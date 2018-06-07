Michigan State U. health physicist Joseph Hattey arrested for dog rape

In January 2018, a good citizen called Michigan’s Ingham County Animal Control to report a questionable Craigslist ad.

An investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office uncovered evidence on the phone of Joseph Hattey, 51, showing his rape of a basset hound.

On June 4, 2018, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged Hattey of Holt, Michigan, with two counts of committing a crime against nature (bestiality) and of sodomy — for penetrating a dog with both his hand and penis. The charge is a 15-year felony.

Hattey pleaded not guilty and was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance will be in front of Judge Boyd on June 14th, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

The basset hound named Flash has been removed from harm and adopted out to a new home.

Hattey is a “health physicist” at Michigan State University (MSU), East Lansing, since January 2016. His LinkedIn page says he:

Provides support for all aspects of the Michigan State University radiation safety program and operations; main duties include: collects and reports radiation safety and compliance data; EHS laboratory maintenance, safety and compliance; sample collection, analysis, and reporting; radiation safety inspections and documentation; supports all radiation safety program areas; assists with incident response; maintains files and documentation; assists in maintaining compliance with federal and state radiation licenses and permits, radiation safety rules, regulations, and guidelines.



Michigan State University (MSU) released the following statement:

“Michigan State University was informed by the MSU Police Department on April 17 of a criminal investigation against Joseph Hattey, a health physicist with the Environmental Health and Safety Unit (note this position does not work with students, patients or animals). Hattey was immediately put on administrative suspension, pending the investigation. The university has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials on this matter. MSUPD is providing digital forensic support in the investigation.”

Although Hattey, in his current job as a health physicist, “does not work with students, patients or animals,” it must be noted that for 12 years from 2002 to 2014, Hattey had been employed as a laboratory technologist at MSU’s Diagnostic Center for Population and Animal Health. One dreads to think how many dogs and other animals he might have raped in those years.

In a since-deleted description of his “Volunteer Experience & Causes” on LinkedIn, Hattey listed “children” as among the causes he cares about, which leads one to wonder if he’s also a pedophile:

M. Jenny Edwards, a Washington-based researcher and field expert in animal sex abuse, says there is a correlation between bestiality and sex crimes against humans: “It’s not a predictor, but there is definitely a correlation (between) people who sexually abuse animal and sexually abuse people.”

Bestiality is outlawed in most states in the U.S., according to the 2017 Table of State Animal Sexual Assault Laws published, ironically, by the Michigan State University College of Law.

Andy Seltz, vice president of the field services team for the Michigan Humane Society, says bestiality is more common than commonly believed: “It is more prevalent than people imagine. It is underground, out of the mainstream. You don’t come upon it too often, but it is out there.”

Seltz said that not long ago, people were offering and trading animals for sex or advertising bestiality meet-ups through Craigslist personal ads. But that recently changed following an act of Congress aimed at stopping sex trafficking. However, there are still several websites where bestialists go to find victims. That is why the Humane Society of the United States is working to make bestiality illegal in all states.

Sources: WILX10, Heavy.com; The Detroit News

~Eowyn