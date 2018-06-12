Safest and most dangerous states

Posted on June 12, 2018 by | 12 Comments

Do you know how safe or dangerous your state is?

WalletHub compared the 50 states on 48 safety indicators, including:

  • Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
  • Fatal occupational injuries per total workers
  • Total loss amount from climate disasters per capita
  • Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
  • Assaults per capita
  • Sex offenders per capita
  • Bullying incidence rate
  • Law-enforcement employees per capita
  • Job security
  • Unemployment rate
  • % of adults with rainy-day funds
  • Share of medical uninsured population

Vermont ranked No. 1 as the safest state in the United States, and Mississippi came in dead last.

Here is the list, from safest to most dangerous:

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. Minnesota
  4. Utah
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Connecticut
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Hawaii
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Washington
  11. Iowa
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Oregon
  14. Indiana
  15. Delaware
  16. Maryland
  17. North Carolina
  18. New Jersey
  19. Virginia
  20. North Dakota
  21. Wyoming
  22. Arizona
  23. New York
  24. Colorado
  25. Nebraska
  26. West Virginia
  27. Idaho
  28. Pennsylvania
  29. Nevada
  30. Ohio
  31. Kentucky
  32. California
  33. New Mexico
  34. Michigan
  35. Illinois
  36. Kansas
  37. Georgia
  38. South Dakota
  39. Tennessee
  40. Montana
  41. South Carolina
  42. Alaska
  43. Missouri
  44. Alabama
  45. Arkansas
  46. Florida
  47. Texas
  48. Oklahoma
  49. Louisiana
  50. Mississippi

You can read the full study, its methodology, and how your state rates on the various indicators here.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in crime, Economy, United States and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

12 responses to “Safest and most dangerous states

  1. stevenbroiles | June 12, 2018 at 5:18 am | Reply

    I find the results peculiar: I thought my own New York would be lower on the list, but it’s smack in the middle.
    Then again, does ideology enter into the study? Vermont used to be a conservative state until the looney leftist lemmings moved in and took over!

    Liked by 3 people

    • Dr. Eowyn | June 12, 2018 at 5:35 am | Reply

      Maybe you’re thinking NYC for New York? For one, New York state is not subject to the ravages of natural disasters like #48 Oklahoma’s tornadoes.

      Liked by 1 person

      • stevenbroiles | June 12, 2018 at 8:35 am | Reply

        Actually, Dr. E., you’re right, but it’s a given: New York City’s stats throw off the entire state’s!
        And come to think of it, I think the old “Heartland” myth is just a load of bull!
        Interesting post.

        Like

  2. ioan palcau | June 12, 2018 at 5:30 am | Reply

    Must b the River…but uhm Kalifornia uhmm 36th ??

    Like

  3. Cabin 1954 | June 12, 2018 at 7:18 am | Reply

    My state (Missouri) is more dangerous than California?? More dangerous than Illinois with Chicago in it? Come on. How can Missouri, with a large swath being in tornado alley, be worse than California’s wildfires and mudslides. How can our two major metro areas — Kansas City, MO and St. Louis — even come close to Chicago. Our other major metro area, Springfield, MO is included in the Bible Belt. I realize that Columbia, MO, right smack dab in the center of the state, is fast becoming another Chicago. Other than these large metro areas, most of Missouri is rural, a lot very very rural. Personally, I would be more than willing to give St. Louis to Illinois and Kansas City to Kansas, myself!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Stephen T. McCarthy | June 12, 2018 at 7:36 am | Reply

    I was a bit surprised to find Oklahoma so low on the list.

    >>… ◾Law-enforcement employees per capita

    The higher that number was, they probably counted it as increased safety. I, however, would use it in the opposite way. I think the more LEOs you have, the more likely you are to be assaulted and possibly murdered.

    ~ D-FensDogG
    ‘Loyal American Underground’

    Like

  5. Michelle | June 12, 2018 at 8:13 am | Reply

    This list is to make sure the South won’t rise again. How interesting that it makes southern states look backwards. All those blue states are really safe?
    Let’s compare crimes per capita, shall we:
    https://www.roadsnacks.net/most-dangerous-states-in-america/
    Mississippi isn’t even in the top ten on this link. Neither is FL and Texas.

    I find it very strange Vermont is still listed as very safe on both lists. My grandmother had a house there and I was under the impression they have very relaxed criminal laws. I can’t remember the exact case, but every time I was visiting there was some horrific murderer who had been previously “rehabilitated” and released from prison only to go on and murder again. Missing young women all tied to the same killer (who would have been on death row for the first murder if it was Texas, shouldn’t have even been released at all). I also heard about serious unsolved violent crimes all over Vermont, but I guess it’s safer than southern states somehow? Just a dead body in the woods… that’s not a crime?
    How can California be in the middle of the list?
    I thought Illinois also had a very high murder rate per capita?

    Liked by 1 person

    • TPR | June 12, 2018 at 8:45 am | Reply

      I noticed that, that many Southern states were in the skids in the list. My first thought was, Maybe hurricanes? (or larger black populations with more crime?)

      North Carolina, it says, is the “safest” of the “Southerns.”

      I was also surprised that “wild blue yonder” (wide open spaces) Western states such as Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, etc., were not closer to the top of the list.

      Utah is way up at #4. Do the Mormons keep Utah in line? Yet I’ve heard there are a lot of Mormons in Idaho as well yet Idaho was way down at #27, even worse than Colorado at #24.

      And super-Lefty Oregon #13 & Washington #10 are “safer” than so many Red states!!??

      And shocker re California doing so well on the list with their massive illegals.

      Bewildering!

      A comment at the WalletHub site said:

      “If you compare ‘diversity’ with the results, the safest states have fewer minorities.”

      At first I thought maybe that was why Vermont & Maine were at the top until I saw Michelle’s comment. (Thanks for those other crime stats, btw.)

      Like

      • stlonginus | June 12, 2018 at 9:30 am | Reply

        My understanding is the Mormons are like another tribe that keeps most wrongdoing in house….in other words, unreported to the ‘outside’ authorities. [I have another comment in moderation which may be of interest.]

        Like

  6. traildustfotm | June 12, 2018 at 9:19 am | Reply

    The New England states are pretty safe, even with the Leftist loonies.

    Like

  7. Jurist | June 12, 2018 at 9:25 am | Reply

    Superimpose this list on a ranking of Whitest states to Blackest states.

    Like

  8. Disgusted | June 12, 2018 at 10:06 am | Reply

    What about Dogman attacks?

    Pretty sloppy study if it doesn’t include Dogman attacks. IMO.

    https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/709097/Mysterious-beast-dogman-leaves-man-terrified-savaging-dog-video

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s