Trudeau Foundation annual report has ‘boy lover’ pedophile symbol

The FBI publication of January 31, 2007, (U) Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences, states:
“Pedophiles…are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences…. These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins.”
Below are the symbols for “boy lover”, “girl lover” and “child lover” pedophiles, according to the FBI. Note especially the triangle-shaped symbol for “boy lover” on the far left:
The FBI’s Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles furthermore states:
“Pedophilia symbols on jewelry, coins, Web sites and other effects are indicative of advertisement methods used by child sexual predators to promote their cause. Pedophile activists advocate for the social acceptance of sexual relationships between adults and children. These organizations seek to decriminalize sexual relationships between adults and children and to legalize child pornography based on their belief that children have the ability to consent to sexual acts…. Investigators should also be attentive to pedophilia symbols advertised on Web sites.“
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is named after former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau, the father of present PM Justin Trudeau.
Commonly called the Trudeau Foundation (Fondation Trudeau in French), it describes itself as:
“an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former prime minister by his family, friends, and colleagues. In 2002, with the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada endowed the Foundation with the Advanced Research in the Humanities and Human Sciences Fund.The Foundation also benefits from private donations. By granting doctoral scholarships, awarding fellowships, appointing mentors, and holding public events, the Foundation encourages critical reflection and action in four areas important to Canadians: human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada’s role in the world, and people and their natural environment.”
The Trudeau Foundation’s 2015-2016 Annual Report, titled Learn, Share, Change, has the “boy lover” pedophile symbol on page 2’s “Introduction”. Below is a screenshot:
The report bears these two men as its authors:
- John McCall MacBain, Chairman of Trudeau Foundation’s Board of Directors
- Morris Rosenberg, President and CEO of the Trudeau Foundation
How much more brazen can Trudeau Foundation be than to openly display the “boy lover” pedophile symbol in its annual report?
- Canada’s Supreme Court legalizes bestiality
- Pedophile symbols in Jimmy Kimmel Live’s ‘Cousin Sal’ pizza skit
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s pedophile jewelry
- New documentary ‘An Open Secret’ exposes Hollywood man-boy pedophile ring
~Eowyn
Well, they finally found a politician more insane (and repulsive) than Jerry Brown.
Justin Trudeau (rumored to be the illegitimate son of Fidel Castro by some) is not merely nervous before the cameras, no: He relishes his behavior and carries himself in much the same manner as an effeminet gay man. He is an absolute disgrace and a genuine danger not only to Canada, but to the United States as well: He has stated he plans to allow as many “migrants” into Canada as he can. Once ensconced there, you can bet some will “migrate” south of their border.
So let’s do the quick roundup: New York City has a horse’s rump for a Mayor, California has a Norman Bates wannabe for a governor, Minnesota had a once-funny comedian for a Senator, and now Canada has a mind-controlled closeted Peter Pan for a Prime Minister! This is NOT funny.
Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock were prescient.
Well, as said in 300… not a positive term of regard:
!!!!!!! Yikes! What is happening here?!!!
Trudeau reminds me of the college sophmores out to push their agendas onto the rest of us before they have the good sense to experience reality for themselves. He’s basically a useless dreamer with the wisdom of a Hallmark greeting card. In a more reasonable era he’d be a literal joke.
Thank you for covering this and may I add that one of his closest friends (and former roommate) was convicted of running a pedophile/child pornography ring.
And during JT’s years of teaching at an exclusive prep school not one but TWO sets of parents were murdered. They were put down as gangland shootings but that doesn’t make a lot of sense for this high end Canadian prep school.
There’s also a photo out there of him looking chummy with the scrawny Podesta brother, and of course he’s chummy with Obama.
This man is bad news.
1_(((Rosenberg))).
2_”Foundations” in general have probably always, or at least often, been used as fronts for undermining the “virtues” they claim to be promoting. It looks like the Trudeau Foundation has officially “come out of the closet.”
LOLs @ Steven re Brown as a “Norman Bates wannabe”; & Mad Celt re JT having the “wisdom of a Hallmark greeting card.” 😀
Always love the humor!
