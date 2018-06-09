Why is Vatican secretary of state at 2018 Bilderberg Conference?

The secretive and elitist Bilderberg group are meeting (June 7-10) as we speak at the NH Lingotto hotel in Turin, Italy.
According to RT’s Adrian Salbuchi, Bilderberg is a key group within the Global Power Network — organizations, clubs, lobbies and groups sharing common economic, financial, social and (geo)political objectives in the Globalist Agenda. The Network includes the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations (long-term geopolitical planners), its London-based sister entity Royal Institute of International Affairs (aka “Chatham House”), RAND Corp., CSIS, the American Enterprise Institute (strategic affairs specialists), Tavistock Institute in London (mass psychology research), the Carnegie Endowment, and the Trilateral Commission “umbrella” entity (founded in 1973 by Rockefeller / Morgan / Rothschild interests, geared to coordinating the Americas, Europe and the East). These think-tanks in turn interact with consultancies like Kissinger Associates, The Carlyle Group (specializing in oil strategies and having the Bush, Bin Laden and Baker families as key shareholders), and Trilateralist Claus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.
The Bilderberg group is neither an organization nor a lobby: Its only activity is its annual conference, described on its official website as:
Since its inaugural meeting in 1954, Bilderberg has been an annual forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-150 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited to take part in the meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; one third from politics and government and the rest from other fields. The meeting is a forum for informal discussions about megatrends and major issues facing the world. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed. Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.
Note that “religion” is not among the groups represented at the annual Bilderberg meetings.
So it is most curious that the attendants at this year’s Bilderberg conference include the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin — as indicated in the meeting’s list of participants.
The Vatican is the papal government of the Catholic Church.
Norvos Ordo Watch points out that as the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin is Pope Francis’ right-hand man, second only to Francis in terms of importance and influence in the Vatican.
This is the first time, as far as we know, that an official of the Catholic Church has been invited to participate in a Bilderberg meeting. In a post covering this news story, Leo Zagami writes that “some say [Parolin] will deliver a secret message written by Pope Francis to his minions”.
This year’s Bilderberg Conference includes these U.S. participants:
- Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore
- Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Burns, William J. (USA), President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Burwell, Sylvia M. (USA), President, American University
- Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw at Alphabet Inc.
- Cook, Charles (USA), Political Analyst, The Cook Political Report
- Fallows, James (USA), Writer and Journalist
- Ferguson, Jr., Roger W. (USA), President and CEO, TIAA
- Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
- Fischer, Stanley (USA), Former Vice-Chairman, Federal Reserve; Former Governor, Bank of Israel
- Goldstein, Rebecca (USA), Visiting Professor, New York University
- Hickenlooper, John (USA), Governor of Colorado
- Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC
- Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners
- Horowitz, Michael C. (USA), Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania
- Hwang, Tim (USA), Director, Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative
- Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard
- Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies
- Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
- Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), CEO, NEOM
- Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University
- Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR
- Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute; President, American Friends of Bilderberg
- Makan, Divesh (USA), CEO, ICONIQ Capital
- Mead, Walter Russell (USA), Distinguished Fellow, Hudson Institute
- Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP
- Moyo, Dambisa F. (USA), Global Economist and Author
- Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates
- Neven, Hartmut (USA), Director of Engineering, Google Inc.
- Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal
- Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute
- ring, Benjamin (USA), Co-Founder and Managing Director, Center for the Future of Work
- Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary
- Sadjadpour, Karim (USA), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy
- Summers, Lawrence H. (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University
- Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital
- Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council
H/t FOTM‘s stlonginus
See also:
- “Secretive Bilderberg global elite meet in England,” June 7, 2013.
- “Powerful Bilderberg Group’s Tax Returns,” June 26, 2012.
- “Bilderberg meets to decide US presidential election,” May 31, 2012.
~Eowyn
The Vatican is making its first appearance at the Meeting this year, with their emissary, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
According to the official website of the ultra-secretive group, key topics for this year’s discussion will include many things that interest readers of FKTV and that are regularly covered on this website:
Populism in Europe
The inequality challenge
The future of work
Artificial Intelligence
The US before midterms
Free Trade
US world leadership
Russia
Quantum computing
Saudi Arabia and Iran
The “post-truth” world
Current events
See the list of attendees at the link below…
Running Time: 12 min
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/vatican-makes-first-time-appearance-at-bilderberg/
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although not an organization, yet, this is the conference of the New World Order, and we can appreciate by the notable names of partipants from the United States. And the absence from the Vatican could not go unnoticed so Pope Frankie gave his blessing to the Conference by sending non other to attend but his right hand man Cardinal Parolin, now all creeds, religions, believes and atheists are united, working together for the future, except the Sons of Allah, sorry but membership is now closed.
LikeLike
Also interesting is that there is only one state governor, Colorado.
Maybe the Vatican is trying to step up their bank business again. They got into trouble a few years back. Also, you used to be able to google Vatican Bank, someone had done a lot of work listed there, they had all the billions several Americans had parked there. Supposedly all the Obamas, and even John Roberts. It is was a scam, it was a pretty detailed one. I would guess it has all been scrubbed by now.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
They probably brought Cardinal Pietro Parolin in to explain why the Holy See’s money laundering and child sex trafficking rings are getting exposed and falling apart.
LikeLike
I for one will not pretend that I am very concerned to have the Catholic Church of Rome become involved with this group whose ultimate goal is to institute the New World Order. This is a very frightening turn of events.
Thank Heavens the Trump name does not appear on this list, no doubt they would not want Trump to join their little group.
LikeLike
Dr Eowyn . . . For some reason my computer has started “prefilling” information. I tried to get the “Linda Tweed” out of the name field, but the computer took it anyway. Could you please replace that with “Auntie Lulu” and then delete this change comment.
LikeLike
I suppose until very recently, the Church has a history of involvement with anything with the potential to affect the human race, as it should. I do not know the reason for this involvement in this meeting, and I am suspicious of this Pope, but I am supportive of the idea that these meetings should not be held without a Church presence.
Just as throughout history the Church was present to remind rulers and leaders of their Christian responsibilities. This practice has fallen out of favor (or expectation) of late, largely due to the rise in Satanism and other unchristian influence.
I have no idea what the intent here is. But I will say that I wish they were present at ALL of their disgusting meetings. The arrogance that this displays on the part of these self-appointed “leaders” to decide to chart OUR futures for us is astonishing. More worrying is the fact that few seem to object.
LikeLike