Illinois demorats propose national firearms licensing system

Press release from representative Bobby Rush, dated June 6:
“Today, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced the Blair Holt Firearm Licensing and Record of Sale Act of 2018. This legislation would prohibit unlicensed gun-ownership and transferring or receiving firearms without a valid firearms license, as well as direct the Attorney General to establish and maintain a federal record of sale system.
Rush first introduced this legislation in 2007 and subsequently reintroduced it in 2009 and 2013. This bill is named after Blair Holt, a Chicago Julian High School honor student who was gunned down protecting his friend when a gunman opened fire while they were riding home from school on a crowded public transit bus.
“Americans are demanding that Congress take real action to prevent gun violence and we must address this issue head on and do our part to prevent the senseless mass killings and shooting deaths in cities across this nation,” said Rush. “I am grateful that Senator Duckworth has joined in this tireless effort to provide commonsense solutions to the epidemic of gun violence plaguing America. We cannot continue to stand by and abdicate our responsibilities to the very communities that depend on us,” said Rush.
“People are dying and Congress has not only the power, but also the duty to act by passing common-sense solutions like this one that would help prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to the countless and growing number of firearm violence victims to take action. I don’t want my daughters to have to grow up in a country that won’t protect them from firearm violence, which is why I’m proud to join Congressman Rush in this effort and we will keep pushing until all of America’s children are safe.”
Modeled in part after the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) statute, the Blair Holt Firearm Licensing and Record of Sale Act of 2018 would:
- Protect the public against the unreasonable risk of injury and death associated with the unrecorded sale or transfer of qualifying firearms to unlicensed individuals.
- Ensure that owners of qualifying firearms are knowledgeable in the safe use, handling, and storage of those firearms.
- Restrict the availability of qualifying firearms to criminals, children, and other persons prohibited by federal law from receiving firearms.
- Require universal background checks for all purchases or transfers of firearms.
- Facilitate the tracing of qualifying firearms used in crime by federal and state law enforcement agencies.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 315 people are shot with a gun every day in the United States. Of those injured, 93 people die.
“We must use all available resources to immediately tackle this gun violence epidemic and this legislation aims to do just that. The cost of gun violence is too high, with human life and suffering that is immeasurable — that is more than enough reason for us to enact commonsense reforms like those proposed in this bill,” said Rush.”
DCG
Beating the drums again we have to accept that they are not going to stop this until we either pass laws that stop stupid legislation that is unconstitutional or stop them period. If they keep going using the lame stream media they will push enough people to go and try to do something about it. All I can say is from my Cold dead hand I will protect my family till I’m dead. God gave me the right to defend me my family and anyone who can’t do it for them selves.
Excellent post DCG we need to address this type of garbage as fast as we can and thank you for keeping us abreast of what is going on its why I like this site so much.
❤️
My advice continues to be do not at anytime engage them. You can only lose. There is nothing to gain and we don’t need permission. The “argument ” must be turned around where it belongs.
They should be forced to explain how it is that they are violating their oaths of office to pursue unconstitutional laws.
lophatt . . . . Amen to that!
I’d always trust the motives of a black panther. I know all the brothers would obey such a restriction.
I also know that police response can take 20 minutes at best when you have an emergency so I’ll put my trust into Col. Colt rather than a racist like Bobby Rush.
Yes, the (now scrapped) gun registry went so well in Canada. A 2 billion dollar bath.
Guess what? Bad guys don’t register guns.
Really! But that’s……….illegal!
…and THERE’S the magic words- “commonsense solutions”. Just WHAT are these infringements on our RIGHTS expected to be the solutions TO?? It CAN’T be gun violence-that’s been tried all over the world,and it’s failed the people miserably EVERY SINGLE TIME. Just pretend their idea ISN’T UNCONSTITUTIONAL,and ignore the fact that they have NO AUTHORITY to change Constitutional Law. So while they’re at it,why don’t they just scuttle the US Constitution completely and re-write it in “Snowflake”. NO guns-(I’m SURE the criminals will be tickled to death to give THEIRS up,to make life “fair” for the innocents),,NO “Hate Speech”-and who will be deciding what is hate speech?,they might as well include something that makes it illegal to vote any way but Democrat,and why not outlaw every trace of Capitalism too-Damn-it’s a good thing these Democrats are SO SMART! Think of it-Doing the absolute WRONG things to get the results they want REGARDLESS of the destruction it would wreak on the last and only FREE NATION in the WORLD. I never would have thought of being as DUMB AS A BOX OF ROCKS as the CURE for all of America’s problems!
It all hinges on most people’s need to belong. All it takes is an accusatory comment. “But, what will we DO about this problem?”. What problem? The problem isn’t guns, its life.
Life is full of risk. You can’t make the risk go away by making something illegal. If someone is bound and determined to cause harm, they will.
Clearly, the parasites want us disarmed to make it safer for them to rule us. That’s the end all and be all of this whole ridiculous non-argument. They’ve pretty much gotten guns away from most people. They won’t rest until they until they have ours.
This country has a chance at keeping theirs. It won’t happen unless they categorically say no. No more laws, no more restrictions. Just NO!
We don’t need gun control. WE need crime control. When somebody commits heinous crimes we need to arrest, prosecute, and execute in record time. Stop with all these silly appeals when the perp is clearly responsible for what they have done.
We need to turn this attack on the 2nd Ammendment around on the leftist globalist genocidal maniacs and beat them to death with it. Pro 2A people need to use the enemies own ideology against them.
To wit. Here is the question we can use to defeat them and devastate their base. Women. Especially single women. Especially single women of the “Me too” variety.
Why do so called liberal Democrat MEN…MEN like Harvey Weinstein, disgraced ex NY AG Schneiderman et al want to DISARM WOMEN? Why do all these MALE Democrat men want to DISARM women? (we MUST use the term DISARM)Why do all these men convicted of brutally raping WOMEN or sexually assaulting, attacking, WOMEN …WANT THEM DISARMED and unable to defend themselves against an attacker.
Or simply: Why do liberal men want to disarm women?
Or some variation of this argument.
The answer is self evident.
Forget why these leftists, liberals, globalists, Democrats want to disarm MEN. Forget MEN. We know their arguments for wanting to disarm men. They use children, safety, and every possible fake argument for why they want to disarm men.
But…
Why are they so hell bent on disarming WOMEN?
You present this argument, question, attack to enough people in enough forums over a long enough period of time and it will not only eviscerate their movement, momentum, and false arguments – it will permanently undermine and destroy their base ie single women.
Not all women. Not the crazies. But enough women, esp single – vulnerable – women.
And especially single women in cities, esp crime ridden cities etc. A variant could be used for single black women. Eg Why do Democrat MEN want to disarm BLACK WOMEN?
Considering the large number of leftist liberal Democrat men from Al Franken to Harvey Weinstein and more who have been exposed, attacked and taken out because of their assaults against women, esp the vast amount of media coverage, including their own liberal media, this would take advantage of all that, turn it around and be used against them.
And yet no one has thought of it yet and done so. It’s time we did so. It’s time to put them on defense.
Don’t engage in their arguments.
Attack them with our own.
