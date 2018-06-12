Intuit credit card service shuts down payments on all gun purchases

Another anti-Second Amendment company to add to your boycott list.
From NY Post: Several gun-related businesses were suddenly — and without warning — disrupted in recent weeks when Intuit stopped processing credit card payments because sales were gun-related, The Post has learned.
Some of the payments stopped didn’t even involve firearms, but simply T-shirts and coffee mugs and gun safety classes, according to small business owners.
As a result, the businesses had to scramble to track down customers to get them pay their bills after Intuit credited back to customers’ accounts the purchases — even if the T-shirt was already shipped or the class already taken, one businessman told The Post.
At Gunsite Academy, a Paulden, Ariz., company that provides marksmanship training in addition to selling guns that ship to a licensed gun shop near the customer’s home, Ken Campbell was dinged by Intuit’s action.
Campbell, a former Indiana sheriff, had just switched credit card processors this spring — to Intuit, the parent of TurboTax and Quicken software — when the trouble began, he said.
Intuit told Campbell it mistakenly believed firearm sales were being made directly to the customers.
Campbell explained the guns were shipped to a local dealer with a federal firearms license who ran the required background checks. Intuit was unmoved.
Campbell said if he knew of Intuit’s stance, he would have simply moved back to his previous processor. “It’s fine, it’s capitalism, and if you don’t want to do business with us, we don’t want to do business with you,” he said.
Intuit did not return several requests for comment.
Honor Defense, a Georgia firearms maker that ships only to other dealers, had a similar experience with Intuit. Gary Ramey, president of Honor Defense, told Gun Talk radio host Tom Gresham that Intuit “reversed charges” on his customers as well.
Honor Defense could not immediately be reached for comment.
DCG
Wow, what dirty dogs to use financial “sneak attacks.” That’s low!
And who knew (out of control) “corporations” would come to be such a dirty word. Intuit & all the others should add to their fine print: “Be advised we are a ‘Nanny State’ Corporation.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are all nanny state corporations. Why else would they incorpor-state?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their progressive “Business thought leaders” sold their board and executives that leftist policies were more profitable in the long run.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t care about “profit”. It’s all funny money anyway. They care about control. Can’t have armed eaters. It is worth whatever it takes to the controllers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, it’s not about money (they have plenty) but about control-freakery being”shot” from every angle by a thousand “archers” against every freedom they despise. They are relentless & keep coming up with new ideas/ways to attack/control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course I haven’t read all the fine print on the contracts, but I wonder if the credit card companies have the legal right to decide what you can buy? They probably have some generalized legal clause that gives them the “right” to do this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the credit card companies don’t currently have the “legal” right, they soon will. You can take that to the bank….ahahahahahahaha. Because, as we all should know by now, ANYTHING can be made “legal”. So, shut up and sit down, peon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CASH is KING, baby. Or barter. Either way, this is a contract between private individuals. And this is a teaching moment for the young ones among us, as well as a reminder to those who should know better. You DO remember a little something called PRIVACY, don’t you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I agree, I’m just pointing out that they have certainly tipped their hole card. They want zero cash. Cash is hard to control. Look what they’re doing here.
This is one of Obongo’s tricks. He has them buy all the ammo. This is the same thing. They haven’t been able to straight up outlaw guns, so they’ll just make them impossible to purchase.
It is a “left”-handed (ha, ha) operation. Under the table, don’t ya’ know. Dishonest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a dumb idea… if not “un-Constitutional”, on both 1st & 2nd Amendment Rights. I’d hope that all true Americans would boycott and divest from the Intuit products. Hope they can make their business off the Left.
BTW, what have they been doing to prevent criminals and wackos from illegally obtaining guns and other contraband? Do they sell Quicken, TurboTax, Mint, etc. to the mob and other such “bidnesses”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Gun control” (i.e.; disarmament), has never been about crime. As “StLonginus” says, “cash is king”. The last few guns I’ve purchase have all been handled that way. I have a feeling that won’t last much longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just read also that the “LGBTQ community” attacked Twitter’s CEO for praising Chick-fil-A for the discount he got there by using their web app…
REALLY? Because Chick-fil-A’s founder had previously publicly announced his support for “traditional marriage”. OMG. Satan forbids our Godly living. Well, God damned Satan and his followers. So I’ll choose Godly living.
I’m about ready to throw out my good-will/intent tolerance for the progressive morons. It’s almost to the point I’m thinking “knocking a few heads about” might actually have been a good policy… so long as we remain docile, they will continue to demand their way become the way of our entire society.
These twits are even posting daily not just on facebook pages, but on websites owned and run by major Christian organizations like CBN & EWTN, pushing their devious agenda. As if they were part of the group chatter.
Makes me sick. I’m fine with “tolerating” the sin while helping the sinner see the error in their way. But when they refuse to tolerate the Godly way, or to allow me to believe in, speak to, and carry it out, then it’s time to step up to the plate. It’s a battle, and it’s on.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/june/twitter-ceo-slammed-for-posting-about-chick-fil-a-other-users-chime-in-defending-company
LikeLiked by 3 people
“As a result, the businesses had to scramble to track down customers to get them pay their bills after Intuit credited back to customers’ accounts the purchases — even if the T-shirt was already shipped or the class already taken.”
SO-These gun shops made sales in “good faith” transactions,accepting these cards-IN GOOD FAITH,THEN the payments were cancelled? They need to ALL file suit on this card company for FELONY FRAUD. Get the NRA’s Legal dept. involved. This behavior is BS,and is OBVIOUSLY illegal. Imagine if you went to the store and bought $200.00 worth of groceries on their card,got home and was called the next day by the Store Manager,saying,”The Card you paid with was fine when we completed your transaction,but is NOW declined. You’ll have to bring back all the food you bought.” They couldn’t do that. Once the item is paid for and leaves the store,the card company is obligated to honor the debt. If they don’t want to honor the purchase the needed to stop it AT THE REGISTER.
LikeLiked by 3 people