Animals: Eight MS-13 gang members indicted for Long Island murders

From NY Post: Eight alleged violent MS-13 members have been indicted for three savage murders and other crimes, officials announced on Thursday.
Oscar Acosta — a rival of the gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 — was lured to a secluded area in Brentwood, LI, to smoke pot but was instead brutally beaten with a tree branch and thrown unconscious into the trunk of a car.
He was then taken to another secluded area where he was slashed to death with a machete by several of the gang members, according to an indictment unsealed in Central Islip federal court.
The attack happened in April 2016. Acosta’s body was found that September.
Similarly, Javier Castillo and Dewann Stacks were stabbed to death by MS-13 members in separate incidents in October 2016, prosecutors said.
The defendants, who also face racketeering charges, are all illegal immigrants aliens from El Salvador, officials said.
A total of 24 people have been charged in the case since 2016, including suspects in the murder of Brentwood students Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16.
DCG
I am thankful that the government is moving to put these animals in check. The horrible, brutal murders they are responsible for, truly defy imagination.
If deported, they will come back. Rabbis animals need the death penalty ASAP!!!
And Schumer and Pelosi want their daughters to bring MS-13 to their home for dinner.
What will they exchange as gifts – KNIVES?
Wonder when they are scheduled – a going away dinner party before they go to prison?
kommonsentsjane
No apologies, – I would have No restraint on, & No Sympathy for Criminals killing Criminals.. The Quicker they send Each other to the Next World, = the quicker Final Judgement can be imposed upon them.. Of coarse, the Liberal & foolishly forgiving “American Judicial Corporation Incarceration System” looses $Millions & $Millions & $Millions of $Income when criminals kill each other, – instead of becoming captured by “The Liberal Justice System” – who will then see to & provide for their every-Every Earthly Need, at a Huge Cost to the Tax Payer.. Flesh-Eating Jeffery Dahmer cost Milwaukee County & the State of Wisconsin Tax Payer’s Several to Twelve $Million $dollars as the Criminal justice Systems of the Psychological Penal Dept. fought legal battles with the regular Criminal Penitentiary over who gets to keep the Most Lucrative – money-making “Prize Criminal of the Decade.” = Dahmer’s justice was finally imposed by a “Lifer” with the handle of a floor mop, – in the Men’s prison bathroom.. Then in full angry rage, – the two Govn’t entities fought more legal battles over why more “Security & Protection” wasn’t afforded Dahmer.. The $money-making Lucrative Prize was no more..
Shhh…don’t tell the Demonrats…these are their heroes. They prefer these animals over law-abiding citizens. They couldn’t even be bothered to stand in unity against these animals, in honor of the families of those two little girls, at the SOTU in January. The Demonrats must never be allowed to hold the reins of power in this country ever again.😎
Nice photo, the DNC should hire that guy for their PR man. /s
The cure for this epidemic comes in several different sized pills, but all rather effective: .45, 223, 556, and many other variants. All can be taken orally, dropped in the ear, or as suppositories… etc. Cure is guaranteed!
The Chair at Sing Sing:
Haha, Anybody sitting on that chair is singing the blues! Once he is found guilty, he should not be sitting and waiting for his final act.
Here in New York, Gov. Cuomo the Thug has been building the bridges that his predecessor, Gov. Pataki, failed to build. But Cuomo the Thug has done NOTHING to stem the tide of violence from MS-13. Oh, Sure, he’s put state troopers on the highways and at the bridges and tunnels down here in the City—traditionally NYPD’s turf, but they’re for revenue collection and terrorism, and they’re not about to usurp the City’s sanctuary status, so it seems. Pataki did nothing about it, either.
Thank God we have Donald Trump who is doing something despite the little Lilliputian bastards who dog his every step! (Now the taxpayers will have another bill to pay!)
