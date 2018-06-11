This is Chiraq: 11 shootings (3 killed) during three-hour span

Year-to-date totals: 964 shot and wounded, 187 shot and killed and 1,151 total shot.
Guess they need more gun control laws…
From Fox News: Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city’s South and West sides.
Police say six people were shot at a part in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died.
The other five people who were shot were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle and a man who was shot and drove himself to a hospital, where he died.
Also: A 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in another incident. From MyFoxChicago:
“A 12-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire Saturday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.
At 4:19 p.m., the boy was standing in the 300 block of East 130th Street when two males started shooting at each other, according to Chicago Police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.”
DCG
