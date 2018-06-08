Trump-hater celebrity-chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide

New York Post reports that this morning, CNN announced that pompous celebrity-chef Anthony Bourdain, the host of the network’s “Parts Unknown,” has died at the age of 61.
The cause of death was suicide.
Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his show. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning by his friend Eric Ripert.
Last September, Bourdain said he would give Trump poison if given the chance. In November, he said it’s great that in 70 years there won’t be any more white people. It turns out he was simply referring to himself.
~Eowyn
Ha Ha Ha!!!!
He may not have been a good man, but this is not a laughing matter.
Sad,killing oneself.Liberalism is truly a mental disease.
When he first started out, he was fine, we lived through his travels and foods of the world. Then a few years ago, he went to the dark side, he became cynical, snide, very liberal in his very vocal politics and downright nasty. He said he would poison President Trump. We stopped watching a few years back.
This pompous arrogant jerk left his little girl of 11 years old alone and most likely wondering if she did anything wrong. He was an Obama man through and through, almost to a sickening degree. I think these last few years he hit the alcohol extra heavy and most likely drugs, when you see how thin he had became.
If he cried out before he hung himself I have no idea, but for no one to see what was happening is sad. Did he alienate everyone that had been in his life? I hope he finds peace.
“…how thin he had become…”
Maybe he had cancer, which can also cause weight loss.
God says that all who hate Him love death.
Kate Spade hanged herself just a few days ago. Her husband appears to be very strange. Here’s just one example:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/kate-spade-dead-55-andy-192005932.html
I saw him with that mouse mask. Just weird and bizarre.
I hope he’s capable of properly caring for their daughter Kate left behind.
Mental illness takes on many forms and to some, speaking about is taboo. Suicide is an unspeakable act, it is a mortal sin and it is the driving force to an unstable mind to take on such determination, so does it become a mortal sin on an unstable mind? May God have mercy on those that cannot scape from their own fate, and may God have mercy on the families that have endured their destiny. May God have mercy on my girlfriend’s loss.
No one is “destined” to commit suicide. God gave us free will.
Dr. E. My friend has been guilty of the circumstances from her son’s demise, a 28 y.o. brilliant young man, well off and much liked, My friend feels it is her DESTINY to carry a cross until the end and beyond. We continue to help her.
I am profoundly saddened by this news. Although I despised his politics, I liked many things about him. What bothers me the most is that, unlike the recent death of a friend who helped lead me to Jesus in 1972, I don’t have any assurances for Tony Bourdain. If you don’t know Jesus, please fall on your knees right now and make Him Lord of your life before it’s too late.
Tony, this white man has said many prayers for you.
Goodbye..No tears here.Lets see how long it takes before “Trump did it” or because of Trump he just couldnt stand to live anymore.
This is off topic, but I’ve been wondering what y’all make of the latest from Disney, i.e., 11 men arrested in Florida for pedophilia. No big surprise from Disney, but just wondering.
I saw it on the news last night, and sadly, wasn’t really surprised.
Their photos looked like a rogue’s gallery of “the usual suspects”.
Only two know if you’re saved or not You and God so we will not know till our time if he is there or not. Sad to lose anyone to the evil one is a sad day we never know what is in another persons heart.
I just read that the Queen of the Netherlands, Queen Maximas sister also commited suicide by hanging herself. She was 33.
Never heard of the guy until seeing the headlines earlier today; never saw him on TV either, but wondered if he was gay or a closet-gay from his appearance in photos. Did he act “gay” on live TV?
Also, since he worked for the “king of fake news” CNN, & if he was an Obama butt-kisser & hardcore anti-Trump lib, & since the DOJ made its first arrest just yesterday in the Leakers Scandals, I wondered if his name was buried somewhere deep in the paperwork as a media-leaker-mole on behalf of the bigger-fish anti-Trumpers, or some such connection that he dreaded being revealed.
Or maybe he was simply a miserable guy, though 61 seems too young to give up & call it quits. Sad for the daughter at such a vulnerable age; hope she has a good Mom in her corner.
He was a wormy little liberal with an over enflated ego and delusions of importance.
A bit more air being put to a better use.
R(est)I(n)P(ieces)
Rest in hell you leftist fuk-stain!
This rat-turd never missed a public opportunity to crap on President Trump.
This is what all leftist nut-jobs should go out and do.
Here, let me have the last laugh….
Haaaaa! Haaaaa! Haaaaaa!
I believe bourdain was an atheist….he chose hell. I see a shadow over his face in his pictures.
I do wonder though, did he commit suicide or was he “suicided”?
it is kinda odd that spade committed suicide, then a few days later bourdain
commits suicide. she looked shadowed in her pictures as well.
first a designer, then a chef….is an actor next?
It’s Trumps fault, of course……
traildustfotm — excellent comments. We should ALL be saddened by these suicides. Those that are not amaze me. Our Lord and Saviour tells us that he wants none to parish but all to come unto him. Are we, as born-again Christians, doing enough to fulfill our Lord’s request that none should parish? I know I am not.
For me, this is incomprehensible…
my life has not been all sun kissed peaches and stardust but one hears about musicians, and actors, now a designer and a chef ,creatives who have achieved enormous worldly success in their chosen fields and yet they choose to give back the supreme gift they have been given, Life.
There are so many musicians, actors, designers, artists, chefs who labor their entire lives to simply pay the rent with their art and would be overjoyed and grateful beyond measure for a fraction of the success that those who commit suicide anyway, have found. I can’t help but wonder what is so very broken with these that remained so hopeless and adrift.
Those of us who can find wonder and hope and joy in the tender green new life of a cucumber breaking through the soil, lightning playing in the night sky on a wide horizon, love and trust in our dog’s eyes, enough to wash away worry and fear and anxiety long enough to restore our faith in G-d, His Universe and ourselves are truly blessed.
these stories are sad.
enjoy your day and your time here.
I am stuck in the state of Jew Jersey where this scumbag was from. They also re-elected Menendez. I wish more of his ilk would off themselves.
Are you really sure you’re STUCK?
Liberalism is a mental disorder. I’m sure that the number of suicides, whether real or imposed by others, will begin to show an increase. Their infrastructure is crumbling and everyone is jumping ship. So sad to have one’s life entangled in this darkness.
The guy looked bad for 61…..10 years ago he looked pretty good….
It’s on the news right now. I have no mourning for this turd. Zero. Twat.
Only thing useful he ever did was carp about our collective use of canned cranberry “gel” on thanksgiving… I’d agree, but it really isn’t that bad; certainly not enough to warrant a diatribe on the topic.
Must have picked up some AIDS food from his butt boy obama. Another piece of garbage drained from the immoral American swamp. Glad to see ya’ go.
I recently heard that our suicide rate is increasing. I don’t know how much or since when, but it is the tenth greatest cause of death in the USA.
