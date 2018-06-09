11 years ago, Adrenochrome was featured in UK TV series ‘Lewis’

Last November, our Trail Dust published a post, “Adrenochrome and Elite Vampirism,” about AltMedia rumors of elites kidnapping children not just for pedophilia, but to kill them for adrenochrome.

Needless to say, ingesting a human’s adrenochrome is a form of cannibalism.

At the time, I wrote this comment:

Adrenochrome is a chemical compound produced by the oxidation of adrenaline. (Oxidation is the loss of electrons during a reaction by a molecule, atom or ion.) Every credible source I’ve read on adrenochrome says its effects may be hallucinogenic and psychotropic, and may trigger psychotic reactions such as thought disorder, derealization, and euphoria. Nothing on adrenochrome being rejuvenating or life-extending. Which then beggars the question of why the “elites” would consume adrenochrome. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

http://www.chemistrylearner.com/adrenochrome.html Since the buying and selling of adrenochrome is legal in the United States (it can even be bought online here), the question must be asked why would the “elites” resort to killing children for it? . . . And if adrenochrome indeed slows the aging process, you can be sure Big Pharma would have manufactured adrenochrome pills to sell to us. Going by the decrepit appearances of Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, whatever “anti-aging” thing they’re ingesting sure isn’t working.

To which, Trail Dust responded:

My thesis is that the chase for a drug rush from adrenochrome is entirely separate from the quest for rejuvenation. I believe the desire for the fountain of youth is expressed in the evil harvesting of “long” telomeres from aborted or murdered children. And the lust for physical power is directly associated with harvested adrenochrome. So we have a person in power seeking to reverse aging with baby telomeres, and we have a person seeking a thrill fulfilling it by drinking blood heavily infused with adrenochrome. Sometimes that’s the same person, sometimes the same sacrificed baby providing both substances. When I was a little child, a friend and I stumbled into a trap set by evil local boys (one is still thought to be genuinely evil 50+ years later) in our neighborhood. We were walking through the woods near our homes when my friend was suddenly hoisted upside down into the air by a noose on his ankle. I immediately identified this as a death trap and burst out towards the nearest safety, which was my friend’s mother’s house. I have never been a super fast runner, even thought then and now I have been athletic. But at that moment my legs moved at seemingly supernatural speed. The enemy kid chasing me could have easily caught me under normal circumstances, but my speed at that moment was beyond anything I have ever experienced. Now, think of a Hollywood actor or producer finding access to a sip of blood from my adrenal gland at that moment of maximal terror at a very young age (I think I was about 7 years old); think of nearly unlimited physical speed for a flight or ferocity for a fight. People without a good conscience might accept the moral evil for the personal gain. And all that is still separate from the seeking of power through devils by committing the sacrifice of children (the very spiritual crime that finally brought the wrath of God down on the jews).

And my response:

Since it is legal to buy and sell adrenochrome in the U.S. (you can even buy it online), then why the need to obtain adrenochrome by killing children? That makes no sense.

Last night, I was watching the second episode of the TV series, Lewis, first aired in Britain eleven years ago on February 18, 2007. [Inspector] Lewis is a spin-off from the popular Inspector Morse series.

In Episode Two, “Whom the Gods Would Destroy,” written by Danny Boyle, beginning at about the 1:16:50 mark, DI Lewis and DS Hathaway were searching a suspect’s apartment, in a case concerning the murders of two members of an Oxford University club from 30 years ago — the Sons of the Twice Born (a reference to the Greek god Dionysius). Those murders harken back to the murder of a prostitute 30 years ago by the Oxford club.

In the suspect’s apartment, Hathaway found a note-pad with the imprint of the word “Adrenochrome”.

Hathaway explains: “It’s a drug, a very special drug found in a very special place. To harvest adrenochrome, you have to go to Hell itself. You’ve got to murder for it.”

The scene then cuts to Lewis and Hathaway interrogating the female suspect.

Lewis: “Do you know what adrenochrome is? . . . Adrenochrome is a drug, Tina. And Platt and his crew (referring to the Oxford students club), they thought drugs could work wonders for them, couldn’t get enough of them. And how they wanted to try adrenochrome, but try it in its purest form which, myth has it, gives the highest of highs. But the thing about it is, in its purest form adrenochrome comes from the human adrenal gland. When you remove that, the donor dies.”

It is said that director Stanley Kubrick’s death, at age 70, from a massive heart attack on March 7, 1999, mere days after submitting a final cut to Warner Brothers of his last movie, Eyes Wide Shut, was the Illuminati’s retribution for Kubrick revealing their secrets in the movie. (See “Eyes Wide Shut: Occult Symbolism“)

Here’s a video showing the Illuminati symbology employed by Kubrick in Eyes Wide Shut:

Kubrick was not being far-fetched.

In my November 2012 post, “There really are sex orgies of the global elite,” I quoted the New York Times — that the criminal charges against former IMF managing director Dominique Strauss-Kahn:

“offered a keyhole view into a clandestine practice in certain powerful circles of French society: secret soirees with lawyers, judges, police officials, journalists and musicians that start with a fine meal and end with naked guests and public sex with multiple partners. […] The exclusive orgies called “parties fines” — lavish Champagne affairs costing around $13,000 each — were organized as a roving international circuit from Paris to Washington by businessmen seeking to ingratiate themselves with Mr. Strauss-Kahn.”

Then there’s that sinister 1972 masked ball thrown by the Rothchilds in the UK. Among the creepy pics of the ball is this photo of a table centerpiece comprised of mutilated baby dolls. Was that a hint at child sacrifice?

If Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut indeed is fact-based, then we have reason to suspect that the reference to adrenochrome in the Lewis episode “Whom the Gods Would Destroy” is also fact-based.

