This is Chiraq: 11 shootings (3 killed) during three-hour span

Posted on June 11, 2018 by | 1 Comment

emanuel

Year-to-date totals: 964 shot and wounded, 187 shot and killed and 1,151 total shot.

Guess they need more gun control laws…

From Fox News: Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city’s South and West sides.

Police say six people were shot at a part in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died.

The other five people who were shot were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle and a man who was shot and drove himself to a hospital, where he died.

Also: A 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in another incident. From MyFoxChicago:

A 12-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire Saturday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 4:19 p.m., the boy was standing in the 300 block of East 130th Street when two males started shooting at each other, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.”

See also:

DCG

This entry was posted in Children, crime, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “This is Chiraq: 11 shootings (3 killed) during three-hour span

  1. EddieBG.. | June 11, 2018 at 12:31 pm | Reply

    Gotta Remember, = the ancient ancestors of these Chi-primate humanioids would invade each-other’s campsites to kill & steal, – then with stone axes, wood Clubs, & stone-tiped spears.. – Today it’s with drive-by guns & knives, proving that Darwin’s Evolutionary-Advancement Theories work more slowly in some species.. Hurry-hurry or the Jungle Chimps & savanna Baboons may yet advance & over-take..!! -ha-ha.!!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s