TDS: Robert De Niro and his foul mouth bash President Trump during award ceremony for high school students

Robert De Niro gave a speech at The Jimmy & Rosemary Breslin American Writer Awards in NYC on June 7. About the award event:
“On June 7th, 2018, thirteen student writers were honored as the winners of the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin “American Writer Award” during a ceremony at Tweed.
The award is the culmination of a writing competition highlighting the journalistic voices of New York City’s young writers. The essay contest was open to all 12th-graders in NYC public schools. Each student was required to submit a non-fiction, New York-centered story in 800 words or less.”
The audience at this event was high school kids. With that in mind, De Niro couldn’t control his TDS and went off on President Trump, as it only took him 36 seconds into his speech to start his rants.
Here’s a sampling of some of what he said (I listened to the whole video so you don’t have to):
- What does the truth mean today? If you’re Donald Trump, it doesn’t mean anything.
- Our country is lead by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that: B*llshit.
- Trump manifests serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of discharging duties of the president of the US.
- That he (Trump) is mean-spirited, soulless, immoral, amoral, con artist son of a b*tch.
- F*ck Donald Trump.
- You know with Hitler, with other desperates, people didn’t take them seriously (obvious reference to comparing Trump to Hitler). They laughed at them, turned around and then it was too late. We can’t let that happen in this country.
- He’s a f*cking idiot.
- A government that uses the same language Lenin and Stalin used to arrest and execute Soviet citizens calling our journalists enemy of the people.
De Niro continued his vulgarities against President Trump at the Tony Awards Sunday night. He said, “Fck Trump, it’s not longer down with Trump. It’s fck Trump.” The audience, of course, gave him a standing ovation.
Classy, De Niro, real classy.
If you so desire to view his rant, De Niro gets up to the podium at the 1:37 mark.
M.S. King reported on Tomato Bubble yesterday that Deniro has been linked to a prostitution service that had been known to employ underage young women to celebrities. (This has been reported once or twice before). Perhaps Deniro fears discovery.
This being said, I see a new and unfortunate trend forming, and that is the institutionalization of mental illness. Time was if any celebrity cursed anyone out at a public event, that would be the end of his career—at least for a couple of years. But not only has Deniro done this at least five times now (including this week’s broadcast of the Tony Awards), HE IS BEING WILDLY APPLAUDED FOR IT.
This means he has ZERO INTENTION of stopping this behavior.
It also means that the loony leftist lemmings of doom have no intention of stopping their behavior, either.
This is not just a case of you and I disagreeing on something. It is not just a case of our disagreement and we don’t particularly care for each other. It is a case of uncivility, of uncivil behavior, and given the past history of ANTIFA, it also means the institutionalization of violence as an expedient means of achieving goals—precisely the same behavior championed by Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky. This is the institutionalization of mentally ill responses as being perfectly acceptable, and the next step is terror.
To wit, first the agents behind the scenes get away with criminal activity for years (the Weinstein Brothers), a former First Lady (and her husband) get away with hundreds of homicides, multiple rapes and assaults and human trafficking, police at rallies where violence erupt are ordered to stand down, a Baltimore mayor states on record that she “gave space” for rioters to vent, and on and on and on.
So what’s to stop a bitter and deranged actor from his obscene logorrhea?
The BALD TRUTH of the matter is that the Left cannot win A SINGLE ARGUMENT ON THE MERITS. Hence, derangement and anti-social and criminal behavior become acceptable and the norm. Robert Deniro did not start this, but his encouragement of willing crowds of stupid silly sycophants is another lace in the straightjacket of doom!
Deniro has no more business being famous, and the sooner he fades away, the better.
Steven: I love how you write. You’re so very logical. I admire that. However, DeNiro is famous PRECISELY because he has been willing to work for the unseen hand(s) for all these years. Holy Wood is only one of the many bureaus which work for the agenda. They don’t really have a part in deciding the agenda. They simply play their roles in implementing it.
Those who have a change of heart and who no longer wish to continue in their roles, or who may be TOLD that their time is up, may end up like Anthony Bourdain or Kate Spade. DeNiro is at the end of his career. He knows this. Those who propped him up and gave him the plum roles over the many decades have now told him that this is his role for this time frame. He will be rewarded, as long as he does what he’s told. IF he were not being told to say and to do the things he’s saying and doing, his owners would’ve stopped him from doing and saying these things at the very outset. If his tirades were NOT approved, they wouldn’t be occurring. So, it really doesn’t have anything to do with left/right, liberal/conservative, Democrat/Republican, socialist/fascist, etc.
It has to do with control. We are guided like farm animals from one pasture to the next. I’m sure you’re aware of this. Yes, it has to do with terror/fear. If we are in fear, we are more easily controlled.
I saw that article on Tomato Bubble too. For any one wanting to read it, here it is: http://www.tomatobubble.com/de_niro_trump.html
Something wrong with that man….
No matter who DeNiro works for , he is still obviously mentally ill. Few can demonstrate that kind of constant vitriol unless they hold it in their hearts and minds as well. From his history and his antics, as the articles states, DeNiro is doing some big time projection, and all his anger might be for reasons other than the obvious.
I didn’t listen to the rant. I don’t need to do that to know it’s true. If anyone is interested in WHY DeNiro feels absolutely compelled to carry on about President Trump, you may wish to visit this site to see what may be hiding in DeNiro’s closet and why certain types of people might use that against him: http://www.tomatobubble.com/de_niro_trump.html
It’s quite easy for anyone to call another person any variety of obscenities but where are the examples, where are the facts?
That’s what I though.
‘thought’
Liberals — destroying hate, one F-bomb at a time.
Marina Abramovic is one of his buddies. This is exactly what we should expect from a spirit cooker.
Years ago I thought he was okay. Now that De Nero has opened his mouth, the whole world can now see that he’s an idiot.
DeNiro is projecting his own “manifest[ation of] serious mental illness.”
How “classy” of him to not only curse to a group of 12th graders, but to curse the President.
Any adult males (not the kids) with a spine at the Writers function should have stood up & shut him down el pronto. “Cut the mike!”
And excellent summary by Steven Broiles further above!
It would be great if at least one of those thousands of subpoenas hanging in abeyance had DeNiro’s name on it. I’d love to see #SlowWalker Sessions slow walk DeNiro to the slammer where Sessions & Potus can then have their last laugh at that low-class-thug.
As others have mentioned above – me thinks he doth protest too much. What’s going to come to light about him, or will he be the next suicide?
An angry little man, in every sense of the word.
