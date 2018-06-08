Bill Clinton confronted at book event about Lolita Express to pedo island

Last March, Howard Caplan, host of The Traffick Report Show on YouTube, confronted Obama’s VP Joe Biden about his pedophilia.
See “Security guards evict man for confronting Joe Biden about his pedophilia“.
On Wednesday night, June 6, 2018, Caplan did it again, this time confronting rapist former President Bill Clinton at a sold-out book appearance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium.
Clinton was there with best-selling author James Patterson to hawk their upcoming novel The President Is Missing. Patterson is Epstein’s neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida. In 2016, Patterson co-authored a book on Epstein which cleared Bill Clinton of wrong-doing.
I had no idea Patterson is a POS. Henceforth, I won’t be reading any of his books.
Beginning at the 0:13 mark in the video above, you can hear Caplan ask from the audience:
“Why did you fly on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 times? 26 times, Bill. What were you doing on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane? [Boos from audience] He knows! James Patterson knows who Jeffrey Epstein is — child sex-trafficker. You flew on it 26 times. [Some applause from the audience] You have nothing to say? . . . We know, Bill.”
Caplan was “escorted” out the door by Secret Service.
According to PhillyVoice, Caplan said the Secret Service asked for his identification and, when he refused to produce it, agreed that he didn’t break any laws. “They let me go. It was very cordial.”
Jeffrey Epstein, 65, is a billionaire and notorious pedophile who owns a private island (Little Saint James) in the Caribbean, nicknamed “Pedo Island,” to which he’s flown Bill Clinton (Hillary, too) and Prince Andrew many times, as shown by flight logs of Epstein’s private plane.
Epstein’s Boeing 727, nicknamed the Lolita Express, reportedly is outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.
Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times.
~Eowyn
What??? Bill is a sleaze-bag??? Who knew???
When will predators like this with clout be prosecuted and put where they belong? How many children are living with physiological problems and will probably for the rest of theirs lives. Its almost like to them it don’t matter it’s what they want to do and no one stands in their way to do any and all perverse things.
How sick is it to take the innocence from a small child. May God give them what they justly deserve.
It’s wonderful that someone had a chance to puncture this miserable creep’s public balloon, and also the spontaneous cheering of him when he did it. These are both great signs that our “leader’s” facade has been cracked, and maybe part of the truth will come out one day, enough, I hope, to convict for life imprisonment.
This is no new news to report about the Clintons, the sad part is that HE HAS GRANDCHILDREN,!!! The Rotten-Clinton’s are DONE. They have been unmasked, and yet how can there be people buying THE BOOK OF LIES AND SINS”, is it because the novelty “I bought the book” or because they believe all about them are lies? The Rotten-Clinton’s are a parasite hard to eradicate. Hillary’s visit to the island has been to see what Bill ‘s been doing while she was on her “world” tour of the new world order.
HOWARD CAPLAN KEEP DOING WHAT YOU ARE DOING, you live in a free country, where YOU ARE NOT BREAKING ANY LAWS.
I can not figure why these scrum are not in prison. Way too much evidence for them to be free.
What’s up with those people in the audience? How can this not bother them?!
“Who cares?” asked an audience member when Caplan questioned Clinton about flying on the Lolita Express.
“Who cares?”!!
Where’re the Occupy people? Or Black Lives Matters, or the #METOO crowd? Why is Caplan’s voice alone in that crowd? THAT’S the true outrage, I think.
No big surprise here, but Justin Trudeau is another one. Who knew, right? 😸 His bestest friend was recently jailed for pedophilia.
http://nyeveningnews.com/2018/04/16/justin-trudeaus-best-friend-jailed-after-international-pedophile-ring-bust/
