Victim of tolerance: Teenager, 14, raped and murdered in Germany by failed asylum seeker

ali bashar AFP photo

Perp Ali Bashar/AFP photo

From Daily Mirror: A failed asylum seeker has confessed to the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Germany – where tributes have claimed she’s the ‘victim of tolerance’.

Susanna Maria Feldman was strangled and buried close to a railway track near a refugee camp in her hometown of Wiesbaden, Germany.

Ali Bashar, 20, was arrested by Kurdish security forces after fleeing Germany to Iraq on a ticket which did not match the name on his passport.

There he was interrogated by Iraqi police officers – where he is said to have confessed to the crimes. He is due to be sent back to Germany today.

This comes after a 13-year-old refugee told police in Wiesbaden that Bashar was responsible for killing the teenager. Bashar is a suspect in a string of other offences, including sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the refugee camp and knifepoint robbery.

He arrived in Germany in 2015 with his parents and five siblings but his asylum request was refused, local media reports. Although he was due to be deported, he obtained temporary residence while he waited for his appeal to be heard.

Susanna went missing on May 23 after going out with her friends the previous night, but police did not investigate because she was “often truant.”

Tributes have now been left near the area she was found – including a cross with a sign reading: ‘Susanna, 14 year-old, victim of tolerance’.

Flowers and candles also adorn the makeshift memorial.

Her mother, Diana Feldman, wrote on Facebook before her daughter’s body was found: “There is nothing worse for a mother in the world than not to know where her child is.”

Now, the case has put renewed pressure on Merkel’s government over the decision to open Germany’s borders at the height of the refuge crisis in 2015.

Alice Weidel, the chief of far right party AfD, told the Times of Israel: “Susanna is a new victim of the egotistical and hypocritical welcoming policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel.”

7 responses to “Victim of tolerance: Teenager, 14, raped and murdered in Germany by failed asylum seeker

  1. Cabin 1954 | June 10, 2018 at 10:40 am | Reply

    I wholeheartedly agree with — ““There is nothing worse for a mother in the world than not to know where her child is” — this statement. The death of a child is horrible. Not knowing where or what has happened to them is THE only thing worse..

  2. Auntie Lulu | June 10, 2018 at 11:04 am | Reply

    Now, the only thing we can do is wait and see what degree of leniency the German court will afford this POS. My heart goes out to the parents of this young girl. It seem as though everyday or two we add yet another name to the list of those who have been murdered by these swarming immigrants. It is high time to put an end to it! I still stand amazed that Merkel was voted back into office.

    • Alma | June 10, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

      Auntie Lulu, Angela Merkel, she comes from the “east side” where things were different way back, she was formed there with s different set of ideas and has carried them accordingly. Diana Feldman will not have her daughter because policy tolerance by Angela Merkel.

  3. Silhouette | June 10, 2018 at 11:11 am | Reply

    Why don’t the supporters of ‘open borders’ provide refuge for these sub-humans in their own back yards or basements?
    Oh wait, I remember, they don’t practice what they preach. They merely bark out their condescending orders for the serfs.

    My heart breaks for the family.

  4. Anonymous | June 10, 2018 at 11:17 am | Reply

    And left/libtards thought opens borders a good thing?

  5. Gary Jones | June 10, 2018 at 11:31 am | Reply

    The only reason we’re hearing about this is the intolerable happened:
    a Jewish girl was the victim of a violent Muslim immigrant. Over a
    million native Brit girls have gang raped by Muslim gangs posing
    as foster parents. Hardly a peep. Do Jewish lives matter? Of course.
    White Gentile lives? Down the vortex of the anarcho-tyranny hell hole
    we all live in.

  6. evh | June 10, 2018 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    Just remember that Hillary wanted to bring thousands just like him into the USA. What’s more she wanted the taxpayers to pay the bill.

