Fight for $15! McDonald’s to add self-order kiosks to 1,000 stores each quarter

From MSN: As McDonald’s seeks to modernize its business, the company is placing a big bet on mobile and other tech platforms.
McDonald’s has been systematically adding self-service ordering kiosks and table service to stores as it works to “build a better McDonald’s.”
“What we’re finding is when people dwell more, they select more,” CEO Steve Easterbrook told CNBC on “Squawk on the Street” Monday. “There’s a little bit of an average check boost.”
In fact, the company plans to upgrade 1,000 stores with this technology every quarter for the next eight to nine quarters.
“If you think about only two years ago, if you were a customer there were two ways you can get served at McDonald’s,” Easterbrook said. “You walked to the front counter and line up and take your drink and find a table or you go through the drive through. We’re introducing many options. They can order through mobile, they can come curbside and we’ll run it out as well as the existing traditional ways. You can pay in different ways and customize your food in different ways. I think we’re trying to add more choice and variety.”
International markets like Canada, Australia and the U.K. are already fully integrated with kiosk service and mobile ordering. Locations in France and Germany, too, are almost completely transformed with this new technology.
“The U.S. is a little bit behind,” Easterbrook said.
The burger giant has also been exploring delivery in the U.S. in an attempt to meet customer demand and changes in how consumers want to get their food.
McDonald’s already has a large delivery presence in Asia, which accounts for 10 percent of system sales in that market, and is hoping to capitalize on the growing industry demand by offering delivery in America. It is currently testing out several models, both in-house and via third-party providers.
The company has previously stated that 75 percent of the population in its top five markets — the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany and Canada — are within three miles of a McDonald’s and 85 percent are within five miles of a chain.
I never eat fast foods!!! Unhealthy!!
McDs is not fast food, it’s slow food. So slow it doesn’t even go bad apparently. Some guy has been keeping McDs food in jars for years and they don’t go bad, don’t decompose, don’t grow hair; yep, unhealthy, but sloooooow. Grin!
And then there’s this:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/06/07/pizzeria-worker-held-after-suspected-rat-poison-found-in-cheese-police-say.html
Robots will be taking over not only low-skill minimum-wage jobs, but also high-skill professions like lawyers, doctors and accountants. To my knowledge, Congress hasn’t addressed this inevitable future.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/05/27/minimum-wage-hikes-hasten-replacement-of-human-workers-by-robots/
Machines will make them $Money until the working People have None to spend..
I can see it now you roll in and $22.95 later one big mac a large fry and a coke and your still hungry priceless.
I had one Store Manager say that they put the “daily essentials” at the back of the Store so the “People” must walk the long isles of expensive profitable goods to get there..
I will not touch Mcd since I read about the potato producer for their fries.
He said he wouldn’t let his family go near the fields for 6 weeks after spraying a special spray on the fields for Mcd. potatoes–and we are expected to eat that stuff??
Oh, it was Russet grower. I don’t touch Russet now; if they do that to Mcd fields, what do they spray on our potatoes?? “And the only way to do that is with a pesticide called Monitor that is so toxic that the farmers that grow these potatoes in Idaho won’t venture outside into their fields for five days after they spray.”…….just from one website.
Hey, just sayin’…
Order it yourself and they’ll still get your order wrong.
Thank the Dems, as usual. I realize proggies are emotionally delusional, and yes our education system is uh….. “flawed,” but a lot of Dems are “well-educated,” or at the minimum have a HS diploma. My point is, that supply & demand are the most basic economic principles, and that stuff is taught in 9th or 10th grade…… just stunning how deluded these ppl are
Too McBad for them…
