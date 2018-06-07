Dog says ‘I love you’

I kid you not.
Just listen to Ginger Snap, a Basenji.
After 5 attempts, I can clearly hear him say “I love you”.
H/t Rumble and maziel
~Eowyn
I kid you not.
Just listen to Ginger Snap, a Basenji.
After 5 attempts, I can clearly hear him say “I love you”.
H/t Rumble and maziel
~Eowyn
|MissPiggy on Fright of the Day: Whoopi Gold…
|DCG on Art School Professor Tells Whi…
|Flanders on Virginia school board: No such…
|True George on Art School Professor Tells Whi…
|Lana on Art School Professor Tells Whi…
|Seumas on Virginia school board: No such…
|Gilles on Parkland students plan bus tou…
|Lana on Art School Professor Tells Whi…
|Lana on Astonishing athleticism of…
|Anonymous on Astonishing athleticism of…
|Thad Ramm on Creation: Monkey revives elect…
|cogitoergosumantra on Shocking video of population r…
|TPR on 2018 California Primary Electi…
|Brian Heinz on Tennessee man shoots, kills tw…
|Brian Heinz on Tennessee man shoots, kills tw…