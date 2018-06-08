“Gangster” driver in deadly hit & run crash says “people hit and run people all the time”

Good thing this guy was stupid enough to speak to a reporter on camera about the incident.
From Fox News: A driver who was arrested Wednesday after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Boston made no apologies before he was taken into custody, saying it was just an “unfortunate situation.”
The Boston Police Department said in a news release Phocian Fitts, 23, of Brighton, Mass. was arrested on charges of motor vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death.
The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue, where police said that Fitts struck the victim, a man in his 80’s, and then kept driving. Police took Fitts in for questioning sometime after the crash but was released. The victim’s name has not been released.
Hours later, Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes found Fitts, who confessed on camera to leaving the scene of the crash after striking the man.
“I was listening to my music and as I was driving I was driving too quick, I was driving too quick to the point where I couldn’t really stop and it was a green light,” Fitts told Boston 25 News. “As the guy was walking, the light was green, I’m driving and pressing the horn, pressing the horn beep beep, it was either I was going to die and crash into a pole. When it came down to it accidents happen.”
The 23-year-old told Boston 25 in the exclusive interview that he is not “stone-cold killer.”
“I didn’t do nothing on purpose,” he told the television station. “People hit and run people all the time, it just happened to be an unfortunate situation where I was driving.”
Fitts spoke to Boston 25 News still wearing the disposable suit given to him during police questioning after his clothes were seized as potential evidence. The news station reported that police did not have enough evidence to arrest Fitts initially until he spoke to the Boston 25 reporter.
When asked if he should have stopped after striking the man, Fitts stood by his decision.
“First off, I was scared and worried because I didn’t know what can happen, that’s why I left I said God forbid, I hope he’s OK,” he told Boston 25. “I’m a real gangster, I’m a real gangster not in a bad way. I’m a gangster because I help out the community and I look out for the youth. I know that’s why everybody got my back, my family. I’m not scared. It is what it is.”
Boston Police said they are reviewing area surveillance video to check the green light, and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
Great article, DCG. When I heard this guy excusing himself, I couldn’t believe my ears. Where’s his soul, his empathy? Instead of grieving for the guy he ran over, he started bragging about what a good guy he is, about being “a real gangster not in a bad way.” (!!!!!) And he said, ” …God forbid, I hope he’s OK.”
On another point, I was disgusted to see in Boston, right next to the police headquarters, when the pedestrians walk sign comes on, so does the green light for the drivers. I chalk that up to the complete lack of accountability of government workers. I don’t know about other cities, but Boston gives cushy jobs to a lot of “connected” people who should be behind bars. Boston is one of the most crooked places I know.
Broward County might give Boston a run for that title…
Seems life is not important to the youth of today. When we look at what they teach in school and the peer pressure of teens you can understand why there is no God in any of their learning in the school or on the street.
A news reporter doing a real community service for a change by finding the guy, & letting him spill his guts, saving the cops the trouble.
If Mr. Gangsta was “driving too quick,” as he said, he may have been “driving too quick” beyond the speed limit. Even if it was an “accident,” I’m sick of hearing elderly people suffering for the stupid acts of others. This guy’s victim was 80! How sad!
Saw another story yesterday; a male home health aid hired to care for a 96-yo man forced the very elderly man to do oral sex on the creep! Thankfully a family member walked in & caught the perv in the act & had him arrested. Even the chief of police was thoroughly disgusted at such behavior against a very old man.
Callous & sicko freaks everywhere!
In the King James Version of the Bible the text reads:
Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you:
do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets. Mathew 7:12.
The law in this case is applicable and because he is soooo stupid not to know there are no good gangsters, what a retard.
I may be pushing the boundaries of allowed speech with this, but I’ve noticed that hit-and-runs are quite common in areas with a high percentage of Mexican illegals. I don’t know if it’s because many drive without licenses and/or insurance, if they drive drunk and/or high more than the rest of us, if they’re more inclined to panic, or don’t value human life (since many come from large Catholic families, this is hard to believe), or are too stupid for the responsibility that comes with piloting a two(?)-ton projectile (the car), I can’t say. However, I think Santa Ana, CA might be the hit-and-run capital of the world.
I just looked it up: Santa Ana is terrible but Anaheim is worse. If you wanna save your life, don’t ride a bike in Orange County!
