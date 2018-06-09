Harlem diner to white-hater professor: Get your burgers elsewhere!

Remember James Livingston, the Rutgers University history professor who went into a racist rant (since deleted) on Facebook about “little Caucasian assholes” eating at his favorite burger place, Harlem Shake in NYC?

Now, in a refreshing display of a genuine commitment to color-blind diversity, the owners of the Harlem restaurant — a white woman and a black woman — are speaking out, denouncing Livingston’s racism.

In a statement provided to TheBlaze, Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum condemned Livingston’s racist remarks and told him to get his burgers elsewhere:

“For five years and counting, we built our business on a prerogative [of] cherishing diversity within our ownership, staff and customers in our beloved Harlem COMMUNITY. We refuse to be sucked into your racist rants, so if you wish to name drop, please use names of those with similar views. We ask that our name is removed from your rant because we do not want to have anything to do with you. And yeah, we ask that you get your burgers somewhere else. We do not tolerate ‘racism’ either. We thrive on equality and fairness and have full intentions to keep it that way!”

The two women reinforced their message in an Instagram post on June 5, that Harlem Shake is proud of its “diverse ownership, staff and most importantly, customers”:

I had emailed Rutgers University’s president, Dr. Michael Meager, about Livingston and received this reply on June 6:

Dear Professor ____, Thank you for your recent e-mail message to the President’s Office. There is no place for racial intolerance at Rutgers. This matter has been referred to the appropriate leaders at the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus, where Dr. Livingston teaches, to determine whether his comments violate university policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment. You have my best wishes. Sincerely, Michael Meagher

According to My Central Jersey on June 6:

Rutgers is investigating the Facebook post and whether Livingston broke university discrimination and harassment policies. In a statement from the Rutgers University Media Relations department, officials said, “There is no place for racial intolerance at Rutgers. This matter has been referred to the appropriate leaders at the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus, where Dr. Livingston teaches, to determine whether his comments violate university policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.”

Harlem Shake‘s address is 100 W. 124th St., corner of Lenox Ave., New York, NY; phone no. (212) 222-8300. If you’re in NYC, go get a burger there! To leave a rating on Yelp for Harlem Shake, go here.

