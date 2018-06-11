North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un brought his own toilet to summit with Trump

That sounds like a joke. But it’s not.
President Trump will meet with North Korea “rocket man” Kim Jong-Un in a historic, unprecedented US-NK Summit tomorrow in Singapore.
Mark Moore reports for the New York Post, June 11, 2018:
North Korean despot Kim Jong Un is so anal about thwarting spies that he brought his own portable toilet to the five-star hotel where he’s staying in Singapore for the summit with President Trump, according to a report.
The toilet, which will deny “sewer divers insights into the supreme leader’s stools,” arrived in a transport plane ahead of him that also carried special food and his bulletproof limousine, the South Korean website Chosun reported Monday.
Kim, whose trip to the summit with Trump is only the third time he’s left North Korea since assuming power in 2011, routinely uses a portable john that accompanies him wherever he goes.
Lee Yun Keol, who served in a North Korean guard unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, said the country’s leader always travels with a person to keep his bodily functions away from prying eyes.
“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee told the Washington Post. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind.”
Kim was so paranoid over fears that his plane would be shot down that on his trip to Singapore, he used an elaborate ruse involving three planes taking off an hour apart from each other to keep potential spies from seeing which aircraft he was on, Chosun reported.
And instead of traveling the usual Pyongyang-to-Shanghai-to-Singapore route that takes a little more than six hours but that includes sea routes that could leave him vulnerable, he opted to fly through Beijing.
That route extended the trip to 10 hours.
“Tension was very high in North Korea, hence the secrecy,” Chosun reported, quoting a source.
The leader of the Hermit Kingdom and his delegation are staying at the ultra-posh St. Regis Hotel in an upscale shopping district in Singapore.
Reports said he’s staying in the Presidential Suite on the hotel’s top floor that contains hand-painted silk panels and a baby grand piano.
The suite goes for up to $9,000 a night.
Please say a prayer for President Trump — that tomorrow’s meeting with Kim will be productive and fruitful.
P.S. I just remembered my post of May 15, 2018, “Hillary Clinton directed U.S. diplomats to spy on and gather DNA of foreign officials”. Perhaps there is a good reason for Kim bringing his own toilet after all.
~Eowyn
Maybe he’s afraid of one of these…
Don’t they have a Starbucks in Singapore?
George W, Bush did the same thing.
Source, please.
I agree with you Dr Eowyn, I do pray that this meeting will be fruitful. I further pray that angels will attend our President, and that he will not be taken in by the North Koreans if there is any attempt to bully or mistreat the American delegation.
I don’t know precisely what went on in the recently concluded summit up in Canada. I have very strong feelings that starting with the close of WWII, when the USA was shoveling out monies to repair both the economies of other nations and their infrastructure . . . there was a mindset that formed in the minds of these nations, that has prompted them to always think that the US needs to come out on the “short end” of the dealings with us. They somehow think it is okay to let America bleed money for the sakes of all these other countries. WWII has been over for 70 years . . . it is high time that all these other countries stand on their own two feet, and stop short-changing the American people. After all, the monies that we lose in trade deals, or monies we give as aid to other nations — are dollars which were earned off the sweat of American labor, and furthermore Americans labor long and hard to pay the cost of “interest on the monies that we give to other nations.” In my opinion, it is high time that America comes first! We have given and given, and given to others . . . it is time today that we put our own priorities, and our own needs ahead of all other nations. To help other nation’s at our own peril is frankly suicidal.
God Bless our President, Donald J Trump, God Bless the entire delegation meeting with North Korean officials, and God Bless the North Koreans that they are able to see that meeting the Western World, particularly the USA half way, will benefit the lives of the NK citizens, and their government.
Kim has good reason to use protocols while travelling. The media doesn’t say that the Secret Service is on the ground way before the POTUS comes and they will probably block off the building where he is staying…..
The media doesn’t need to tell us what the SS does. We all know they have an advance team and this is SOP.
so why knock what someone else dose to feel safe?
No problem with him wanting to feel safe.
I think it’s hilarious he believes anyone would be interested in obtaining his stools…
Did you read the post? It’s not about Kim feeling safe, fearing his life is in danger if he uses the 5-star hotel’s toilet. It’s about his paranoia that someone would get hold of his turd.
I know a few people who absolutely refuse to use the bathroom at work – not cause they’re worried about spies, but they feel the bathrooms are still too dirty, even with sanitation workers on staff – they’ll wait until they get home.
This is just a step beyond that.
Have you ever been in a 5-star hotel? I bet you the bathroom in a $9,000 suite in a 5-star hotel is way cleaner than anyone’s bathroom at home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have read that they actually collect President’s poop on trips. Sounds bizarre. What I read was that it was to prevent development of specific poisons. So, they guard all the food and………!
and a prayer that Kim will see the light and become a kinder genteler leader, lifting up his people instead of holding them down, that all should thrive and flourish.
And wouldn’t it be great if this is just the start of more nations starting to respect, learn from, and be friends with each other, while at the same time retaining their autonomy.
I wouldn’t want a one world order but I would like to see one world IN order.
I certainly hope Trump won’t insult Mr. Kim and North Korea like he did Trudeau at the G7 Summit! Trump can be so crude! Though I’m no fan of Trudeau, I think Trump could have paid more attention in “Manners” and “Diplomacy” classes!
