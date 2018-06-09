WaronWomen: King County judge allows alleged rapist & registered sex offender to walk out on $1 bail

What a slap to the face for this rape victim.
About the judge, John Chun, who granted the $1 bail for this homeless criminal:
- He was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee (D) in December 2013
- He served as a law clerk for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals
- Rated Exceptionally Well Qualified by the King County Washington Women Lawyers in 2013
- Rated Well Qualified by the Joint Asian Judicial Evaluations Committee in 2013
- Rated Exceptionally Well Qualified by Q-Law: the LGBT Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Committee in 2013
- Rated Exceptionally Well Qualified by the Latina/o Bar Association of Washington in 2014
From MyNorthwest.com: A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in downtown Seattle and raped her 11 years ago walked out of the King County Superior Court on $1 bail this week.
KIRO Radio reporter Hanna Scott told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson that according to court documents, a man identified as Johnny Lee Lay and an accomplice allegedly abducted a woman from Second Avenue and Pike Street in a Cadillac in 2007.
Lay purportedly raped the woman in the backseat of the car, before taking to her a homeless camp outside of town and raping her a second time. He told the woman that he wanted her to work as a prostitute for him. When she responded that he would have to kill her first, he held a screwdriver to her head, threatening her with it.
After the men let her go, the woman went to the police and was given a rape kit. However, the kit was not submitted for testing until 2016 — nearly a decade after the rape.
According to Scott, this is just one of thousands of instances in which a rape kit has waited years to go to the lab.
“That was going on forever in our state — it was up to each individual police department when, or if, they would submit these, at all,” Scott said.
Scott further explained that the woman had learned the suspect’s name when she saw his ID fall out of the seat in the car. The man told her that he would kill her if she told anyone about him, but she went to the police anyway.
According to records, Lay, 48, has a long criminal history.
“Johnny Lay is a pretty much chronically homeless person,” Scott said. “He lived here in King County for a long time, had major issues with crack cocaine and other drugs. He is also a registered sex offender.”
In 2001, then 28-year-old Lay was convicted of third-degree sexual assault with a 14-year-old girl. He is currently registered as a child sex offender in Illinois, where he is listed as homeless.
When Lay appeared in court on Monday charged with first-degree sexual assault, prosecutors were seeking $500,000 bail based on his list of past convictions. Lay’s attorney, however, used the state’s delay in testing the rape evidence in the suspect’s favor.
“The defense attorney’s argument was, ‘Look, you can’t say he poses this danger to the community when you waited this many years,’” Scott explained.
King County Superior Court Judge John Chun granted Lay $1 bail.
As per court orders, Lay must check in with the Community Corrections Alternative Program on a daily basis and cannot get within 500 feet of the alleged victim. Lay’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19.
Remember ladies of Seattle: While judges allow perps like this to roam free the local politicians are trying to weaken your right to protect yourself.
Looks like the judge hates women. To let the rapist off is showing his disdain for women. Is he married with children? He needs to be ousted. Shamed on the fact rape evidence is tucked away!
Democrats, the lawless party.
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
King County Superior Court Judge John Chun, you sir are an asshat! Wow! And you somehow think this will go unnoticed. Sad! Sad! Sad!
The post enumerates the many accolades of Judge Chun, I didn’t find any details of his life, family, schools he attended and so forth. Is he married? Does he have daughters? Does he have say, a mother, a wife, sister, friends? Well, “Honorable” Judge Chun, God forbid anything happens in your circle, sex offenders don’t choose their victims.
He went to Columbia & Cornell (on Ballotpedia).
His parents were immigrants from Korea. The only reference to any family I found is a wife (article from 2007), who volunteers at Advocates for Immigrant Justice in Seattle, they have one daughter.
https://www.superlawyers.com/washington/article/the-friendly-foe/88c23acf-f369-406a-b4b3-9543a92f4acc.html
Better keep your dogs in.
Thanks DCG for the inputs.👍👍
Does anyone think that a rapist (alleged), might become a flight risk after weighing $1 against years in prison? If he is so inclined wouldn’t that be enough to drive him to putting a few more notches on his John Thomas before becoming jail fodder?
Is this judge related to We Tu Low of Korean Airlines/ SFO fame? Poor judgement seems to be a hallmark.
