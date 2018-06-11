Infuriating: Will Witt asks clueless idiots, “Who is the current vice president?”

DCG
DCG
|MissPiggy on Victim of tolerance: Teenager,…
|RLJohnson77 on Infuriating: Will Witt asks cl…
|Glenn47 on Animals: Eight MS-13 gang memb…
|truckjunkie on Starbucks ‘inclusive…
|MomOfIV on The dark side of the push for…
|Glenn47 on George Soros laments ‘Ev…
|DCG on The dark side of the push for…
|MomOfIV on The dark side of the push for…
|Miss Marple on Victim of tolerance: Teenager,…
|Norman L. Wherrett,… on George Soros laments ‘Ev…
|Recynd77 on 11 years ago, Adrenochrome was…
|filia.aurea on Sunday Devotional: A house div…
|lophatt on Victim of tolerance: Teenager,…
|lophatt on Actress Jodie Foster is much m…
|cogitoergosumantra on Starbucks ‘inclusive…
And they vote…….
LikeLike