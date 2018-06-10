George Soros laments ‘Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong’

In an interview with The Washington Post published yesterday, referring to the rise of President Trump and anti-establishment parties across the globe, George Soros lamented that “everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.”

He said he had not expected Trump to be elected President: “Apparently, I was living in my own bubble.”

The evil international financier who’d made his billions by speculating against currencies also made the bizarre claim that President Trump would be “willing to destroy the world.”

Adding to Soros’ distress is the fact that, despite his pumping of $millions into District Attorney races, in California voters rejected every one of his DA candidates.

