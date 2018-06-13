“Communism will win” officer receives Other Than Honorable discharge

Good riddance.
Read about his discharge here.
About the Other Than Honorable (OTH) discharge, from Wikipedia:
“An OTH is a form of administrative discharge. This type of discharge represents a departure from the conduct and performance expected of all military members.
Recipients of OTH discharges are barred from reenlisting into any component of the Armed Forces including the Reserve and National Guard components.
Generally, in order to receive VA benefits and services, the Veteran’s character of discharge or service must be under “other than dishonorable” conditions (e.g., honorable, under honorable conditions, general) as stated by VA policy. However, individuals receiving another-than-honorable or bad conduct discharge may qualify for VA benefits depending on a “Character of Service Determination (CSD)” made by VA.
If the veteran has either a service-connected injury or illness, at least two years of active-duty service, or has received at least one Honorable discharge they will be able to enroll in the VA health care system. The VA will submit Form 7131 (Information Exchange Between VA Regional Offices and Medical Facilities) and make a character of service determination to decide if their service was “Honorable (for VA purposes)”, “Honorable (for medical purposes)”, or “Dishonorable”.
Veterans with an OTH discharge who qualify for VA Healthcare are eligible to submit claims for disability compensation pay, participation in educational, volunteer, and vocational rehabilitation programs. Other Than Honorable recipients are eligible for Montgomery GI Bill benefits if they have completed at least one honorable discharge and may be eligible for Post 9/11 GI Bill Benefits if the VA determines their service to be “Honorable (for VA purposes)”.
At least this guy won’t be allowed a platform in the military any more.
DCG
If Hillary had been elected POTUS, Rapone would be given an award instead of being, rightfully, other-than-honorably discharged. Thank you, President Trump!
I wrote something similar to this, just before I read your comment. 😀
A West Point education was just thrown out the window. The other deviants in this academy need to be ferreted and dismissed (and or jailed). It seems that all of our institutions need a good housecleaning.
Bravo, the American government has
been infested with commies since the 1930s
as publicized by our hero US Senator Joe McCarthy from now debauched
state of Wisconsin. The deaths caused by communism dwarf those of
the so-called holocaust.
If our president was Hillary Clinton, I expect this guy would have been promoted to a high position in the military. But no, our President is Donald John Trump, who recognizes the harm such a man would do.
This philosophical infatuated stupid piece of shit adolescent” should have been given a ticket at the time of his discharge to keep company to Eddy Snowden’s snowed-in pad in Russia, these two chums can “work” for
Mutherland Russia in return for the treason act to the country that borne them. I am so happy for Snowden, his stay in Russia is permanent, and happier for Rapone because he’ll never be able to make it unless he goes in the drug trade. Here’s my drink to you Rapone!
Commie bastard…
