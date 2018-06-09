Why is Vatican secretary of state at 2018 Bilderberg Conference?

The secretive and elitist Bilderberg group are meeting (June 7-10) as we speak at the NH Lingotto hotel in Turin, Italy.

According to RT’s Adrian Salbuchi, Bilderberg is a key group within the Global Power Network — organizations, clubs, lobbies and groups sharing common economic, financial, social and (geo)political objectives in the Globalist Agenda. The Network includes the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations (long-term geopolitical planners), its London-based sister entity Royal Institute of International Affairs (aka “Chatham House”), RAND Corp., CSIS, the American Enterprise Institute (strategic affairs specialists), Tavistock Institute in London (mass psychology research), the Carnegie Endowment, and the Trilateral Commission “umbrella” entity (founded in 1973 by Rockefeller / Morgan / Rothschild interests, geared to coordinating the Americas, Europe and the East). These think-tanks in turn interact with consultancies like Kissinger Associates, The Carlyle Group (specializing in oil strategies and having the Bush, Bin Laden and Baker families as key shareholders), and Trilateralist Claus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

The Bilderberg group is neither an organization nor a lobby: Its only activity is its annual conference, described on its official website as:

Since its inaugural meeting in 1954, Bilderberg has been an annual forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-150 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited to take part in the meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; one third from politics and government and the rest from other fields. The meeting is a forum for informal discussions about megatrends and major issues facing the world. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed. Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.

Note that “religion” is not among the groups represented at the annual Bilderberg meetings.

So it is most curious that the attendants at this year’s Bilderberg conference include the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin — as indicated in the meeting’s list of participants.

The Vatican is the papal government of the Catholic Church.

Norvos Ordo Watch points out that as the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin is Pope Francis’ right-hand man, second only to Francis in terms of importance and influence in the Vatican.

This is the first time, as far as we know, that an official of the Catholic Church has been invited to participate in a Bilderberg meeting. In a post covering this news story, Leo Zagami writes that “some say [Parolin] will deliver a secret message written by Pope Francis to his minions”.

This year’s Bilderberg Conference includes these U.S. participants:

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense Burns, William J. (USA), President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Burwell, Sylvia M. (USA), President, American University Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw at Alphabet Inc. Cook, Charles (USA), Political Analyst, The Cook Political Report Fallows, James (USA), Writer and Journalist Ferguson, Jr., Roger W. (USA), President and CEO, TIAA Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University Fischer, Stanley (USA), Former Vice-Chairman, Federal Reserve; Former Governor, Bank of Israel Goldstein, Rebecca (USA), Visiting Professor, New York University Hickenlooper, John (USA), Governor of Colorado Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners Horowitz, Michael C. (USA), Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania Hwang, Tim (USA), Director, Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc. Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), CEO, NEOM Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute; President, American Friends of Bilderberg Makan, Divesh (USA), CEO, ICONIQ Capital Mead, Walter Russell (USA), Distinguished Fellow, Hudson Institute Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP Moyo, Dambisa F. (USA), Global Economist and Author Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates Neven, Hartmut (USA), Director of Engineering, Google Inc. Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute ring, Benjamin (USA), Co-Founder and Managing Director, Center for the Future of Work Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary Sadjadpour, Karim (USA), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Summers, Lawrence H. (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council

