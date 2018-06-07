Hollyweird tries another all-female lead cast movie with “Ocean’s 8”

Back in 2016 Hollywood thought it would be a good idea to remake Ghostbusters, but with an all female cast. The movie’s budget was $144 million (that doesn’t include promo costs) and its domestic total gross was $128,350,574.

The movie was mostly panned by audience and critics, receiving a 3.1/5 rating (52% like on audience score) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now Hollywood is reviving the “Oceans” movie franchise with an all-female cast for Ocean’s 8. About the movie (which opens June 8), from Wikipedia:

“Ocean’s 8 is a 2018 American heist comedy film directed by Gary Ross and written by Ross and Olivia Milch. The film is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh‘s Ocean’s trilogy and features an ensemble cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. The plot follows a group of women, led by the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, who plan on robbing the Met Gala.”

About some of the actresses in this movie:

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett are into “penis facials.”

From Dr. Eowyn’s post “Hollyweirdos get penis facials from Korean baby foreskins” in April:

“Actress Cate Blanchett, 48, recently revealed that she and Sandra Bullock, 53, got the unusual treatment that is supposed to help women look more youthful. Blanchett said:

“Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just cause it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.”

The penis facial is the nickname given to a procedure that uses a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum derived from stem cells cultivated from the foreskins of Korean infants. “Facialist” Georgia Louise explains that the young stem cells from baby foreskins are thought to activate ageing cells by producing more collagen and wrinkles and causing fine lines to disappear.”

Sarah Paulson starred in FX’s American Horror Story: Cult which had a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome this past season. From Daily Mail (September 2017):

“The election of Donald Trump has been called a real-life nightmare by some sections of the American public. TV genius Ryan Murphy took it to even more terrifying heights Tuesday as the center of his FX anthology series American Horror Story: Cult.

The season premiere opened with real footage of Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail, leading up to opposing reactions to news coverage of his eventual victory.

The character thrilled most at the result was blue-haired Kai Anderson, played by Evan Peters, who is bent on chaos and anarchy. As Trump was named the election winner, he bragged: ‘The revolution has begun.’

The Hillary supporter, meanwhile, was married lesbian Ally Mayfair-Richards, played by Sarah Paulson, who was so devastated by the result it sparked a series of old phobias to return — particularly a fear of clowns.”

Mindy Kaling has no love for President Trump and has been known to mock him on Twitter.

Anne Hathaway supported loser Hillary Clinton.

The movie is receiving mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes:

“Ocean’s 8 is a heist movie that doesn’t have nearly enough scams, cons, disguises, switcheroos or any of the stuff you’d want from a heist movie.”

“At the very least, there are little girls out there dreaming of seeing themselves on screen, in a black stealth outfit, having the time of their lives.”

“One of the problems with Ocean’s 8 is there isn’t a formidable, hiss-worthy villain a la Andy Garcia’s casino owner in Oceans 11…there’s also something mildly off-putting about the breathless adoration of the Met Gala.”

“There’s not a lot here, but what we get is pleasant enough.”

“The stakes just never seem all that high, especially when the filmmakers must keep downing tools to cram in some crummy walk-ons from the likes of Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour.”

“Ocean’s 8 is just entertaining enough to pull off a heist but the film doesn’t really up the stakes in the franchise.”

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

