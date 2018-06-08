Bill Clinton confronted at book event about Lolita Express to pedo island

Last March, Howard Caplan, host of The Traffick Report Show on YouTube, confronted Obama’s VP Joe Biden about his pedophilia.

On Wednesday night, June 6, 2018, Caplan did it again, this time confronting rapist former President Bill Clinton at a sold-out book appearance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium.

Clinton was there with best-selling author James Patterson to hawk their upcoming novel The President Is Missing. Patterson is Epstein’s neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida. In 2016, Patterson co-authored a book on Epstein which cleared Bill Clinton of wrong-doing.

Beginning at the 0:13 mark in the video above, you can hear Caplan ask from the audience:

“Why did you fly on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 times? 26 times, Bill. What were you doing on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane? [Boos from audience] He knows! James Patterson knows who Jeffrey Epstein is — child sex-trafficker. You flew on it 26 times. [Some applause from the audience] You have nothing to say? . . . We know, Bill.”

Caplan was “escorted” out the door by Secret Service.

According to PhillyVoice, Caplan said the Secret Service asked for his identification and, when he refused to produce it, agreed that he didn’t break any laws. “They let me go. It was very cordial.”

Jeffrey Epstein, 65, is a billionaire and notorious pedophile who owns a private island (Little Saint James) in the Caribbean, nicknamed “Pedo Island,” to which he’s flown Bill Clinton (Hillary, too) and Prince Andrew many times, as shown by flight logs of Epstein’s private plane.

Epstein’s Boeing 727, nicknamed the Lolita Express, reportedly is outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.

Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times.

