Double standards: Black actress Issa Rae wears a belt with the N-word

“Every single time I see a tweet from that man, every single time I see some of the staff and administration he’s bringing in, it gets worse and worse,” she told reporters.

The actress continued, saying that the normalization of Trump is what terrifies her the most, adding, “The scariest part to me is how normal it’s becoming to some people and I think we just have to keep calling things out like, ‘Nope, you’re lying! Nope, that’s not true! Nope, that doesn’t work that way!’ As long as we don’t continue to let it slide, then there might be some hope, but it’s scary.“

She also said at the 2017 Emmy’s “I’m rooting for everybody black.”

What is being normalized by African Americans is the double standards allowed in reverse racism.

From NY Post: Talk about a statement piece.

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae gave disco-queen vibes at Monday night’s Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, which she hosted.

Rae — who was the award show’s first-ever black female host — walked the red carpet at the Brooklyn Museum in a bright blue, one-shoulder Pyer Moss jumpsuit, spangled with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

It was her belt, however, that stole the show.

Her black ribbon sash was embroidered with the message, “Every N – – – a is a star,” written in elegant script.

The phrase is a reference to a 1973 track by the Jamaican singer-songwriter Boris Gardiner, which Kendrick Lamar sampled for his song “Wesley’s Theory” in his 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

For the most part, the internet praised Rae’s bold sartorial move.

“QUEEN,” one Twitter user wrote, “Issa Rae is a Motherf – – king legend and a forever mood.”

Still, not everyone was impressed with her decision to don such a provocative accessory.

“Issa Rae is trash for that belt,” another Twitter user commented. “Just my opinion.”

Despite the controversy, Rae’s outspoken look could ultimately prove to be trendsetting.

As one upbeat admirer tweeted: “I want the Issa Rae belt! Who is going to make it for me?”

Fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (a black man himself) said this of the belt: “It was important to him to champion the phrase to show that loving a mother, caring for children or taking your daughter to school is important. As for the controversy surrounding using the N-word in fashion, Jean-Raymond says: “If you don’t get it, it’s not for you. If you don’t get it, you weren’t supposed to. It’s not meant to be political. It’s meant to be uplifting.”

