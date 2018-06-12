TDS: Robert De Niro and his foul mouth bash President Trump during award ceremony for high school students

Robert De Niro gave a speech at The Jimmy & Rosemary Breslin American Writer Awards in NYC on June 7. About the award event:

“On June 7th, 2018, thirteen student writers were honored as the winners of the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin “American Writer Award” during a ceremony at Tweed.

The award is the culmination of a writing competition highlighting the journalistic voices of New York City’s young writers. The essay contest was open to all 12th-graders in NYC public schools. Each student was required to submit a non-fiction, New York-centered story in 800 words or less.”

The audience at this event was high school kids. With that in mind, De Niro couldn’t control his TDS and went off on President Trump, as it only took him 36 seconds into his speech to start his rants.

Here’s a sampling of some of what he said (I listened to the whole video so you don’t have to):

What does the truth mean today? If you’re Donald Trump, it doesn’t mean anything.

Our country is lead by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that: B*llshit .

. Trump manifests serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of discharging duties of the president of the US.

That he (Trump) is mean-spirited, soulless, immoral, amoral, con artist son of a b*tch .

. F*ck Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. You know with Hitler, with other desperates, people didn’t take them seriously (obvious reference to comparing Trump to Hitler). They laughed at them, turned around and then it was too late. We can’t let that happen in this country.

He’s a f*cking idiot.

idiot. A government that uses the same language Lenin and Stalin used to arrest and execute Soviet citizens calling our journalists enemy of the people.

De Niro continued his vulgarities against President Trump at the Tony Awards Sunday night. He said, “Fck Trump, it’s not longer down with Trump. It’s fck Trump.” The audience, of course, gave him a standing ovation.

Classy, De Niro, real classy.

If you so desire to view his rant, De Niro gets up to the podium at the 1:37 mark.

