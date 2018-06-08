Liberal utopia: Chicago leads US in underwater homes

From MyFoxChicago: The U.S. housing market has been on the rebound in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, but one major city has thousands of homes that remain underwater.
A recent report from the real estate website Zillow shows Chicago leading the country with 254,000 homes in negative equity. Twenty percent of the quarter million people with underwater mortgages owe double the current value of the home.
Los Angeles, the only other U.S. metro area bigger than Chicago, had 74,000 underwater homes, while San Francisco had 20,000.
Cities that were hardest hit by the housing crisis have rebounded. Less than 10% of homes in Las Vegas are underwater, and Miami has an underwater rate of 8.7%.
The appreciation of home values in the Chicago area has decreased over the years in part by crime, unfunded pensions and taxes.
DCG
That’s what happens when a city keeps electing Demonrats for mayor and city council. Since Einstein said the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing but expect different results, Chicagoans must be insane.
“The Blue Wave”!!! Ha Ha ~ What a joke, the left’s handy work, unfortunately, I think…by design.
Coming from the place where many retiring from the school system making over $300,000 per year makes this no surprise. You can’t expect changes when you continue doing the same thing over and over. Electing someone that really doesn’t care makes it a massive problem.
But, the reverse of the coin says that downtown Chicago is booming, renovated, big money business relocating there, good times rolling, is it true or plain blah, blah, blah? I believe what my eyes see and not the print.
Would we expect anything less? The ten worse cities and states to live in have all been run into the ground by Democrat/Socialist, administrations.
