Cops dig up another body in Long Island related to MS-13 gang violence

From Daily Mail: A cadaver dog has located a murder victim linked to the brutal MS-13 gang – believed to be a missing teenage boy – buried in a nature reserve.

After the body of a male was recovered from the Roosevelt nature reserve on Wednesday (May 30), officials visited family members to obtain DNA samples to establish his identity.

One of those visited, a woman, speaking anonymously to NBC New York, said the police told her they believe it is the body of her younger brother, Josue Amaya, a 17-year-old Roosevelt high student, who vanished in 2016. ‘I’m completely destroyed. I have an enormous heartache. And all I want is justice,’ she said.

The discovery adds to MS-13’s growing body count at Long Island, with at least 25 killings now attributed to the El Salvadorian gang in the vicinity over the last two years.

It comes days after Donald Trump called on the Congress to ‘finally close deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13 to break into our country’.

Homeland Security Investigations agents and Nassau County Police swooped on the reserve in Roosevelt, after receiving a tip-off.

At a news conference, Nassar police said a suspect arrested in connection to a different case, the murder of another Long Island teenager last year, told them where to search for the Roosevelt student. ‘They told me they spoke with him, and this is where they buried my brother,’ his distraught sister told the NBC.

After the cadaver dog indicated the presence of a body, authorities dug at the reserve until they found the remains, believed to be male. But, police are not able to identify the remains until they receive DNA results.

However a police official said: ‘It is no doubt an MS-13 murder.’

It comes after a suspected MS-13 member was arrested in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town in October.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the arrest of a suspected MS-13 member in relation to the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, who was found dead in a reserve in the town last October, had led to the gravesite in Roosevelt on Wednesday. The New York teenager had been hacked to death with a machete.

Madeline Singas, Nassau’s District Attorney, said: ‘These are brutal acts. We cannot reveal any other details of this investigation, but suffice it to say it is ongoing, and we will continue to leave no stone unturned as we try to figure out who is responsible for these crimes.’

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, to help residents feel more secure, and have told Roosevelt residents there is no cause for concern.

See also:

DCG