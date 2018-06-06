Fright of the Day: Whoopi Goldberg at Council of Fashion Designers of America awards

Posted on June 6, 2018 by | 22 Comments

Caryn Johnson, who named herself Whoopi after her farts, has an estimated net worth of $45 million and an annual salary of $5 million.

This is what she wore to the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in NYC on June 4, 2018.

Whoopi Goldberg at 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

I’m still gob-smacked that actors Timothy Dalton, Frank Langella and Ted Danson boinked her. Some men would shag anything, even snakes and cockroaches.

And if she’s 62, I have that proverbial bridge to sell ya.

Dog eyeroll

See also:

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Hollywood liberals, Liberals/Democrats/Left and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

22 responses to “Fright of the Day: Whoopi Goldberg at Council of Fashion Designers of America awards

  1. weezy | June 6, 2018 at 8:50 am | Reply

    😂😂😂

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Patrick Cornell | June 6, 2018 at 9:02 am | Reply

    Why is that left hand displaying the MALE digit ratio? I would like to pass a comment about Whoopie’s true nature but I wouldn’t want to upset anyone thinking “she” looks lovely in that dress! The only thing missing is a battleship on that barrel chest!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Maryaha | June 6, 2018 at 9:15 am | Reply

    What a delightful creature! 🙈

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Alma | June 6, 2018 at 9:45 am | Reply

    This is the biggest ghetto piece of shit ever to scape the jungles of America! no matter how many millions she possesses black trash is black trash even if you dress her in (yuk) ugly pink.

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Silhouette | June 6, 2018 at 10:15 am | Reply

    The color alone screams for attention.
    I have no need for self-indulging, righteous people.

    Liked by 5 people

  7. stlonginus | June 6, 2018 at 10:16 am | Reply

    I think those people allowed their names to be used as “lovers” of “Goldberg” (aka Caryn Johnson) in order to keep the facade going. Anything to stay ‘relevant’ perhaps? Who the hell knows.

    Liked by 4 people

  8. lophatt | June 6, 2018 at 10:20 am | Reply

    Somebody call Dennis Rodman. There’s been a robbery.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. truckjunkie | June 6, 2018 at 11:01 am | Reply

    Amazing-she knows as much about style as I know about Nuclear Physics.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. lophatt | June 6, 2018 at 11:08 am | Reply

    Wow, she looks like Mooch’s pimp!

    Liked by 2 people

  11. DCG | June 6, 2018 at 11:24 am | Reply

    Ugly inside and out.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Goldbug | June 6, 2018 at 11:35 am | Reply

    As the saying goes: “Beauty is skin deep, but UGLY is to the bone.”

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Alma | June 6, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Reply

    They should have given her the fickle finger award for her outfit, she could pass for a helicopter with that hat or the pink blimp!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Miss Marple | June 6, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Reply

    They could use that woman as fire retardant here in SoCal. Hot pink is the color of the “stuff” sprayed from tankers during wildfire season.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Anna Cottage | June 6, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Reply

    What an absolute mess. Do these people ever take a look in the mirror to see what they look like, I doubt it. The Tattoo on the chest, how Ladylike. Pink blob of Jelly.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s