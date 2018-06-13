About Asia Argento

Was Anthony Bourdain out of his mind to trust her?
If you are like me, you had hardly ever heard the name, Asia Argento, until Anthony Bourdain was already dead.
WARNING: I also don’t know the maker of this video, and cannot vouch for his accuracy or truthfulness.
It seems there is much more to this story than a suicide or a murder. Is Hillary involved? I have no idea.
Is the devil involved?
Yes. Definitely yes.
How he died is a reflection of how he lived. Alone and in a lonely world he created for himself.
Yup.
Even if you didn’t understand the meaning of these signs, something inside you feels an abhorrence of such. I certainly do agree far too many people get into situations where they are hanging around the edges of Satanic dealings and I believe at first they are totally unaware. I have little doubt that the high number of suicides we have recently seen are due to Satanic influences which no doubt create a heightening of depression in the person.
TrailDust . . . . This is an excellent article, at least we can see the types of people to strictly avoid.
She’s posted weird photos on Instagram. This may be in the video above (sorry, didn’t watch the whole 11 minutes). Her t-shirt says “don’t be a slave to the system” #smashthepatriarchy. Yet the “system” has made her worth $16 MILLION. These libtards…
“Was Anthony Bourdain out of his mind to trust her?”
Was Anthony Bourdain so spiritually lost that he took her as his girlfriend? Would any of us, followers of Christ, do that? I would have run as far away as possible.
I mentioned once a girl that I met when in high school that was into stuff like this. She was very attractive but I literally “ran” away from her.
The guy’s video is pretty good. Satan is a deceiver. Most of these young people who get into this do it because they think it’s “Kool”. Then they try to outdo each other.
Some of them have some degree of talent at something and the controllers use them to suck in the others. Some are unaware of the seriousness of this. Some become aware when it is too late.
It isn’t easy to understand this. Most of us grew up with Christian values whether we know that or not. These people do not have those. The same thing happens with some Jewish interactions. We “expect” a certain behavior but we don’t get it.
Satanism is all about “ME”. It is the OPPOSITE of Christianity. Expecting a Satanist to empathize or consider others over themselves is insanity. One of the reasons for all the nasty practices is to secure the neophytes before they can flee. They do not want to provide enough time for newcomers to reflect on what they’re doing.
Look at that NXIVM outfit. It is the definition of Satanic. Bourdain appears to have been a whiny, self-centered narcissist. I still think he died from “auto-asphyxiation” as so many perverts do. Just like that Israeli ambassador that they found duct taped naked to a wrought iron fence in Brazil with a rubber ball in his mouth. Their perversions have a way of catching up to them. I’m sure the Devil cackled.
Me too.
Can’t watch the video until after work, but I read this article yesterday and it was a real eye opener:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/06/09/suicide-weekend-weirdness-come-on-up-to-the-lab-bourdain-spade-pizzagate-qanon-greatawakening/
Just went through the article, Ziggy. Very damning material, indeed.
Any one of standard intelligence should have seen the evil in it and moved away from it.Great post shows what evil can do to someone once embraced.
