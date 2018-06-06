Cops dig up another body in Long Island related to MS-13 gang violence

Posted on June 6, 2018 by | 3 Comments

Democrat Party logo MS-13

From Daily Mail: A cadaver dog has located a murder victim linked to the brutal MS-13 gang – believed to be a missing teenage boy – buried in a nature reserve.

After the body of a male was recovered from the Roosevelt nature reserve on Wednesday (May 30), officials visited family members to obtain DNA samples to establish his identity.

One of those visited, a woman, speaking anonymously to NBC New York, said the police told her they believe it is the body of her younger brother, Josue Amaya, a 17-year-old Roosevelt high student, who vanished in 2016. ‘I’m completely destroyed. I have an enormous heartache. And all I want is justice,’ she said.

The discovery adds to MS-13’s growing body count at Long Island, with at least 25 killings now attributed to the El Salvadorian gang in the vicinity over the last two years.

It comes days after Donald Trump called on the Congress to ‘finally close deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13 to break into our country’.

Homeland Security Investigations agents and Nassau County Police swooped on the reserve in Roosevelt, after receiving a tip-off.

At a news conference, Nassar police said a suspect arrested in connection to a different case, the murder of another Long Island teenager last year, told them where to search for the Roosevelt student. ‘They told me they spoke with him, and this is where they buried my brother,’ his distraught sister told the NBC.

After the cadaver dog indicated the presence of a body, authorities dug at the reserve until they found the remains, believed to be male. But, police are not able to identify the remains until they receive DNA results.

However a police official said: ‘It is no doubt an MS-13 murder.’

It comes after a suspected MS-13 member was arrested in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town in October.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the arrest of a suspected MS-13 member in relation to the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town last October, had led to the gravesite in Roosevelt on Wednesday. The New York teenager had been hacked to death with a machete.

Madeline Singas, Nassau’s District Attorney, said: ‘These are brutal acts. We cannot reveal any other details of this investigation, but suffice it to say it is ongoing, and we will continue to leave no stone unturned as we try to figure out who is responsible for these crimes.’

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, to help residents feel more secure, and have told Roosevelt residents there is no cause for concern.

See also:

DCG

This entry was posted in Children, Congress, crime, Culture War, Evil, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Taxes, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Cops dig up another body in Long Island related to MS-13 gang violence

  1. Dr. Eowyn | June 6, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    Never forget that these are the same savages whom Nancy Pelosi defends, who would have us believe that the MS-13 savages have “dignity” and “the spark of divinity” within them.

    https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/pelosi-defends-ms-13-members/

    Liked by 3 people

  2. stlonginus | June 6, 2018 at 7:42 am | Reply

    We are run by savages. Not all of them wield machetes. The top savages wield usury and run a racket called war.

    Like

  3. Alma | June 6, 2018 at 8:07 am | Reply

    The Mara Salvatrucha MS13 attack the youngsters, those most vulnerable that cannot defend themselves. I propose Nasty Nancy Pelosi hires them to do a cleanup in San Francisco.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s