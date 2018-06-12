Safest and most dangerous states

Do you know how safe or dangerous your state is?

WalletHub compared the 50 states on 48 safety indicators, including:

Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel

Fatal occupational injuries per total workers

Total loss amount from climate disasters per capita

Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita

Assaults per capita

Sex offenders per capita

Bullying incidence rate

Law-enforcement employees per capita

Job security

Unemployment rate

% of adults with rainy-day funds

Share of medical uninsured population

Vermont ranked No. 1 as the safest state in the United States, and Mississippi came in dead last.

Here is the list, from safest to most dangerous:

Vermont Maine Minnesota Utah New Hampshire Connecticut Rhode Island Hawaii Massachusetts Washington Iowa Wisconsin Oregon Indiana Delaware Maryland North Carolina New Jersey Virginia North Dakota Wyoming Arizona New York Colorado Nebraska West Virginia Idaho Pennsylvania Nevada Ohio Kentucky California New Mexico Michigan Illinois Kansas Georgia South Dakota Tennessee Montana South Carolina Alaska Missouri Alabama Arkansas Florida Texas Oklahoma Louisiana Mississippi

You can read the full study, its methodology, and how your state rates on the various indicators here.

~Eowyn