator is Patricia Piccinini, 53, who said in a 2015 video interview that children are featured in her work “because it is easier for us to empathize with them” in that “we feel their vulnerability.”
Many of Piccinini’s works are of little children with naked creatures, including:
- An installation of a clothed little boy cradling a naked elderly female who appears to be half human, half walrus.
- In a Piccinini soft sculpture installation, a boy puts his finger in a creature’s genital-looking mouth.
- Piccinini’s film, “The Gathering,” has a little girl lying asleep on the floor, who is approached by an increasing number of furry animals, one of whom rears up and pulls open her human female genitalia.
- Part of Piccinini’s exhibit includes a “film program” which showcases films selected by the artist, among which is Guillermo del Toro’s bestialist movie, The Shape of Water, about a woman who has sex with an amphibian humanoid. The movie won this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture. (Del Toro also wrote and directed the loathsome demonic 2006 movie, Pan’s Labyrinth.)
Piccinini clearly intends her artwork as propaganda. She said the “Curious Affection” exhibit shows many kinds of “love”:
“My work is actually about ideas. One of the main ideas in the work — actually it’s in all my work — is the changing definition for us of what we consider natural.”
Bernard Gaynor, a conservative Catholic Australian, criticized Piccinini’s artwork for promoting “deviant practices.” Gaynor points out that the “love is love” slogan used by LGBTs to legitimate same-sex marriage is now being used to justify “every deviant practice that lurks in the shadows.”
Contact information for Gallery of Modern Art:
Address: Stanley Place, South Brisbane, Queensland 4101, Australia
Phone: +61 (0)7 3840 7303
Email: gallery@qagoma.qld.gov.au
Online form to send complaints
I must admit, after viewing this article, my stomach has become nauseated. In the “good old days” this woman would be living in an asylum. I cannot imagine that a person of sound morals would put out such filth for the world to see.
it is interesting how she positioned the demon’s tail to look like a penis in front…this female has serious issues. I agree with Auntie, she should be in an insane asylum…but, yet, she’s another “artist”.
It also seems to have penis “thumbs” on its feet and possibly hands as well.
Disgusting.
Just when did “…the changing definition for us of what we consider natural” kick in? I didn’t get a ‘Heads up,’ did you? And who tells me what my standards should be? I thought that’s why God gave us a brain to learn these things, and a free will to make the best choices. What did I miss from the Kultur Fascist dikta?
I think that most people’s definition of what’s “normal and acceptable” has to do with TV. When one controls TV one controls social morays. It has been easy for them. They run the schools, control the TV and “print media”, and film.
It isn’t that there isn’t opposition. We are simply not allowed to see it. If we see it at all it is portrayed as retrograde and ignorant. Traditional families are now “breeders”.
These social engineers know all about the dark side of human nature. That is their stock and trade. Whatever shiny thing you desire they offer.
Here again the LGBT made inroads into the political scene and once they got a foot hold every other perverse sexual predator came out of the wood work, with the idea that if they can get it done, we can do the same. We opened the proverbial “Pandora’s box” and now you’re not going to shut it unless it’s all out war with the left.
This is as sick as it gets folks. Funny, wonder how they would feel if someone preyed on their child how would they react to that? Double Standards
Brian,
yep…give ’em an inch and they’ll eventually brainwash all children.
satanists need to be held back and kept in check instead of “progress”-ing.
It is truly a shame what these people are allowed to get away with today…that they are trying to deceive gullible and ignorant people into believing this filth is “normal” is reprehensible.
Dr. Eowyn, excellent article. Perversions inserted into plots permeate
mainstream media. My wife and I have been to Budapest, Hungary
several times as it is a truly historic storybook city in many respects.
We watched the movie “The Grand Budapest Hotel” with considerable
anticipation only to see it featured blatant pedophilia. Even more shocking
the Rotten Tomatoes viewer approval rating was 91%! Even my own
daughters whose mother was quite proper say homosexuals are
better than heterosexuals, especially “breeders.” In the twinkling of
an eye it seems we have overthrown 2,000 years of Western
civilization for barbarous perversities.
It is all part and parcel of the same thing. These are all just elements of the larger whole. Destroying childhood development is important to them. Destroying normal parenting and replacing it with State parenting is important to them.
They have pornography for the adults and this is pornography for kids. They call it “art”. Obviously, they continue undisturbed. This really came to the fore during the Obongo years. It was largely underground before then.
Oh! That is extremely troubling!
