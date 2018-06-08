Trump-hater celebrity-chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide

New York Post reports that this morning, CNN announced that pompous celebrity-chef Anthony Bourdain, the host of the network’s “Parts Unknown,” has died at the age of 61.

The cause of death was suicide.

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his show. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning by his friend Eric Ripert.

Last September, Bourdain said he would give Trump poison if given the chance. In November, he said it’s great that in 70 years there won’t be any more white people. It turns out he was simply referring to himself.

~Eowyn