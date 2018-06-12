We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 177th Caption Contest!

There were 66 submissions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 177th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

True Dan!

This is the winning caption:

dkolb2010, MoFrappy and Recynd77 are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points each. Here are their respective captions:

dkolb2010: “Reptilians are cold blooded” MoFrappy: “The last time I saw a Clinton that swollen and stiff, there was a Lewinski dangling off one end.” Recynd77: “What hump?” (Igor, Young Frankenstein)

Grif, another MoFrappy caption, and Silhouette are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Grif: “Oh yes, it’s the latest in Paris fashions. It’s called ‘Bundle of Newspapers on the Way to the Dump’.” MoFrappy: “Quick! With just the head poking out, there’s still time for a partial birth abortion.” Silhouette: “In typical fashion, the truth is always hidden under layers of deceit.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, True Dan!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Eowyn