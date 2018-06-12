Safest and most dangerous states

Do you know how safe or dangerous your state is?
WalletHub compared the 50 states on 48 safety indicators, including:
- Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
- Fatal occupational injuries per total workers
- Total loss amount from climate disasters per capita
- Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
- Assaults per capita
- Sex offenders per capita
- Bullying incidence rate
- Law-enforcement employees per capita
- Job security
- Unemployment rate
- % of adults with rainy-day funds
- Share of medical uninsured population
Vermont ranked No. 1 as the safest state in the United States, and Mississippi came in dead last.
Here is the list, from safest to most dangerous:
- Vermont
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Utah
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Indiana
- Delaware
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- New Jersey
- Virginia
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- Arizona
- New York
- Colorado
- Nebraska
- West Virginia
- Idaho
- Pennsylvania
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- California
- New Mexico
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Georgia
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Montana
- South Carolina
- Alaska
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
You can read the full study, its methodology, and how your state rates on the various indicators here.
~Eowyn
I find the results peculiar: I thought my own New York would be lower on the list, but it’s smack in the middle.
Then again, does ideology enter into the study? Vermont used to be a conservative state until the looney leftist lemmings moved in and took over!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe you’re thinking NYC for New York? For one, New York state is not subject to the ravages of natural disasters like #48 Oklahoma’s tornadoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, Dr. E., you’re right, but it’s a given: New York City’s stats throw off the entire state’s!
And come to think of it, I think the old “Heartland” myth is just a load of bull!
Interesting post.
LikeLike
Must b the River…but uhm Kalifornia uhmm 36th ??
LikeLike
My state (Missouri) is more dangerous than California?? More dangerous than Illinois with Chicago in it? Come on. How can Missouri, with a large swath being in tornado alley, be worse than California’s wildfires and mudslides. How can our two major metro areas — Kansas City, MO and St. Louis — even come close to Chicago. Our other major metro area, Springfield, MO is included in the Bible Belt. I realize that Columbia, MO, right smack dab in the center of the state, is fast becoming another Chicago. Other than these large metro areas, most of Missouri is rural, a lot very very rural. Personally, I would be more than willing to give St. Louis to Illinois and Kansas City to Kansas, myself!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was a bit surprised to find Oklahoma so low on the list.
>>… ◾Law-enforcement employees per capita
The higher that number was, they probably counted it as increased safety. I, however, would use it in the opposite way. I think the more LEOs you have, the more likely you are to be assaulted and possibly murdered.
~ D-FensDogG
‘Loyal American Underground’
LikeLike
This list is to make sure the South won’t rise again. How interesting that it makes southern states look backwards. All those blue states are really safe?
Let’s compare crimes per capita, shall we:
https://www.roadsnacks.net/most-dangerous-states-in-america/
Mississippi isn’t even in the top ten on this link. Neither is FL and Texas.
I find it very strange Vermont is still listed as very safe on both lists. My grandmother had a house there and I was under the impression they have very relaxed criminal laws. I can’t remember the exact case, but every time I was visiting there was some horrific murderer who had been previously “rehabilitated” and released from prison only to go on and murder again. Missing young women all tied to the same killer (who would have been on death row for the first murder if it was Texas, shouldn’t have even been released at all). I also heard about serious unsolved violent crimes all over Vermont, but I guess it’s safer than southern states somehow? Just a dead body in the woods… that’s not a crime?
How can California be in the middle of the list?
I thought Illinois also had a very high murder rate per capita?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that, that many Southern states were in the skids in the list. My first thought was, Maybe hurricanes? (or larger black populations with more crime?)
North Carolina, it says, is the “safest” of the “Southerns.”
I was also surprised that “wild blue yonder” (wide open spaces) Western states such as Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, etc., were not closer to the top of the list.
Utah is way up at #4. Do the Mormons keep Utah in line? Yet I’ve heard there are a lot of Mormons in Idaho as well yet Idaho was way down at #27, even worse than Colorado at #24.
And super-Lefty Oregon #13 & Washington #10 are “safer” than so many Red states!!??
And shocker re California doing so well on the list with their massive illegals.
Bewildering!
A comment at the WalletHub site said:
“If you compare ‘diversity’ with the results, the safest states have fewer minorities.”
At first I thought maybe that was why Vermont & Maine were at the top until I saw Michelle’s comment. (Thanks for those other crime stats, btw.)
LikeLike
My understanding is the Mormons are like another tribe that keeps most wrongdoing in house….in other words, unreported to the ‘outside’ authorities. [I have another comment in moderation which may be of interest.]
LikeLike
The New England states are pretty safe, even with the Leftist loonies.
LikeLike
Superimpose this list on a ranking of Whitest states to Blackest states.
LikeLike
What about Dogman attacks?
Pretty sloppy study if it doesn’t include Dogman attacks. IMO.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/709097/Mysterious-beast-dogman-leaves-man-terrified-savaging-dog-video
LikeLike