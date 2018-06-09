Harlem diner to white-hater professor: Get your burgers elsewhere!

Remember James Livingston, the Rutgers University history professor who went into a racist rant (since deleted) on Facebook about “little Caucasian assholes” eating at his favorite burger place, Harlem Shake in NYC?
Now, in a refreshing display of a genuine commitment to color-blind diversity, the owners of the Harlem restaurant — a white woman and a black woman — are speaking out, denouncing Livingston’s racism.
In a statement provided to TheBlaze, Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum condemned Livingston’s racist remarks and told him to get his burgers elsewhere:
“For five years and counting, we built our business on a prerogative [of] cherishing diversity within our ownership, staff and customers in our beloved Harlem COMMUNITY. We refuse to be sucked into your racist rants, so if you wish to name drop, please use names of those with similar views. We ask that our name is removed from your rant because we do not want to have anything to do with you. And yeah, we ask that you get your burgers somewhere else. We do not tolerate ‘racism’ either. We thrive on equality and fairness and have full intentions to keep it that way!”
The two women reinforced their message in an Instagram post on June 5, that Harlem Shake is proud of its “diverse ownership, staff and most importantly, customers”:
I had emailed Rutgers University’s president, Dr. Michael Meager, about Livingston and received this reply on June 6:
Dear Professor ____,
Thank you for your recent e-mail message to the President’s Office.
There is no place for racial intolerance at Rutgers. This matter has been referred to the appropriate leaders at the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus, where Dr. Livingston teaches, to determine whether his comments violate university policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.
You have my best wishes.
Sincerely,
Michael Meagher
Office of the President
According to My Central Jersey on June 6:
Rutgers is investigating the Facebook post and whether Livingston broke university discrimination and harassment policies. In a statement from the Rutgers University Media Relations department, officials said, “There is no place for racial intolerance at Rutgers. This matter has been referred to the appropriate leaders at the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus, where Dr. Livingston teaches, to determine whether his comments violate university policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment.”
Harlem Shake‘s address is 100 W. 124th St., corner of Lenox Ave., New York, NY; phone no. (212) 222-8300. If you’re in NYC, go get a burger there! To leave a rating on Yelp for Harlem Shake, go here.
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
What a white moron…opening a restaurant in a n!gger area….
Most likely a mudshark….Diversity? The wall is covered with pictures of n!ggers…
LikeLike
If you’re using that term, then odds are you’ve fallen for the occultic canard that is called “racism”, do the research into its origins, and look who you find there (hint: satanists from ages past, or do you want to be like the “chosenites” satanist sect with their racist claims? Try helena blavatsky as a research point, this satanist promoted all kinds of “race” ideas, including the aryan garbage.) You’ll find that “race” does not truly exist, and is a weaponized concept utilized for control and destruction of people everywhere by the devil worshipers. (It also extends into other things, remember when the Irish were persecuted because of being from ireland? Same thing.) Don’t fall this dehumanizing deceit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent info….. similar to a post I made the other day, but better/more informative….. nice inclusion of “madame Blavatsky” as well….. the Elites™️ are toying with us… this “street racism” is just a distraction/tactic…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it! Good for these two women…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information. Good for the restaurant.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why go to Harlem when I can go to Miami Gardens, but I dare not!
LikeLike
Glad to hear the restaurant had the gumption to call it like it is, and not fall for the racism against “white” folks thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if the professor will try to disguise himself in blackface, and make it permament – or just get an all-black tattoo all over his body, so he can continue to patronize his favorite burger joint..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Maaaaamy, how I love ya’, how I love ya’, my dear ol’ Mammmmy!”.
LikeLike
It behooves us to take a look at who is promoting this “divide and conquer” racism and how they hope to benefit. I suspect that very few black and/or white people subscribe to this tactic, but frequently fall for the “me too” meme. Look at small children of all races, colors and ethnicities; they love each other, hug each other, laugh and play together .. but then, their brainwashed, idiot, racist parents poison them with ugliness. Bravo, ladies, for rising above it.
LikeLike
How true! Most sane people don’t walk around all day worrying about “race”. It is definitely engineered for the purpose of dividing and conquering. No question about it.
LikeLike